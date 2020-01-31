In a parallel universe Olivier Giroud may be preparing himself to make his debut for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City, or he may be in Italy, getting ready for a new chapter in his life with either Lazio or Internazionale.

But in this constantly self-parodying universe that we all inhabit, Giroud remains in south-west London, getting ready to warm Chelsea’s bench away at Leicester City on Saturday.

Barring a stunning late development, Giroud will remain a Chelsea player until the end of the season after the Blues failed to bring in Dries Mertens from Napoli - or any other suitable alternative.

Giroud, who missed the opening section of the season due to injury, has barely featured under Lampard who has Tammy Abraham as his clear first-choice striker and Michy Batshuayi as his understudy.

Therefore a winter move made sense for all parties, particularly given Giroud’s concern about whether or not he would make it into Didier Deschamps’ France squad for Euro 2020.

Video - Barcelona desperation sees them turn to Giroud – Euro Papers 01:39

Now that the perfect scenario has failed to materialise, Chelsea and Lampard have to utilise what they have; it’s absurd to leave a player of Giroud’s calibre out of the picture for the next few months.

Of course, he doesn’t really fit in with Lampard’s intense pressing style but given that a lot of teams appear to have worked out how to negate that system. it makes sense to start turning to Giroud, one of the best Plan B options around.

Chelsea are struggling to get a lot of their attacking players outside of the striker involved at the moment - hardly surprising when none of them are at the level of Eden Hazard, who could create magic all by himself.

So surely if you want to try and get more goals from the rest of your squad you would look to the player who brought so much out of Hazard?

The relationship between Hazard and Giroud on the pitch was special, one of those always knowing what the other is going to do type things, and it helped to bring the best out of the Belgian.

Eden Hazard of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides first goal with Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge on February 12, 2018 in London, England.Getty Images

Much in the same way he has shown early flashes of a similar relationship with Karim Benzema at Real Madrid, Hazard clearly thrives when he has a bigger striker with excellent link-up play to bounce off.

Giroud famously performed a similar role with France in their 2018 World Cup triumph, acting as the foil for the likes of Antoine Griezmann who were playing off him.

Giroud is older now and Chelsea don’t have the players of Hazard or Griezmann’s calibre on their books but he seems a fantastic option to help players like Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount as they adjust to regular life in the Premier League.

After all, this is a player that Hazard called the best target man in the world and whilst team-mate hyperbole always needs a pinch of salt with it there are few players who can do what Giroud can do.

Of course it isn’t a sustainable option long-term, and of course Abraham should remain the first choice when he is fit - but he is in desperate need of rest.

Batshuayi has had his chances so far this season but he hasn’t shown enough to suggest he warrants regular playing time. He can be a poacher but he brings precious little else to the table, especially compared to Giroud.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on January 10, 2020 in Cobham, United Kingdom.Getty Images

He gives Chelsea something completely different to Abraham in so many ways but that may be no bad thing. At the moment teams are finding it very easy to nullify most attacks Chelsea try to start; if Giroud is coming deeper with runners around and in behind him suddenly it’s another thing for defences to think of.

As discussed recently, this season has become more important than most would have expected, with Chelsea adjusting to life without Hazard and with a transfer ban better than expected.

It’s imperative now they can hold off the teams below them and ssecure Champions League football next season. That will allow Lampard to attract a higher calibre of player when he gets his first summer window to try and make the signings he wants.

If that is to happen it’s time for Lampard to put his faith in experience rather than youth. Giroud has worked hard and deserves his chance. Having another plan is nothing to be afraid of.