Jack Grealish lauds 'unbelievable, outstanding' Aston Villa

Trezeguet of Aston Villa celebrates after he scores his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal FC at Villa Park

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has hailed his team-mates after their crucial 1-0 victory over Arsenal that lifted their Premier League survival prospects.

Villa moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with one match remaining as Trezeguet's first-half goal earned them a potentially priceless victory.

Premier League Aston Villa v Watford v Bournemouth: Who is getting relegated from the Premier League? 2 HOURS AGO

The Egyptian midfielder blasted home in the 27th minute and it proved enough for Villa to move above Watford on goal difference after they were thrashed by Manchester City earlier.

"It was unbelievable, I think it was deserved we were outstanding today," Villa midfielder Jack Grealish told Sky Sports.

"It's been a tense day, all we can do is focus on ourselves.

It's up to us what we do on the last day. It feels massive to be out of the relegation zone.

Villa, promoted last season, hung on for their second victory in three games and now face West Ham United on Sunday sensing an escape that for so long has appeared beyond them.

They have 34 points and a -26 goal difference with Watford also on 34 but with a -27 goal difference. Bournemouth have 31 and could still stay up if they win their last game at Everton and Villa and Watford both lose.

Play Icon WATCH Barca boost: Catalan club to beat Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man City to Brazil star – Euro Papers 00:01:41

Premier League Chelsea vs Leicester vs Man Utd: Who’s in pole position to make the Champions League? 2 HOURS AGO