Football
Premier League

James Maddison set to sign new four-year Leicester City deal - reports

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

James Maddison

Image credit: Getty Images

ByCarrie Dunn
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@carriesparkle

James Maddison is set to sign a new four-year deal to keep him at Leicester City, according to reports.

The Athletic is reporting that the 23-year-old has agreed a new contract to keep him at the King Power Stadium despite interest from Manchester United and other clubs.

Premier League

Dejan Lovren joins FC Zenit from Liverpool

AN HOUR AGO

He is rumoured to be about to earn £110,000 per week as he continues his partnership alongside newly-crowned Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy for seasons to come.

Maddison signed for the Foxes from Norwich City in June 2018 for a transfer fee of around £20 million, and has scored 16 goals in 76 appearances since then.

Play Icon
WATCH

Chelsea 'make offer' for ex-Barcelona starlet - Euro Papers

00:01:28

Premier League

Premier League done deals: All the summer transfer window ins and outs

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

'One of the best we've ever seen' - What Nicky Butt said to Jamie Redknapp about Mason Greenwood

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On