Jamie Vardy reaches 100 Premier League goals as Leicester beat Crystal Palace

Premier League – King Power Stadium – Leicester City 3 (Iheanacho 49’, Vardy 77’, 90+4’) Crystal Palace 0

Jamie Vardy scored twice to surpass 100 Premier League goals in a 3-0 victory for Leicester City over Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium.

Premier League Brighton boss Potter pleased by results since season resumption YESTERDAY AT 17:26

The Foxes were under real pressure in the race for Champions League football, but stay third after Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring.

Neither side got going in the first half, with no shots on target at all. Palace had arrived looking for a point and set their stall out to be difficult to break down.

They were exactly that, too. Leicester missed James Maddison, while Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez struggled to find any space through the middle. Marc Albrighton was involved early on, crossing from the right, only for Iheanacho to head wide.

amie Vardy of Leicester City is presented with a silver fox by Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers, to commemorate scoring 100 Premier League goals Image credit: Getty Images

The home side soon found more joy down that side, and created the first half's best opening on 14 minutes. James Justin crashed an effort against the bar from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Luka Milivojevic struck a free kick just wide, while Vardy was denied by a poor touch after being found by Perez.

Only Manchester City have scored more second half goals than Leicester this season, and they struck just four minutes after the break. Tielemans broke down the left and crossed for Iheanacho, who finished well for his second goal in a week.

Gary Cahill really should have levelled the scores on the hour with a header from eight yards. but he was denied by Kasper Schmeichel.

Vardy's moment came 13 minutes from time, when substitute Harvey Barnes. who had only been on a matter of seconds, latched onto a Mamadou Sakho error to give the former England striker a tap-in.

After failing to score at all since the restart, he netted a second in stoppage time to top off a superb Leicester second half performance. Palace were left to rue two huge individual errors.

TALKING POINT - TON-UP FOR VARDY

It took him a while, and he struggled to make any sort of impact until a moment of fortune fell his way, but the Vardy fully deserves the plaudits for reaching this incredible milestone. He has become a Premier League legend and was unquestionably the best striker in the division for the first half of the campaign. Perhaps his first two goals after lockdown can be the catalyst for a return to form. Leicester certainly need it.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Youri Tielemans (Leicester) Vardy will rightly grab the headlines, but he was anonymous for long periods. Tielemans' run and cross opened the game up in the second half, and he was probing prior to that, spreading the ball wide to the fullbacks. He was superb.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leicester City: Schmeichel 6, Justin 7, Evans 7, Soyuncu 6, Chilwell 6, Tielemans 7, Ndidi 7, Albrighton 7, Perez 6, Iheanacho 7, Vardy 8 Substitutes: Bennett 6, Praet 6, Barnes 6, Fuchs n/a, Choudhury n/a

Crystal Palace: Guaita 5, Ward 6, Cahill 6, Sakho 4, van Aanholt 5, McArthur 5, Milivojevic 6, Riedewald 5, Zaha 5, Ayew 5, Benteke 5 Substitutes: Kouyate 5, McCarthy 5, Townsend n/a, Mitchell n/a

KEY MOMENTS

14' BAR! Justin cracks the woodwork after Leicester recycle possession. Perez had set Vardy away, but Palace kept their shape. That was close.

49' GOAL! 1-0 Leicester. Tielemans crosses for Iheanacho. Poor goalkeeping.

77' GOAL! Vardy gets his 100th Premier League goal. Barnes pounced on a defensive error by Sakho. Easy as you like, 2-0!

90' + 4 GOAL! Vardy. 3-0.

KEY STATS

Of the 29 players to score 100 goals in the division, only Ian Wright made his Premier League debut later than Jamie Vardy.

Premier League Everton beat Leicester as Manchester United and Chelsea eye third place 01/07/2020 AT 17:59