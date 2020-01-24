Friday January 25

10:30 - Mooy permanent switch to Brighton confirmed

Brighton have confirmed the singing of Aaron Mooy for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half year deal.

In a statement released by the club, manager Graham Potter said:

" We are delighted to have agreed a permanent deal with Aaron and Huddersfield. He’s been an important player for us and will have a key part to play going forward. We knew what Aaron would bring, and he’s proved to be an excellent addition to our squad and a great professional both on and off the pitch. "

10:00 - Barca prepare to break Inter hearts

The protracted nature of the Eriksen talks and the low fee (£17m is mooted) has allowed other clubs the opportunity to swoop in, and Barcelona fancy their chances of tempting Eriksen away.

Sky Sports report that new Barca boss Quique Seien is a big fan of the playmaker. There's still life in this Eriksen story yet.

09:30 - "Inter, I'm here"

Christian Eriksen is almost an Inter Milan player, at least that's according to the front page of La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian club's transfer wranglings with Tottenham Hotspur have been well documented, but it seems as if the deal is almost done.

Thursday January 23

19:15 - Dennis Wise's son on the bench for Watford

Before...

20th May 2000, Wembley, London, AXA FA Cup Final, Chelsea 1 v Aston Villa 0, The Chelsea captain Dennis Wise with his baby son Henry, during the celebrations with Celestine Babayaro, on rightGetty Images

And after...

18:30 - Man United move for Fernandes collapses?

Reports in the British press have claimed that Manchester United have ended their interest in Bruno Fernandes after baulking at Sporting Lisbon's £68 million asking price.

Negotiations between the two clubs have now ended just days after United had been quiet of landing the midfielder for £55 million.

18:00 - Henderson set to return to United

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has admitted that his side are unlikely to sign Dean Henderson on a permanent basis after the young goalkeeper impressed at the club on loan from Manchester United.

"It won’t be on a permanent basis, definitely not," he said. "His future is at Manchester United, no doubt. If the opportunity came about that figure would be huge."

16:30 - Podolski returns to Europe

After two years in Japan with Vissel Kobe, former Germany forward Lukas Podolski has returned to European football, signing for Turkish club Antalyaspor.

The 130-cap international has previously played in the Super Lig with Galatasaray, having spent two years in Istanbul after leaving Arsenal in 2015.

15:50 - Villa complete controversial Barry transfer

Aston Villa have confirmed the arrival of Louie Barry from Barcelona, whom he joined from West Brom last year.

The 16-year-old moved to Catalonia last summer after turning down a contract at the Hawthorns, but Barca are yet to pay the statutory £235,000 owed to the Baggies as per FIFA regulations, prompting Albion to report the Spanish champions to the governing body.

Nonetheless, Barca have now sold Barry for a fee reported to be up to £3 million, meaning they will make a sizeable profit on him, despite having not paid for him in the first place yet.

15:35 - Victor Moses joins Inter

Victor Moses, an outcast at Chelsea since the 2017-18 season, has joined Inter on loan with the right to buy him, reuniting him with former boss Antonio Conte.

Moses had been a regular in Conte's 2016-17 league-winning season in west London but fell out of favour following the arrival of Maurizio Sarri at the start of last season.

Since January 2019, he has been on loan at Fenerbahce but has failed to nail down a regular first-team spot this term.

15:00 - Agents to revolt over transfer payments?

Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola and Jonathan Barnett, who have all secured their respective clients (Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Gareth Bale) the world's most expensive ever transfer fee at some point, are set to sue FIFA over plans to cap agent fees to 10% for the selling cup, 3% for the buying club and 3% for the player's fee.

"We want fairness," Barnett said. "FIFA should recognise us and treat us in a proper manner. The truth is Fifa doesn't know exactly what an agent does. "No-one from Fifa has ever been to my office or had a conversation with me. If you ask players what they want, they are in favour of agents. There are never complaints about agents' fees from players."

Mel Stein, life president of the Association of Football Agents added: "For the first time, we have agreed a united policy in respect of FIFA's proposals."

14:30 - Arsenal set to swoop for Shakhtar defender?

The agent of Mykola Matviyenko, the Shakhtar Donetsk defender, says that Arsenal have contacted the Ukrainian club about bringing 23-year-old to north London.

Matviyenko played twice against Manchester City in the Champions League this season when Mikel Arteta was Pep Guardiola's assistant and reports have claimed that Shakhtar will seek £30 million for his services.

13:30 - Euro Papers: Werner set for Premier League after snubbing Spain

12:30 - Have Spurs found their striker solution?

It is being widely reported that Tottenham target Willian Jose has flown in to London for talks today. The Real Sociedad striker is seen by Jose Mourinho as the style of player who could fill the void left by Harry Kane up top for Spurs.

The 28-year-old Brazilian spent years hopping around South America and then Spain on loan, before settling at Real Sociedad where he has scored 45 league goals in 111 appearances.

Most importantly for Mourinho, Willian Jose is well over six feet tall and is built like a brick sh*…

(*You know the rest)

11:30 - Cavani to Chelsea?

Multiple sources are reporting that Chelsea have made a bid to sign Cavani on loan until the end of the season. However, Cavani is well-known to prefer a move to Atletico Madrid.

The forward would be an addition who makes sense for Chelsea, as our reporter Demi D’Cunha explained in this morning’s Paper Round:

“The Blues have been heavily reliant on 22-year-old forward Abraham during what is just his first full Premier League season at his boyhood club. Lampard has been reluctant to give opportunities to back-up options Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud , who both look surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge. Cavani has reportedly asked PSG if he can leave this month and Atletico Madrid were thought to be front-runners for the Uruguayan, but Chelsea are desperate for some attacking depth. Unfortunately for the Premier League side, £12.6 million is a massive fee to pay for a 32-year-old who has just six months left on his current deal.”

10:50 - Could Bale actually go back?

Reports in the Telegraph say that Real Madrid are considering Tottenham’s bid to re-sign Gareth Bale. Spurs have made an extremely low-ball offer, but hope that the prospect of getting the Welshman off the wage bill might be enough to secure the striker’s signing.

It's not exactly breaking news, as we brought you exactly the same story in yesterday's Euro Papers, but it's interesting nonetheless.

10:15 - Ole's (still) at the wheel

Manchester United's board are believed to still be behind manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite another disappointing result (2-0 loss to Burnley last night).

Sky Sports report that the board have given their backing to the boss, who retains the support of the majority of the fan-base despite the club's underwhelming form.

10:00 - New contract on the table?

Arsenal aren’t ready to let their young star go without a fight. Real Madrid and Liverpool may both be preparing bids, but the Gunners are reportedly considering offering Martinelli a new contract worth over three times his current deal.

The 18-year-old has certainly made an impression on his team-mates. Speaking after Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea, Hector Bellerin said:

"A lot of people talk about his talent, but what people don’t see is that Gabi is a professional. He turns up early every day. He does all the stuff and everything anyone asks him to do. He is the first player to press and the last player to leave everything on the pitch. The goals are just a plus."

So he scores goals AND turns up every day. What more can you ask for, really?

09:20 - Liverpool also want Martinelli

It’s not just Real Madrid who are interested in Arsenal’s man of the moment. Liverpool are also preparing a bid according to reports. That news comes just weeks after Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the forward, saying:

" He’s a talent of the century, he's an incredible striker. "

08:45 - Real Madrid plan £50m bid

Reports in the Daily Mail suggest that Real Madrid think Gabriel Martinelli has already done enough in his fledgling Arsenal career to warrant a £50m fee, and are ready to try and lure away the 18-year-old.

In case you've been living in a cave, Martinelli is the South American youngster who has scored 10 goals in 21 appearances for the Gunners since his move to Europe in the summer, including a remarkable solo goal against Chelsea in midweek.

08:30 - Howdy!

Top of the morning to you all. We'll kick things off with the man who is dominating the transfer talk overnight - Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli.