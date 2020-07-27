James Maddison set to sign new four-year Leicester City deal - reports

James Maddison
Image credit: Getty Images
James Maddison is set to sign a new four-year deal to keep him at Leicester City, according to reports.
The Athletic is reporting that the 23-year-old has agreed a new contract to keep him at the King Power Stadium despite interest from Manchester United and other clubs.
He is rumoured to be about to earn £110,000 per week as he continues his partnership alongside newly-crowned Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy for seasons to come.
Maddison signed for the Foxes from Norwich City in June 2018 for a transfer fee of around £20 million, and has scored 16 goals in 76 appearances since then.
