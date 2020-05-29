Football
Premier League

'I had no strength' - Rodgers reveals he had coronavirus

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers reveals he had been suffering from coronavirus for three weeks after contracting it in March and at times was struggling to breathe.

"I could hardly walk and it reminded me of walking up Mount Kilimanjaro," the 47-year-old told BBC Radio Leicester.

Premier League

'High-risk' matches and Liverpool's title-winning location: PL questions that still need answering

6 HOURS AGO

"We had a week off when we were supposed to play Watford [14 March] and then the week after that, I started to struggle.

"For three weeks I had no smell or taste.

I had no strength, and a week after, my wife was the same. We were tested and both of us were detected with the virus.

Rodgers climbed Kiliminjaro for charity in 2011 and says his breathing difficulties was comparable to scaling the 5,895m mountain.

"It reminded me of when I climbed Kilimanjaro. The higher you went the more you suffered with acclimatisation and the harder it was to breathe," he added.

"I remember trying to run for the first time [after becoming ill] and it was hard to go 10 yards. I had no real appetite and it was a weird sensation of eating food without ever tasting and smelling what it was.

"It has made me really appreciate being fit and healthy."

Play Icon
WATCH

Inter hold out for €111m as Barca close in on Lautaro signing – Euro Papers

00:00:58

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta was the first Premier League manager to test positive for COVID-19 in March.

Leicester are now back in contact training with their first Premier League game back expected to be played on the weekend of June 19-21.

Premier League

How do FA Cup plans affect the Premier League?

8 HOURS AGO
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Football's coming back, and it's okay to be happy about it

9 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

'I realise I was lucky' - Koeman postponed check-up weeks before heart attack

2 HOURS AGO
Football

La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla-Real Betis

2 HOURS AGO
Ligue 1

View from France: Ligue 1 cancellation a mess but nothing will change

2 HOURS AGO
LaLiga Smartbank

La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla vs Real Betis

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Inter hold out for €111m as Barca close in on Lautaro signing – Euro Papers

00:00:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

YESTERDAY AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

YESTERDAY AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

YESTERDAY AT 15:11
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Football

Why Payet is unlikely to be celebrating a call-up for France’s Euro 2016 squad

22/02/2016 AT 17:00
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous article'High-risk' matches and Liverpool's title-winning location: PL questions that still need answering