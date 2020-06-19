'I wouldn't even let them on the bus after the match!' - Furious Keane lays into United

David de Gea of Manchester United makes a save during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 19, 2020 in London, United Kingdom

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane lambasted David de Gea, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire in vituperative terms after conceding a first-half goal to Tottenham Hotspur.

Steven Bergwijn put Spurs ahead when his shot flew off De Gea's hands into the net, while Shaw and Maguire were found wanting in the build-up.

Speaking on Sky Sports at half time, Keane did not hold back.

"I'm shocked. I'm shocked at that goal. I've watched a lot of football over the years but to give away that goal. I can't believe Manchester United. I can't believe Shaw heading the ball and then running forward...," he started.

"I'm staggered at Maguire, staggered that an international player can just get done like this, and I am sick to death of this goalkeeper.

"I would be fighting him at half time. I would be swinging punches at this guy. This is a standard save for an established international goalkeeper.

"I am flabbergasted. There's got to be some stuff going on at half-time. If I was Ole, make some changes, get some lads off the pitch.

Man United, Maguire and De Gea, I wouldn't even let them on the bus after the match. Get a taxi back to Manchester. These are established international players. You do your job - we're trying to get the top four. God forbid about winning trophies.

I am disgusted with it. Maguire, De Gea, you should hang your head in shame.

