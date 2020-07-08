'I've never seen a player like him' - Pep Guardiola lauds David Silva after Man City win

Pep Guardiola said he has “never seen a player” like David Silva after his man-of-the-match display in Manchester City’s 5-0 win over Newcastle.

The 34-year-old, who is leaving City at the end of the season, set up two goals and scored a fine free-kick in a comfortable win.

He now has 121 assists in his time at City and is set for a testimonial at the club when supporters are allowed back into stadiums.

"The level he is having I think is the best of this season," Guardiola told BT Sport . "He's playing really, really good. Okay, the fans are not here, but he's coming back to make the farewell game in front of the fans.

"He's an incredible legend. He's a huge competitor. In small spaces, in the pockets, I never saw a player like him."

City have been in impressive form at home since the restart, but have also lost twice on the road at Chelsea and Southampton.

Guardiola believes his side played as well as they did against Saints – when they lost 1-0 – and is now looking ahead to their FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal and Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid in August.

"We played good, the same level of the last game,” he said. “It was a good performance and today we scored the goals that we missed in the last game.

"We created more chances in the game against Southampton but we could not convert. We are preparing for the games against Arsenal and Madrid.

"Everyone wants to play. I try to let them play as much as possible all the time. They deserve it. I don't just want to select 11 players. We try to convince them that all of us are going to achieve what's ahead this season."

