"Why should I leave? I said a month ago, I love this club, I like to be here. Why should I leave?," Guardiola told Sky Sports after his team's 2-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

"We spoke with the players, in the next three months we will focus on what we have to do and after we will see the sentence. Personally, I will be here.

Manchester City down West Ham

"I want to stay to continue to help the club and maintain this level as long as possible," the Spaniard added.

"If they don't sack me I will stay here 100 per cent."

City are appealing against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.