Football
Premier League

Jack Grealish charged with driving without due care

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Visionhaus)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@MichaelHincks

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision.

Grealish, 24, is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on August 25 to answer the charges.

Premier League

Jack Grealish - Time for the next step?

04/06/2020 AT 16:06

An investigation was launched after West Midlands Police responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot.

The statement from West Midlands Police read: "A Premier League footballer has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision.

Jack Grealish in action on June 18 after the Premier League's return

Image credit: Getty Images

"Jack Grealish is accused of the offences in Waterside, Dickens Heath, Solihull, on Sunday, March 29.

"An investigation was launched after we responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot.

"The 24-year-old from Barnt Green, Worcestershire, has been postal charged to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on August 25."

Play Icon
WATCH

Mikel Arteta 'pretty positive' Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal contract

00:00:51

Premier League

Villa's Grealish looks to make amends for lockdown breach

03/06/2020 AT 08:34
Euro 2016

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish chooses to play for England

28/09/2015 AT 10:58
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueAston VillaJack Grealish
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

Paul Pogba, meet Bruno Fernandes… but could Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dare to delay this partnership?

11 MINUTES AGO
Football

My focus is Watford's Premier League survival, says Pearson

AN HOUR AGO
Football

City's Garcia discharged from hospital after Ederson collision

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Alli unlucky to be suspended, says Mourinho

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Champions League holds key to Kai Havertz future as Chelsea move closer to deal - Euro Papers

00:01:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘White people need to apologise’ over treatment of black people says Pep Guardiola

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

16/06/2020 AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
View more

What's On

Previous articlePremier League coronavirus testing: One positive test in latest round
Next articleFA's Elliott outlines voluntary code for greater diversity in leading roles