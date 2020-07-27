Jan Vertonghen confirms Tottenham departure

Jan Vertonghen
Image credit: Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has confirmed he is leaving the club.
He announced the news on Twitter, writing: "So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium and of course you fans."
He also posted a set of photos, captioning them with the words: "Unbelievable memories."
Harry Kane had already hinted at Vertonghen's departure - along with that of Michel Vorm - posting on social media and adding the words: "Been a pleasure sharing a dressing room and playing with them both."
Midfielder Harry Winks posted a picture with the duo on Instagram, adding: "Gonna miss these two.
"Been a huge part of my career since I came through the academy both on and off the pitch. All the best in your next chapters boys."