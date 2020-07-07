Jamie Vardy rescues point for Foxes after Eddie Nketiah sees red

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on July 07, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due t

Premier League, Emirates Stadium – Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 21’) Leicester City 1 (Vardy 84’)

Jamie Vardy struck a late equaliser as Leicester City secured a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium to dent 10-man Arsenal's European hopes.

The Foxes forward tucked home his 22nd Premier League goal of the campaign six minutes from time after more VAR drama saw Gunners substitute Eddie Nketiah sent off.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the hosts in front with a fine first-half opener to notch his 20th league goal and Leicester were grateful to Kasper Schmeichel for keeping the score down heading into the break.

The result sees Leicester drop to fourth spot following Chelsea's win, but they are four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United. Arsenal are in seventh, nine points behind the Foxes with four games to play.

Brendan Rodgers' men will hope to take another step towards Champions League football at struggling Bournemouth on Sunday, while the Gunners have the small matter of the North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

TALKING POINT

Leicester delighted with VAR-dy. That could well be a massive point for Leicester's Champions League hopes come the end of the season. They had looked on course for another defeat until VAR intervened following substitute Nketiah's high tackle on James Justin. A caution became a red card and it gave Leicester the impetus to make the most of their one-man advantage and snatch a share of the spoils. There was a lengthy VAR check on Vardy's goal too, but in the end it stood as the Foxes' main man gave his side a significant boost and bolstered his own hopes of keeping Aubameyang at bay in the race for the Golden Boot.

Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (R) reacts while Arsenal's Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos (L) looks on during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on July 7, 2020. Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City). Played the role of creator to carve out chances for Kelechi Iheanacho before pouncing himself to snare a draw. The striker seems to love netting against the Gunners having now scored 10 in 10 league starts against them.

PLAYER RATINGS

ARSENAL: Martinez 7, Mustafi 7, Luiz 7, Kolasinac 7, Bellerin 8, Ceballos 8, Xhaka 7, Tierney 7, Saka 8, Lacazette 7, Aubameyang 8. Subs: Nketiah 4, Willock 6, Torreira n/a, Maitland-Niles n/a.

LEICESTER: Schmeichel 8, Justin 7, Evans 7, Soyuncu 7, Bennett 6, Perez 6, Tielemans 6, Ndidi 6, Albrighton 6, Iheanacho 6, Vardy 8. Subs: Barnes 7, Fuchs 6, Gray 7, Praet n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

12' - LEICESTER CHANCE! Martinez does brilliantly to keep Iheanacho's low drive out with his feet after Albrighton caught the hosts cold with a short corner and cut back from the left.

21' - GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Leicester. Aubameyang gives the Gunners the lead with a simple far post finish from Saka's lovely ball from the right.

32' - ARSENAL CHANCE! What... A... Save... Lacazette takes a touch and flashes a low shot towards the bottom corner. Schmeichel dives to his right and does brilliantly to keep it out. Arsenal tore the visitors open once again there with Aubameyang and Saka linking well down the right.

55' - LEICESTER CHANCE! Vardy clips a delicious ball into the middle for Iheanacho, who sees his low volley well held by Martinez.

75' - ARSENAL RED CARD. Nketiah, who has only just come on, is sent off after the referee looked at replays of his challenge on a monitor following a VAR intervention. The official had initially cautioned the Arsenal man for a high boot on Justin.

84' - GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Leicester. Vardy arrives on cue to fire home at the far post from Gray's low right-wing cross. Perez appeared to touch it on the way through. VAR checks it for an eternity, but it eventually stands.

KEY STATS

Aubameyang became just the second ever Arsenal player to score 20+ PL goals in consecutive seasons, after Thierry Henry (five in a row between 2001-02 and 2006-06).

Only Kevin De Bruyne (19) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (14) have more assists among Premier League players in all competitions this season than Bukayo Saka (12)

Arsenal have now drawn 14 Premier League games this season, the most of any side, whilst the Gunners have only shared the spoils more often in a single campaign in the PL in 1993-94 (17).

Vardy is only the fourth player to score at least 10 Premier League goals against Arsenal, after Wayne Rooney (12), Robbie Fowler and Harry Kane (both 10).

Eddie Nketiah (21y 38d) is the youngest Arsenal player to receive a Premier League red card since Konstantinos Mavropanos (20y 149d) was also sent off against Leicester back in May 2018.

