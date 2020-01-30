Video - Aubameyang set for Arsenal departure - Euro Papers 01:14

Thursday January 30

17:44 - Alcacer to Villarreal

It's all happening! Now Villarreal have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Paco Alcacer, who pens a contract until 2025.

17:34 - Piatek signs for Hertha

Linked with Chelsea and Tottenham, among others, but it is Hertha Berlin who have confirmed the signing of Krzyzstof Piatek from AC Milan.

17:20 - Ole over the moon

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team. Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.

" Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves, he will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season. The winter break is coming at a perfect time for us to integrate Bruno into the squad and for him to get to know his team-mates. "

17:10 - 'A fan since Ronaldo was at United'

“My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club," Fernandes told the club's website.

" For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies. "

"I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team. A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”

17:00 - FINALLY

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Bruno Fernandes on a five-and-a-half year deal from Sporting Lisbon.

17:00 - Berge is a Blade

Big signing this. Sheffield United have signed 21-year-old Sander Berge from Genk for a reported club-record £22m.

16:15 - Giroud rejects Newcastle

Olivier Giroud has turned down Newcastle’s advances, according to Sky, with the Chelsea striker keen on staying in London or a move somewhere in Europe.

Giroud has recently been linked with moves to Spurs and Inter.

15:07 - Fernandes in red - 'Here we go!'

15:00 - Hasenhuttl confirms Soares exit

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed Cedric Soares has the green light to leave this January amid reports the defender is close to joining Arsenal.

Kyle Walker-Peters joined Southampton on Wednesday, with the Tottenham full-back moving on loan for the rest of the season.

Asked if signing Walker-Peters frees Soares’ move away, Hasenhuttl said: "From our side yes.”

Soares is reportedly close to joining Arsenal on an initial loan deal which would allow Mikel Arteta to consider signing him permanently in the summer.

Cedric Soares, SouthamptonGetty Images

14:30 - Bienvenido, Rojo!

Now official, Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has returned home to join Argentinean side Estudiantes on loan for the rest of the season.

13:50 - Could coronavirus lead to Chinese Super League departures?

The Chinese Football Association announced the postponement of the new Chinese Super League (CSL) season on Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Former Premier League players including Yaya Toure, Marouane Fellaini, Oscar, Marko Arnautovic and Salomon Rondon all play in the CSL, and the Daily Mail reports some players are looking for a way out ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

Marouane FellainiGetty Images

The Daily Mail writes: "Some of the league's biggest names have instructed their representatives to explore exit routes out of China."

The CSL season was due to begin on February 22, but no new date has been scheduled as yet for the start of the season.

13:30 - The signing of the January window?

Sander Berge was pictured with Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on Thursday. Are the high-flying Blades about to pull off the best transfer of the month?

12:25 - Smalling to make Roma move permanent?

Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has told the Daily Mail the club are hopeful of making Chris Smalling's deal permanent after initially signing the Manchester United defender on loan last summer.

"There is a chance," Petrachi said. "The player will choose what to do. If he really wishes, we will be happy to have him with us permanently.

"We are very happy with Smalling and he knows it. With Manchester United, the relationship is excellent, we have an excellent feeling with the club."

12:10 - Sander Berge set for Sheffield United switch

Sheffield United look set to break their transfer record with a deal for Sander Berge.

The 21-year-old, a Norway international, looks set to leave Genk this window and the Blades have made their move.

Sky report that the Bramall Lane club are closing in on a club-record deal for the holding midfielder.

The £25 million asking price will eclipse their current record, standing at 20 million for Ollie McBurnie.

11:45 -Daniel Podence has a delivery on him

New Wolves signing Daniel Podence has quite the cross on him…

…and, as the people of Europa League twitter account states in the below tweet, Raul Jimenez should enjoy that.

11:30 - Bruno Fernandes looks decent

The Bruno Fernandes deal has not yet been confirmed officially - he is apparently having a medical at Carrington now.

However, here are some of his best goals for Sporting courtesy of the good people at BT.

Can he replicate this kind of form at Old Trafford?

11:00 - Wolves sign Daniel Podence from Olympiacos

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of forward Daniel Podence for a fee believed to be in the region of £17 million.

The 24-year-old can operate on either flank and has represented Portugal at U21 level, and has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the club.

“Wolves have secured the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiacos, subject to international clearance,” read a statement on Wolves’ website.

" The 24-year-old can play on either flank and provides a fresh attacking option to Nuno Espirito Santo, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal. "

The forward becomes the club's second signing of the window after the acquisition of Ecuador forward Leonardo Campana from Barcelona SC.

10:45 – Lyon spend big(ish)

French side Lyon had added to their options in midfield, signing Bruno Guimaraes from Paranaense for €20 million.

Arsenal were also said to be interested in the defensive midfielder, who has signed a contract at the Ligue Un club until 2024.

10:00 - Done deal?

Perhaps.

Daniel Podence, a Portugal U21 international, has posted a farewell message to Olympiacos fans on his Instagram page.

The 24-year-old is set for a switch to Wolves in a deal thought to be worth around £17m.

He is a wide forward, who can play either side of a striker, or as a winger.

09:30 - City swoop in to snatch defender from Barca

Man City have stolen a march on Barcelona by getting a deal done for Yan Couto - signing the Coritiba right-back for a fee of €15m.

The Brazilian is a U17 international, and was expected to offer cover in what is an area that Guardiola is known to want to strengthen.

09:00 - Good morning transfer fans

It is Transfer Deadline Day -01 as they say, or don’t. Anyway, here is today’s Paper Round.

Thursday’s Paper Round

Wednesday January 29

18:35 - Cristiano breaks new milestone

Just so you know, while all the transfer drama is going on, Cristiano Ronaldo knows what's really important - becoming the first person to hit 200 million followers on Instagram.

18:15 - Walker-Peters to Southampton

Done deal in the Premier League as Kyle Walker-Peters joins Southampton on loan for the rest of the season

17:45 - Everton rubbish Richarlison bid

Everton have moved quickly to rubbish any idea of a Barca bid for Richarlison.

So guess that one is done then?

17:30 - Tonight's live matches

17:20 - Soucek signs for West Ham

Confirmed. The midfielder arrives on a loan deal from Slavia Prague until the end of the season.

17:05 - Everton turn down Barcelona bid for Richarlison

No, that's seriously what Sky Sports News are reporting. Everton have rejected a bid of £85 million for Richarlison from Barcelona.

16:25 - United confirm agreement with Sporting for Bruno Fernandes

FINALLY. Manchester United have confirmed they've reached an agreement with Sporting for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

15:55 - Chelsea enquire about Mertens

The Guardian report that Chelsea are interested in Napoli's Dries Mertens as they seek a forward to add to the squad.

Dries Mertens, Liverpool-Napoli, Champions League 2019-2020, Getty ImagesGetty Images

15:10 - Ferguson has medical at Palace

Teenage full back Nathan Ferguson is having a medical at Crystal Palace before he moves from West Brom.

14:23 - Paderborn sign Everton attacker

Bundesliga side Paderborn have signed Antony Evans from Everton on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

14:20 - Arsenal want to sign midfielder?

So basically Mikel Arteta is casting his nets widely now as the deadline approaches. Apparently he's also interested in signing Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck, according to the Daily Mail - but they're asking £20 million for him.

14:05 - Arsenal closing in on Cedric Soares?

Reports from Sky Sports News suggest that Arsenal are now looking at making a late move for Southampton full back Cedric Soares.

13:35 - Eriksen posts message to Tottenham fans

This is very sweet. Christian Eriksen, who confirmed his move to Inter yesterday, has posted a message on social media to Tottenham fans, explaining: "Sometimes you just want to try something new!

"So Spurs fans, it has been a pleasure to play at your club and hopefully we meet again in the future!"

13:15 - Pablo Mari confirmed at Arsenal

There we go. The centre half is officially announced at the Emirates on a six-month loan deal with a view to a permanent move.

12:10 - Pablo Mari leaves Flamengo

Flamengo have posted a nice tribute to the departing Pablo Mari - who's expected to be signing a loan deal with Arsenal.

12:04 - Hogan leaves Villa

Oh. They've sent him out on loan again - to Birmingham!

12:00 - Hogan returns to Villa

Aston Villa didn't have any strikers last week; now they have loads. They've just recalled Scott Hogan from his loan spell at Stoke.

11:30 - Georginio Wijnaldum open to Liverpool exit?

Probably not, if the below quotes are anything to go by – however this is the transfer window, so facts often don't get in the way of reporting...

Georginio Wijnaldum of FC LiverpoolGetty Images

“What would I like? It is difficult to say,” said Wijnaldum in quote reported by TalkSport under the headline: Georginio Wijnaldum leaves door open to summer transfer away from Liverpool.

“It depends on what the club wants and how the situation is at that time. We will see. [Anfield], it’s like home.

“I’m just focusing on bringing this season to a good end and that’s the only thing I’m thinking of.”

11:00 - Wolves agree fee for Daniel Podence

Wolves have agreed to pay Olympiacos a fee of £16.9m for wide forward Daniel Podence - that is according to Sky Sports News.

Podence, 24, can operate on either flank and has represented Portugal at U21 level.

Should Wolves sign Podence, he would become the club's second signing of the window after Ecuador foward Leonardo Campana from Barcelona SC.

10:30 - Tottenham confirm Bergwijn signing

The Dutch star becomes Tottenham’s third signing of the January transfer window after the club signed Gedson Fernandes from Benfica and executed the option to sign Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent deal from Real Betis.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Steven Bergwijn from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Steven has signed a contract with the Club that will run until 2025 and will wear the number 23 shirt.”

The Daily Mail report the fee for the 22-year-old to be £27 million.

10:00 - Arsenal back in for Pablo Mari

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Arsenal are back in for Pablo Mari on loan with an option to buy after reports that the move had fallen through.

However, with Shkodran Mustafi having injured his ankle, the club are back in for a left-sided centre-half.

09:30 – Olivier Giroud set to cross all sorts of London divides

Olivier Giroud could be set for a move to Tottenham, according to numerous reports.

The former Arsenal and current Chelsea forward is available for transfer having fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Tottenham need a forward, so Jose Mourinho has registered an interest in the player.

A fee of £10 million has been mooted - seems a decent price that but how would said move be received by Arsenal fans? Not well.

09:15 - Good morning transfer fans

We are edging closer and closer to deadline day, meaning the rumour mill is going into overdrive, so what better way to start a Wednesday morning than to survey a round-up of the morning papers.

In the words of Fabrizio Romano, here we go:

Tuesday January 28

18:00 - Goodnight!

16:30 - Walker-Peters heading south?

There have been rumblings about this all day - Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters could be heading to Southampton on loan.

15:00 - Fernandinho signs contract extension

Fernandinho - accompanied by his family - has signed a one-year extension to his current contract at Manchester City.

“I have enjoyed every second of my time since I arrived at the club," he is quoted as saying by the club's official website. "I never thought I would build such a valuable relationship with both the club and the fans, but it happened, so I am very grateful for that as well."

13:30 - Soucek to West Ham?

Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek is having a medical at West Ham, according to reporters.

13:00 - Inter announce Eriksen

Who knew?

Meanwhile, Spurs are tweeting a farewell to their player -

- while also announcing that Giovani Lo Celso will be staying at the club until 2025.

12:00 - Bruno Fernandes to Barca...and Valencia

Everyone in Spain is now reporting this deal - Bruno Fernandes will sign a five-year deal with Barcelona, and will be loaned out to Valencia until the summer. So...not going to Manchester United then.

11:15 - Where is Rodrigo?

Inside, keeping fit, that's where.

The striker was absent from Valencia training on Tuesday morning, per Sport, as negotiations ramp up with Barcelona. Could he fill the void left by Suarez?

10:40 - Wolves slap £75m price tag on star

Wolverhampton Wanderers are demanding a huge fee for full-time bench-presser and part-time footballer Adama Traore.

French outlet SoccerLink claim the Midlands side want £75 million for the 24-year-old amid interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has that rare ability to destroy the world's best full-backs, only to then struggle in non-televised games. But he's improved drastically this season, impressing hugely against Manchester City and Liverpool, so Wolves are wise to push the asking price at this stage.

10:05 - Pronunciation confusion

Berg-win? Berg-wine? Berg-widge-in? Berg-why-gin?

Our office hipster is backing the first option, while Dutch football expert Elko Born is going for option two.

10:00 - BREAKING: Spurs agree fee for Bergwijn

Tottenham are on the verge of signing striker Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven, according to multiple sources.

A fee has finally been agreed by the two clubs, with Bergwijn allowed to skip training to help push along the deal.

The 22-year-old Dutch international would become Jose Mourinho's first permanent signing, following Gedson Fernandes' loan move from Benfica.

09:45 - #comeandgetmeplea

Shrewsbury striker Jason Cummings is attempting to cash-in on his 15 minutes of fame after his brace against Liverpool on Sunday earned an FA Cup replay at Anfield.

The 24-year-old is offering his services to anyone (except Manchester United). Judging by the rest of his tweets, we advise clubs to avoid bidding:

09:40 - What will happen then?

Don't worry, our man Michael Hincks has gazed deep into the future (well, to 11pm GMT on Friday) to reveal what will happen in the remainder of the transfer window.

09:20 - Barcelona seeking one recruit in January

Despite moans emerging from Camp Nou about their small squad, Barcelona are only plotting to make one major signing in January.

That as-yet-unidentified candidate will be a striker as the Catalans look to limit the damage caused by Luis Suarez's knee injury.

Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno, who sat out his side's surprise 2-0 win over Barca at the weekend, is the leading candidate per AS, while Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears set on becoming the shortest-serving captain in the club's recent history (disclaimer: stat not sourced).

09:15 - Strap yourselves in...

We're back!

With just FOUR DAYS TO GO until the transfer window slams shut, it's time to step up our hunt for juicy transfer stories. But first, catch up with the best of the UK paper stories in this morning's Paper Round (unless you're a sensitive Arsenal fan, then maybe avoid).