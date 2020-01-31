Video - Next Cristiano Ronaldo chooses Barcelona to play alongside Messi – Euro Papers 01:35

09:12 - Howe confirms United in for King

Eddie Howe has been giving his weekly press conference and the Bournemouth boss has effectively confirmed that United are indeed in for Josh King. It sounds like this one could happen...

" I’m not going to deny anything that you’ve read, but I don’t want to talk too much about it. Josh is much valued and loved by us. Let’s wait and see. He’s a massive, massive part of our team. I'd be very reluctant to lose a player of that quality. "

09:00 - Cedric moves closer to Arsenal

Arsenal's business so far has been limited to a loan move for Brazilian defender Pablo Mari and there should be another short-term fix today in Southampton right-back Cedric Soares. The Southern Daily Echo are reporting that the Portugal international has now passed his medical (despite currently being injured).

08:55 - More on that King interest

We've been fleshing out that story around Manchester United's interest in Josh King - more on that here. On the face of things it seems a strange move. He's scored five goals this season and is currently struggling for fitness. Bringing back a youth product who was patently not good enough for United would just show how far United's stock has fallen in the intervening years.

08:45 - AC Milan in hunt for Wigan defender (yes, really)

It could be the most unlikely deal of the whole window, but on deadline day it appears that AC Milan are closing in on a £10m deal for Wigan defender Antonee Robinson. The 22-year-old only joined Wigan in July from Everton but could now be set to have Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a team-mate. What a remarkable story.

08:40 - Big stars on the move?

A couple of interesting little stories so far, but what of the big deals which could play out? Edinson Cavani, Olivier Giroud and... Gareth Bale could all feature throughout deadline day:

08:35 - Hammers battle Palace for Hull star

Another early one to keep an eye on: West Ham are reported to have agreed a £22m deal for Hull forward Jarrod Bowen, who has also been in talks with Crystal Palace. However, The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg cautions that personal terms are yet to be agreed.

08:30 - United make shock King move

Now here's an interesting one... Sky Sports News are reporting that Bournemouth have knocked back a bid from Manchester United for striker Josh King. The Norway international came through the United academy and will be well known to Ole Gunnar Solsdkjaer.

It's no secret United need a striker today, and they have been linked with Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani as possible signings to add to the £68m capture of Bruno Fernandes yesterday. But could King be an alternative option?

08:15 - DEADLINE DAY IS HERE!

Gooooooood morning everyone, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Well, one of two anyway. That's right, it's deadline day, and in the immortal words of Richard Keys, despite what some people will tell you, the transfer window doesn't slam shut. It merely closes...