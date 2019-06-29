Inter Milan prepare Lukaku bid

The Sun reports that Inter Milan are preparing their first bid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, and are selling squad players to raise funds. They are selling Joao Mario and Dalbert, with the pair expected to move to France for around £40 million combined. Their first offer of a loan period, then a permanent deal is expected to be rejected, with United wanting at least £40 million as a down payment.

Paper Round’s view: The paper mentions other players that Inter are prepared to sell, such as Borja Valero, Radja Nainggolan and Mauro Icardi, but none of those could be used in a makeweight deal unless Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets desperate to add just any player to his squad. That could still happen with Ed Woodward in charge, but the most important thing is to replace the lacklustre Lukaku.

Zaha wants Arsenal move

The Mirror believes that Wilfried Zaha is ready to quit Crystal Palace for Arsenal, despite Unai Emery’s side not being able to offer Champions League football next season. There is also another problem with the deal, as the 26-year-old winger is valued at £80 million - in part because Crystal Palace have to pay a quarter of any fee to Manchester United - but Arsenal only have a budget of around half that.

Paper Round’s view: Zaha made a big play of wanting to leave in order to experience the Champions League, and he is a player who would be suited to such a demanding competition and the bigger stage. But to leave for Arsenal would feel slightly hollow, even if there is no denying that Arsenal are a much more prominent club. It remains to be seen if Arsenal are able to move on players like Mesut Ozil as they look to raise funds to rebuild under Emery.

Chelsea threaten to recall Morata

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could be made to return from his loan at Atletico Madrid this summer, according to the Telegraph. The 26-year-old striker is six months into an 18-month loan deal but Chelsea have the option to recall the player unless Atletico pay up to make his deal permanent. With Atletico on the verge of signing Joao Felix for more than £100 million, they may struggle to pay off Chelsea unless they can quickly shift players.

Paper Round’s view: The sale of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona should cover most of the fee for Felix, and with Champions League football next season, there is a decent amount of money coming in to make the deal permanent. For Chelsea, though, it may make sense to bring Morata back if they can as they face a transfer ban, and have lost the goals of Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard for next season.

Ellie White could be World Cup millionaire

England player Ellie White could become a millionaire if she wins the World Cup in France. The 30-year-old White and 25-year-old Millie Bright are both sponsored by Adidas, who have pledged to meet the bonuses that they paid out to Paul Pogba when he won the men’s tournament last summer. They are the only two players in the England squad signed to the company.

Paper Round’s view: Giving the same deal to women players in the World Cup does no harm to Adidas’ reputation, and it would be little surprise if other corporations start to do the same in order to garner positive publicity. But women’s football has held the attention of many across the world in the summer and they will increasingly be able to demand more financial rewards from the success of the game.

