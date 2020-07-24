James Milner leads tributes to 'amazing captain' Jordan Henderson after FWA award

Jordan Henderson's Liverpool teammate James Milner has led the praise for his captain after he was confirmed Football Writers' Association Player of the Year on Friday, two days after becoming the first Reds skipper to lift the Premier League trophy.

Henderson was crowned after a vote of the nation's football writers, finishing ahead of his Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane as well as Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

As well as adding the Premier League trophy to the Champions League won last year, Henderson also lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy for the first time in December, whilst off the pitch he has helped raise money for the NHS as part of the #PlayersTogether initiative.

Milner was at the forefront of a throng of well-wishers on social media who queued up to offer their congratulations to the England midfielder, saying: "A fantastic and well deserved achievement for an amazing player, person and captain."

Amongst others from the world of football to praise the Liverpool captain for his achievements were ex-England striker Gary Lineker, who hailed "a fitting tribute" for leading the Reds to their first title in 30 years, as well as teammate and fellow FWA candidate Virgil van Dijk and former Premier League player David Meyler.

Jurgen Klopp, who has masterminded Liverpool's return to the summit of English and European football during his five years in charge, also added to the praise, saying that Henderson's achievement was a "perfect example that a mix of talent and attitude makes the difference."

Henderson, who joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011, became the first Reds captain to lift the English top-flight trophy since Alan Hansen in 1990, when the team were crowned champions two seasons before the old First Division became the Premier League.

Liverpool's dominance in the league was reflected in the voting as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker also received votes, but it was Henderson - with more than a quarter of the votes - who was the clear winner.

Henderson told the FWA website: “I’d like to say how appreciative I am of the support of those who voted for me and the Football Writers’ Association in general. You only have to look at the past winners of it, a number of whom I’ve been blessed to play with here at Liverpool, like Stevie [Gerrard], Luis [Suarez] and Mo [Salah] to know how prestigious it is.

"Individual awards are nice and they are special and I will cherish this one, but an individual award without the collective achievement wouldn’t mean anywhere as much to me – if anything at all.

