Transfer window LIVE - Inter join chase for Aubameyang
Transfer window live updates: Join us as we bring you the latest news from the world of football, and in particular the January 2020 transfer window.
11:30 - Inter in for Aubameyang
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is thought to have told the club of his desire to leave in search of a team which can provide him with trophies. According to the Daily Mirror, Inter have joined Barcelona in the hunt for the prolific striker.
11:15 - Minamino settles in
There's been one deal already with Liverpool finalising the £7.5m purchase of Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg. He's been getting acquainted with his new team-mates already...
11:00 - Let the deals commence!
Good morning and Happy New Year! It's January 1 so that means hangovers, regret and transfers! The window has officially opened and will stay so until 11pm on January 31.
