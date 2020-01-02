-----

Video - The top 10 January transfer targets - and where they could go 02:16

Thursday January 2

18:05 - Lyon determined to keep Dembele

Lyon have released a statement declaring their intent to keep Moussa Dembele beyond the transfer window.

The former Celtic forward has been linked with a move to Chelsea, but said they would like to "reaffirm its wish" for Dembele to stay.

"Olympique Lyonnais has taken note of certain information relayed by the media suggesting that Moussa Dembele could interest other clubs during this transfer window,” the statement read.

" We would like to reaffirm its wish, as in the summer of 2019, to keep Moussa Dembele. The club has full confidence in Moussa and counts in particular on him to build a successful team for the seasons to come. "

17:45 - Milan's new No.21

"I've always said this is my home and I am finally back," said Zlatan Ibrahimovic after arriving for his AC Milan medical.

"I've played for other teams in my years, but I'm back - and that's all that counts. I'm eager to see the fans at San Siro and to make the stadium jump with joy again."

17:30 - Batman to Villa's rescue?

Aston Villa have spoken to Chelsea about Michy Batshuayi's availability following Wesley's injury on New Year's Day, Sky Sports News understands.

Villa fear Wesley will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, and the club - scrapping to survive in the Premier League - could look to bring Batshuayi in on loan.

However, the report states Batshuayi is unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge with the forward looking to fight for his spot under Frank Lampard.

Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea celebrates after he scores his sides second goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Grimsby Town at Stamford BridgeGetty Images

16:35 - New recruits at Arsenal after Chambers blow?

Arsenal have confirmed defender Calum Chambers ruptured his ACL against Chelsea on Sunday and will be out for six to nine months after undergoing successful surgery on Thursday morning.

Chambers has started 13 of Arsenal’s Premier League games this season, but the blow will see head coach Mikel Arteta turn to the transfer market this month – despite admitting they have limited funds.

“We’re going to try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team,” Arteta said. “My obligation is to give my opinion and see if there are things we can improve.

" Obviously we have some bad injuries, like Calum a few days ago, and that’s going to change our plans at the back but the reality at the moment is that we are not going to be able to do much. "

“I am much more concerned at the moment to get people back from injury and trying to improve the players we have here, getting everybody onboard with what we’re trying to do. If something extra comes up and we think it’s the right opportunity to improve, let’s do it.”

15:45 - Eriksen in January or the summer?

We asked Eurosport Italy's Francesco Balducci to break Christian Eriksen's potential move to Inter Milan...

Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan? The expert view on Tottenham contract rebel's future

Will Eriksen be a summer move or could they buy him in January?

Eriksen would certainly allow Inter Milan to make a qualitative leap. Knowing the strategy that Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio prefer, they’re trying to bring to Milan the player as free agent rather than pay a fee to bring him in six months earlier. When he was at Juventus, Marotta did a lot of business like this with the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Andrea Barzagli or Sami Khedira.

Similarly, Inter Milan in the last year has picked up Stefan De Vrij, Kwadwo Asamoah and Diego Godin all cost-free - so picking him up in summer it would be an operation closer to the Inter Milan’s philosophy. But that will also depend on the Tottenham to monetize, so… never say never.

'To be honest, I think I'm going to leave, boss'Getty Images

15:15 - Areta: I want Aubameyang here

Reports this morning suggest that Inter Milan, and others, are interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who in turn feels that Champions League football might be too good to turn down.

Arsenal are highly unlikely to qualify for Europe's top club competition this season and that could be enough to get the Gabon striker interested in a move.

But Mikel Arteta is not interested in anything of the sort.

Arteta said: "I don't even think about that possibility with Auba, I want him here."

14:30 - IZBACK

When you sigh at 'IZBACK', please know it was not me. AC Milan themselves have come up with this portmanteau because they are really rather excited about the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"Even the weather favours your arrival."

14:00 - United at the ready for Fernandes

If you're an avid reader of Portuguese newspaper Record, you will have perhaps already seen the interview with Pini Zahavi, but if not then here is the gist. The agent represents Gedson Fernandes, the Benfica midfielder, and claims to have already had several meetings with clubs in England. Manchester United have been linked with him, as well as Lyon and AC Milan.

13:30 - Wolves in for youngster

Never say that Wolves don't get creative in the transfer market. Unless you are a big fan of Ecuadorean football, you are unlikely to have heard of Leonardo Campana. He was top-scorer at the South America U20 Championship and now Wolves are reportedly interested in adding him, initially, to their Under-23 set-up.

13:00 - Ibrahimovic to complete Milan return

Nearly eight years after leaving them for Paris, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in Milan. He will undergo a medical this afternoon which should confirm his return to the club where he helped them win the league all those years ago.

Video - Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives in Milan to hero's reception 02:55

12:30 - Xhaka set to stay?

A few weeks ago, Granit Xhaka's Arsenal career was surely over after he was booed off the pitch and swore at the fans as he left.

However, all it seems is forgiven and after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United last night, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta seems happy for the midfielder to stay.

Arteta said: "I really like him. The way we want to play, if we get him on board then he can be a tremendous player for the football club.

"It's his commitment, I like the way he focuses, I like the way he lives his profession, he's willing to learn and he's a great football player."

Video - Vieira: Xhaka 'deserves more respect' 01:10

12:00 - Green joins Charlton

Tis the season to be jolly at Charlton, recently bought out after a tumultuous few years under Roland Duchatelet. They can now focus on the battle on the pitch, and the fight to stay in the Championship after promotion last year. Manager Lee Bowyer is hoping that Aston Villa winger Andre Green can play a big role in that now that he has signed on loan.

11:15 - Inter join race for Eriksen

Christian Eriksen is now able to speak to foreign clubs with his contract expiring at the end of the season - he cannot do so with English clubs for another three months - and I imagine his agent's phone has hardly stopped ringing.

Sky in Italy claim that Inter Milan, top of Serie A on goal difference, have been in touch and quite fancy a piece of the Danish midfielder. They are by no means the only ones though and Eriksen looks set to be the hottest property on the market this January.

Video - 'I know Eriksen's future' - Mourinho 00:30

10:30 - Mane 'in contact' with Real Madrid

Now that the window is open we can, without guilt, feast on the buffet of rumour. So here is a particularly succulent morsel in between the filet mignon and the vin rouge (because it comes from France).

French outlet Le10Sport claim that Sadio Mane's representatives have been in contact with Real Madrid over a potential transfer this summer. Liverpool of course would be desperate not to lose one of their much-vaunted front three but Zinedine Zidane reportedly sees him as the ideal replacement for Gareth bale.

09:30 - Juve wrap up first deal

Morning all! For most of you, it's back to work day. I'm sorry. It has to happen at some point, however brutal it might be. Anyway, there has been no rest for the wicked at Juventus, where they have signed Atalanta's Dejan Kulusevski.

The 19-year-old has been on loan at Parma this season, scoring four goals and recording seven assists in 17 appearances - so Juve have pulled the trigger and paid £30million for him (assuming he passes his medical). He will stay at Parma though until the end of the season and complete his loan spell.

Wednesday January 1

18:30 - Inter waiting on Eriksen

Inter Milan have reportedly reached out to Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to Italy's Gianluca di Marzio. However, the same report suggests that the Serie A club may now bide their time in the hope that they sign the Denmark international on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract expires, rather than shelling out £17 million for him, now.

17:45 - Big guns to do battle for Chilwell

More Chelsea rumours today as it is reported that they will go head to head with Manchester City in a bid to sign Leicester City's Ben Chilwell. Reports cite a price tage of around £60 million for the 23-year-old, but he's another year of his contract to play out, and manaer Brendan Rodgers is adamant there will be no casualties this month.

"There will be no one leaving in January. Categorically," He said.

16:30 - Lampard coy on Zaha

One name which never goes away during the transfer window is Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, this time linked with a possible move to Chelsea - possibly in a deal involving Giroud? Who knows - Frank Lampard is certainly keeping schtum.

Speakign after a 1-1 draw against Brighton, today, the Blues boss said:

"I won't talk about Zaha because he's not a player of ours. If we have to do business... that will be done behind closed doors as opposed to just announcing who we might want to bring in."

Spoilsport.

15:50 - Klopp fails to rule out Lallana move

Jurgen Klopp has been talking about Adam Lallana ahead of Liverpool's match against Sheffield United. Though Klopp has said the England international is in good shape following retur from injury, and ifluencing the outcome of games, he's not quite ruled out the possibility of a move elsewhere.

He said:

"He is a very important player in this moment. What will happen in the future we will see. But for him, wherever it is - here or somewhere else - the only important thing is that he can show he is 100 per cent fit."

He added that he expected to see a relatively quiet transfer window for the Reds.

15:15 - More Giroud gossip...

An update on those Giroud rumours as European reports suggest Inter Milan and Lyon might also ne monitoring the 33-year-old.

15:00 - Wolves hold on to USA International Otasowie

The 18-year-old has signed a new deal which will see him stay on at the Molineux until 2022 with the option to extend for another year. The youngster made his senior debut agiainst Besiktas in December after impressing at under-23 level.

13:40 - Real make contact with Mane?

Liverpool are said to be anxious after Real Madrid initiate talks with Sadio Mane - read all about it in today's Euro Papers.

Video - Euro Papers: Liverpool worry as Real have 'first contact' with Mane 01:04

12:15 - Bournemouth recall Surridge

The Cherries have announced the recall of 21-year-old Sam Surridge, currently on loan to Swansea City, and having scored seven goals for the Swans so far this season.

12:00 - Giroud omission from Chelsea squad sparks rumours...

Having failed to make the squad for today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Brighton, Olivier Giroud once again becomes the subject of transfer gossip. Looks like he's keen to stay in London, though, if rumours are to be believed, with links being made between the Frenchman and both Crystal Palace and West Ham.

11:30 - Inter in for Aubameyang

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is thought to have told the club of his desire to leave in search of a team which can provide him with trophies. According to the Daily Mirror, Inter have joined Barcelona in the hunt for the prolific striker.

11:15 - Minamino settles in

There's been one deal already with Liverpool finalising the £7.5m purchase of Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg. He's been getting acquainted with his new team-mates already...

11:00 - Let the deals commence!

Good morning and Happy New Year! It's January 1 so that means hangovers, regret and transfers! The window has officially opened and will stay so until 11pm on January 31.