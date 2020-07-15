Is Pep Guardiola’s rotation to blame for Manchester City’s struggles?

Geraint Thomas (Stage 11, 2018)
Semi-finals, Day 2
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United side 'learned a hard lesson' with their draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho suggests he has mixed feelings about playing in the Europa League next season.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fully backing his out-of-form goalkeeper David De Gea.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his side will need at least 90 points to win the Premier League title next season.
Frank Lampard says Chelsea's Premier League win over Crystal Palace was 'nerve-racking'.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his team deserved to beat Leicester City in their Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium.
Jurgen Klopp explains why it would be a dream to have a team full of Scousers at Liverpool, even though it might not happen for 10 years.
Paul Parker gives his view on Jose Mourinho and says he is "scared" to attack.
Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri said the Serie A title 'is not taken for granted' ahead their encounter against Sassuolo on Wednesday.
In today's Euro Papers Frank Lampard wants a goalkeeper...
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says his side have not won anything yet as they inch closer to the La Liga title.
Manchester City have received clemency with the CAS ruling lifting their two-year ban and they are now planning to go wild in the transfer window this summer.