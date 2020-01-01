Getty Images

Transfer window LIVE - Inter join chase for Aubameyang

Transfer window LIVE - Inter join chase for Aubameyang
By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 1 minute ago

Transfer window live updates: Join us as we bring you the latest news from the world of football, and in particular the January 2020 transfer window.

-----

Video - The top 10 January transfer targets - and where they could go

02:16

11:30 - Inter in for Aubameyang

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is thought to have told the club of his desire to leave in search of a team which can provide him with trophies. According to the Daily Mirror, Inter have joined Barcelona in the hunt for the prolific striker.

11:15 - Minamino settles in

There's been one deal already with Liverpool finalising the £7.5m purchase of Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg. He's been getting acquainted with his new team-mates already...

11:00 - Let the deals commence!

Good morning and Happy New Year! It's January 1 so that means hangovers, regret and transfers! The window has officially opened and will stay so until 11pm on January 31.

On the same topic

Premier League

Results

Tables

0Read and react
0Read and react