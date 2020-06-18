Jack Grealish charged with driving without due care

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Visionhaus)

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision.

Grealish, 24, is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on August 25 to answer the charges.

An investigation was launched after West Midlands Police responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot.

The statement from West Midlands Police read: "A Premier League footballer has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision.

Jack Grealish in action on June 18 after the Premier League's return Image credit: Getty Images

"Jack Grealish is accused of the offences in Waterside, Dickens Heath, Solihull, on Sunday, March 29.

"An investigation was launched after we responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot.

"The 24-year-old from Barnt Green, Worcestershire, has been postal charged to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on August 25."

