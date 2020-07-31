Is Kai Havertz the best option for Liverpool this summer?

Afternoon Session, Day 1
Sir Alex Ferguson received a VERY late call from Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool won the Premier League - the ex-Man Utd boss took it in good spirits!
Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight with Liverpool's season after they beat Newcastle on the final day to finish with 99 points in the Premier League.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that finishing third from the position he took over the club is a massive achievement.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleased with the position his team is in before the final game of the season.
Liverpool fans celebrate their club's Premier League title wildly outside Anfield with many not respecting social distancing.
Frank Lampard bemoans Chelsea's 'individual and collective errors' in their Premier League clash against Liverpool.
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has a small hope that Kylian Mbappe will recover from injury in time to face Atalanta.
A deal to bring Lionel Messi to Inter Milan is not impossible, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Sadly for Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan don't want to keep him and nor do Bayern Munich... but there's a coach at Tottenham who fancies a cut-price deal.
Kai Havertz is expected to join Chelsea this summer in another huge transfer, but he’s not signed yet and Frank Lampard is having to be patient.