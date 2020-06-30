'I’m appalled by Liverpool celebrations'

Round 3
Bradley Wiggins (Stage 14, 2012)
Liverpool fans who flouted social distancing guidelines to celebrate their Premier League title have let down the Hillsborough Justice Campaign, says Tony Evans
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp needs to watch his language!
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has denied reports of a rift with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool emerging as the front-runners.
Pep Guardiola says that Sergio Aguero's injury 'doesn't look good' after he sustained it during Manchester City's Premier League match with Burnley.
Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche both condemn the 'White Lives Matter' plane message that overshadowed Manchester City's Premier League match with Burnley.
Pep Guardiola says he is not sure if Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City at the end of his contract or this summer.
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said his side have produced "two below average performances" after their 3-0 defeat to Newcastle.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a tongue-in-cheek retort to former team-mate Roy Keane after the pundit criticised David de Gea.
In today’s Euro Papers, Spanish media are reporting that full-back Achraf Hakimi has turned down the chance to move to Old Trafford and is close to joining Inte
Barcelona are in crisis again, so will they turn to their former midfielder?
Zinedine Zidane has hailed Karim Benzema's backheel assist for Real Madrid against Espanyol and said it was better than his.
In today's Euro Papers some more information on the future of Matteo Guendouzi, who looks set to leave the Emirates.
In today’s Euro Papers, Manchester United are the only serious option for Jadon Sancho this summer according to the German media, but Borussia Dortmund are hold