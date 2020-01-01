-----

Video - The top 10 January transfer targets - and where they could go 02:16

11:30 - Inter in for Aubameyang

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is thought to have told the club of his desire to leave in search of a team which can provide him with trophies. According to the Daily Mirror, Inter have joined Barcelona in the hunt for the prolific striker.

11:15 - Minamino settles in

There's been one deal already with Liverpool finalising the £7.5m purchase of Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg. He's been getting acquainted with his new team-mates already...

11:00 - Let the deals commence!

Good morning and Happy New Year! It's January 1 so that means hangovers, regret and transfers! The window has officially opened and will stay so until 11pm on January 31.