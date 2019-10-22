The current Barcelona striker received an eight-game match for the incident which took place during the Liverpool-Manchester United clash at Anfield in November of that year.

Despite the FA's ruling, Liverpool wore t-shirts with Suarez emblazoned on during the warm-up against Norwich when their team-mate returned from his ban.

Suarez went on to refuse to shake Evra's hand when the teams met again and Carragher admitted the way Liverpool handled the incident, implicitly questioning the United full back's character, was wrong.

"There is no doubt we made a massive mistake; that was obvious," Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"We got to the ground, had our lunch and then had a team meeting - I don't know if it was the manager [Kenny Dalglish] or [coach] Steve Clarke - asking one of the players if he was still wearing the shirt, and that is the first I had heard of it.

"I am not lying and saying I wasn't part of it because as the club we got it wrong, and I was vice-captain.

"I am not sure who was actually behind it. I don't think it had anything to do with the manager Kenny; I think it was the players who were close to Luis in the dressing room, who really wanted to support their mate.

"Maybe I have to look at myself now and say I did not have the courage as an individual to say 'I am not wearing it'.

"I don't think everyone within Liverpool Football Club thought what we were doing was right but I do think as a football club, or you as a family, your first reaction is to support them even if you know that they are wrong.

" And that is wrong. I am not condoning it, but that is the first reaction. Apologies. We got it massively wrong. "

Evra said he was shocked that a club of Liverpool's stature would put themselves in this position after Suarez had been found guilty of the offence.

"You put your own club in danger when you do those things," Evra said.

"You always have to support your player because he is from your team but this was after the ban. If it was before and we were waiting for the sanction, I would understand.

"When I saw it I was like, this is ridiculous. This is unbelievable. What message do you send to the world? Supporting someone being banned because he used some racist words."