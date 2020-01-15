Monday's transfer news

14:30 - Arsenal chase Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal want to sign midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Athletico Paranaense, according to Brazilian club's president Mario Celso Petraglia.

"Arsenal are interested but will only make an offer towards the end of the season," Petraglia said to O Jogo - per Goal.

Guimaraes, 22, could reportedly cost the Gunners £21m.

13:35 - Euro Papers

12:10 - 'I gained five kilos'

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has admitted to letting himself go while on holiday and piling on the pounds after signing for the Spanish giants in the close season last year.

11:00 - Randolph returns

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph has returned to West Ham on a three-and-a-half-year contract from Championship side Middlesbrough.

Randolph said: “I’m delighted to be back at West Ham United. I had two great years at the Club previously and still have a lot of friends here, so I had no hesitation in coming back. West Ham is a massive club, with fantastic supporters and an excellent squad of players.

“It’s a great challenge for me and I am really looking forward to working with the goalkeepers here and helping the team in any way I can."

10:45 - Liverpool 'turned down Grealish'

Did Liverpool really sub the opportunity to sign Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, twice? That's according to the Daily Express, who claim the Reds have no intention of signing the midfielder either this month or in the summer.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Jack Grealish of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 01, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan StiGetty Images

10:25 - Guardiola set to stay at City

The Daily Telegraph reports that Pep Guardiola will stay at least until the end of his contract with Manchester City, until 2021, and may even stay on beyond that.

First of all he wants to gauge the interest of the owners in committing to the same direction he believes in.

The paper states that Guardiola has a break clause which allows him to leave the club in the summer.

09:30 - Aluko retires

Former England player Eni Aluko has retired from football aged 32.

The Juventus forward, who also played for Chelsea from 2012 to 2018, amassed more than 100 Lioness appearances during her career.

09:00 - Fernandes confirmed!

Tottenham have signed Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan deal with an option to make the transfer permanent.

Reports suggest Spurs have the option to buy for around £43m.

08:20 - Pogba 'wants to leave Man Utd'

Arguably the biggest slice of gossip from overnight is coming from Sky in Germanty, who report Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this summer.

The Frenchman has long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and the report claims his agent Mino Raiola is working hard to make that happen, having entered talks with Juventus and Real Madrid.

Paul PogbaGetty Images

08:15 - Morning!

Busy day ahead with the Rally for Relief currently live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player, but here it's all about transfer news.

Kick-off the day with a read of Wednesday's Paper Round as Spurs reportedly reject Inter's latest bid for Christian Eriksen.

19:10 - Everton agree stadium deal

Everton have agreed a £30 million naming rights option for their proposed new stadium with former Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov, the club has announced.

Usmanov has paid the fee and already agreed terms on the annual value of stadium sponsorship when the arena on Liverpool’s docklands is built, due to be completed in 2023.

Usmanov, a close friend of Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, has not disguised his growing influence at the Merseyside club having sold his Arsenal shares in August 2018.

18:30 - Gallagher Swansea-bound on loan

Chelsea are close to agreeing a loan deal with Swansea City for midfielder Conor Gallagher following his recall from Charlton Athletic.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season for the Addicks in the Championship, scoring six goals in 26 games, and will now form a part of the Swans' Premier League promotion push.

17:50 - United's Chong in Inter talks

Tahith Chong’s agent has reportedly met with Inter Milan representatives as the youngster’s exit from Manchester United looks increasingly likely.

The 20-year-old has six months still to run on his current deal at Old Trafford and he is free to start negotiating with foreign clubs.

He looks set to follow Ashley Young from Manchester to the San Siro after the England player rejected the offer of anew one-year deal last week in favour of a move to Italy.

Inter boss Antonio Conte is looking to fortify his squad ahead of the Serie A title run-in with champions Juventus.

17:20 - Ex-Chelsea striker Borini joins Verona

Italy international Fabio Borini has left AC Milan to sign for Hellas Verona, both Serie A clubs announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Verona said former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Borini had signed a deal until the end of the current season.

The 28-year-old played 111 games in the Premier League for Chelsea, Liverpool and Sunderland, scoring 16 goals including a winner against the Blues at Stamford Bridge for the Black Cats in 2014 that knocked Jose Mourinho's side out of that year's title race.

16:50 - Gayle ready for Championship loan

Newcastle will offer striker Dwight Gayle to Championship clubs on a loan after he failed to win a place in manager Steve Bruce's line-up.

Gayle spent last a successful year on loan at West Brom last season and will look to revive his career with a club in the second tier.

The 29-year-old hasn't played regularly in the Premier League since the 2017/18 season.

16:20 - Olsson training with West Brom

Former Blackburn's forward Martin Olsson is set to spend a week training with Championship side West Brom.

The 30-year-old Sweden international, who played 143 times for Rovers between 2006 and 2013, is a free agent after leaving Swansea City in the summer.

He played 20 times for the Swans last season but has had no competitive action since December 2018 and is keen to be in contention for this summer's European Championships.

15:00 - 'I was walking with cows yesterday....'

14:20 - Quique Setién saying all the right things at unveiling

New Barcelona coach Quique Setién has been saying all the right things at his unveiling.

Here are a collection of some of the best bits from his press conference:

"It's a luxury to be in the same era as Messi."

“This club has an extraordinary academy. The first team players must know that talent coming up will get the chance if they deserve it. It will prevent them from relaxing too much. I want the youth players to know that if they work hard they can play for the first team.”

13:45 - Celtic sign Polish striker

Celtic have announced the signing of 21-year-old Polish striker Patryk Klimala on a four-and-a-half year contract.

Klimala joins from Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok, where he scored seven goals in 17 league appearances so far this season.

13:00 - Substance must follow style for Setien

Quique Setien was reportedly Barcelona’s third choice to replace Ernesto Valverde. Now he’s in the hotseat, the 61-year-old must prove that substance can follow style at the Nou Camp.

Quique Setién BarcelonaEurosport

11:30 - Valverde's goodbye

Ernesto Valverde's farewell message has been published on Barcelona's website after he was dismissed by the club on Monday.

"My time as FC Barcelona coach has come to an end. It has been an intense two and a half years right from the start. In that time I have enjoyed some joyful moments celebrating victories and trophies but also others that have been tough and difficult. However, above all I would like to highlight my experience with the fans and the affection showed towards me during my time as coach.

"I would like to thank the president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to coach the first team and their confidence during all this time.

"I would also like to thank all the people I have worked with at the club for their support and how they treated me during the two and a half seasons, especially those who work in and around the first team and with whom I have shared so many moments at the Ciutat Esportiva and during away trips.

"Of course, I would like to thank the players for all their efforts that have allowed us to claim four trophies together. From this day, I wish them all the luck in the world and to the new coach Quique Setien also.

"All the best to everyone. Visca Barca and Visca Catalonia."

11:00 - Any transfer updates, Ole?

“I have got no transfer updates. If we get something we can tell you about, we will, but we have nothing now," Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters.

Ah. Not being drawn in on the reports Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes wants a move to Old Trafford this month.

09:45 - Scores when he wants, leaves when he wants

Fresh from breaking Thierry Henry's Premier League record as the most prolific overseas goalscorer, Sergio Aguero will be allowed to leave Manchester City on his own terms according to the Daily Mail.

Aguero is contracted until 2021 at City, and has spoke of his intention to rejoin boyhood club Independiente in his native Argentina.

City would not stand in his way, meaning the 31-year-old potentially has just 18 months left at the Etihad.

Sergio Aguero celebratesGetty Images

09:15 - Paper Round: Stones to Arsenal?

John Stones to Arsenal? And who will get their hands on Edinson Cavani? That and more in Tuesday's Paper Round.

08:35 - Young to Inter off?

Morning all, we'll kick the transfer coverage off with reports from Italy that Manchester United defender Ashley Young may not be moving to Inter after all...

Inter are said to be close to agreeing a swap deal with Roma involving Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola, meaning Young may not be required.

Young, 34, is out of contract this summer and had reportedly agreed a deal with Inter after turning down a new one-year deal at United.

Ashley Young of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League group L match between Manchester United and AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford on December 12, 2019 in Manchester, United KingdomGetty Images

22:30 - Setien takes charge

Barca have quickly named Valverde's replacement as Quique Setien.

The former Real Betis boss has signed a deal until 2022 and will be presented at the Nou Camp on Tuesday afternoon.

22:20 - Valverde sacked by Barca

A little later than expected, but Barcelona have confirmed the sacking of head coach Ernesto Valverde.

He leaves after two-and-a-half seasons with Barca, during which time he won La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

20:05 - 'Distracted Eriksen not playing well'

Jose Mourinho was asked about Christian Eriksen's future today, and his comments suggest the 27-year-old's time at Tottenham might be coming to an end...

19:40 - Milan sign Begovic

With Pepe Reina heading to Aston Villa, AC Milan have snapped up Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on loan until the end of the season.

19:30 - United close on Fernandes

It looks like Bruno Fernandes is going to join Manchester United this month.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola are saying the move is "‘imminent" and could be concluded today or tomorrow.

It has been reported that the Sporting Lisbon midfielder is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

19:15 - Reina joins Villa

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Pepe Reina.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper joins on loan from AC Milan until the end of the season and is set to replace Tom Heaton, who is out with injury.

18:45 - Valverde facing sack

Ernesto Valverde has reportedly been informed that he will not be continuing as Barcelona head coach, with Quique Setien the favourite to take over.

Barcelona’s defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup appears to have been the final straw for Valverde, who has won La Liga in both his seasons at the club.

It would be the first time Barcelona have sacked a head coach in the middle of a season since Louis van Gaal in 2003, and Valverde would leave the club top of the table, albeit on goal difference from Real Madrid.

Apparently Valverde's exit could be announced this evening:

18:15 - 'It's the longest medical ever!'

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate says he's perplexed by the time Darren Randolph’s medical is taking.

Randolph reportedly underwent a medical with the Hammers last week but the move has not been completed.

"It’s the longest medical I have ever known in history," said Woodgate. "I’ve had a few medicals myself and believe it or not, I passed a few. But this is unbelievable, really. Let’s see what happens over the next 48 hours."

17:40 - Camarasa leaves Palace

Victor Camarasa's loan at Crystal Palace from Real Betis has been ended and he has joined Alaves on loan until the end of the season.

If you weren't aware that Camarasa was at Palace that's because he only played five minutes in the Premier League this season.

17:00 - Norwich sign Rupp

Norwich have signed midfielder Lukas Rupp from Hoffenheim for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old, who has penned a deal until 2022, said: "It’s a childhood dream. I was in the Bundesliga for 10 years now and it’s a new chapter for me. I wanted to be part of the team here and help the team stay in the Premier League."

16:15 - Clarke set for QPR

Tottenham youngster Jack Clarke is reportedly close to joining QPR on loan until the end of the season.

The Daily Mirror say QPR have beaten a host of Championship clubs, along with Celtic, to sign Clarke, who was recalled from a loan at Leeds over Christmas.

If Clarke does join this week he could make his debut against Leeds, where he came up through the academy and has spent most of his career.

Jack Clarke was recalled by Tottenham around ChristmasGetty Images

15:45 - Kjaer joins AC Milan

After signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan have strengthened further with the addition of Denmark captain Simon Kjaer on loan from Sevilla for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old central defender spent the first half of the season on loan at Atalanta where he made six appearances in all competitions.

15:25 - Duo return to Newcastle

Injury-hit Newcastle have got a couple of new faces in the ranks as Rolando Aarons and Liam Gibson have returned at the end of six-month loan spells with Wycombe and Grimsby Town respectively.

Newcastle's injury list is into double figures, and manager Steve Bruce says he plans to meet with owner Mike Ashley this week.

"I'm meeting up with the owner in the next couple of days, that's planned... Most of the injuries are minor. I'm not one for bringing them in for the sake of it. He's been very supportive of me, I'd expect that."

15:00 - Frank signs new deal

Brentford are flying at the moment in the Championship and, after beating west London rivals QPR at the weekend, they've got some more good news as head coach Thomas Frank has signed a new deal until 2023.

Frank has been in the role for 15 months and has taken Brentford to third in the table, six points behind second-placed Leeds.

14:25 - Eriksen going nowhere?

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he is “not an idiot” and understands why supporters jeered Christian Eriksen off during their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Christian EriksenGetty Images

Inter are said to be leading the race to sign Eriksen, with reports claiming the Serie A club have agreed a four-and-a-half year deal with the playmaker.

However, Mourinho suggested he may not sell this month.

"He plays (against Middlesbrough) tomorrow," Mourinho said. "After that I have a match on Saturday and maybe he plays. I cannot tell you more than that. Again, we are in our limits. We have important injuries and every player we have has to be ready to help the team. We are not in a condition to think any different than that."

14:20 - Jose on Fernandes...

Jose Mourinho also to speculate further on reports Gedson Fernandes is close to joining Spurs on an initial 18-month loan.

"I'm waiting for news, but when I say I am waiting the news could come or not," he said.

"I'm more worried about Middlesbrough than the market. Of course, with the rules even if you get the player you cannot play him in a replay.

" I cannot answer because I don't know if we are getting him, he's a Benfica player. I don't think the Benfica coach and president, both my friends, will be happy if I speak about one of their players." "

14:05 - Mavropanos joins Nuremberg on loan

Dinos Mavropanos has joined Bundesliga 2 side Nuremberg on loan for the rest of the season.

14:00 - Loan signing for Pardew

Over in the Netherlands at ADO Den Haag, manager Alan Pardew has brought in Leicester midfielder George Thomas on loan for the rest of the season.

13:15 - Arteta's message to Arsenal players

Arsenal may be looking to strengthen this January window, but head coach Mikel Arteta has urged his current crop of players to step up in the absence of the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

12:00 - Hernandez off to the MLS?

Guadalajara, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham, Sevilla... and now LA Galaxy?

Reports claim LA Galaxy are in talks to sign Javier Hernandez, having agreed a £7m fee for the striker with Sevilla, as the MLS club look to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

11:15 - Gedson Fernandes 'picked Spurs over West Ham'

Both Tottenham and West Ham had agreed a deal with Benfica for Gedson Fernandes, but Sky Sports claim the player chose Spurs.

Fernandes is set to arrive at Tottenham's training ground today ahead of an initial 18-month loan deal.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica with the Primeira Liga medal after winning the match between SL Benfica v Santa Clara - Primeira Liga at Estadio da Luz on May 18, 2019Getty Images

10:50 - Nketiah still set for loan move

Mikel Arteta has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's three-game suspension will not change his plans to loan out forward Eddie Nketiah this month.

"I didn't before (think of using Nketiah) and at the moment we have to think mid-long term with Eddie," said Arteta.

"We have to respect his evolution and development, we don't have to make a decision just based on two or three games."

10:15 - Valverde's 'final hours'

Andres Iniesta says Barcelona are behaving “a bit ugly” amid reports Ernesto Valverde is set to be replaced as head coach.

Barcelona’s 3-2 Spanish Super Cup semi-final loss to Atletico Madrid is set to be Valverde’s last game in charge, with he is entering his last hours at the club.

09:25 - Arsenal to miss out on Boateng?

Jerome Boateng is reportedly a January target for Arsenal, but AC Milan could scupper the Premier League club's plans this month.

The Bayern Munich defender is said to be available for £12.8m (15m euros), and the Mirror claims Milan are hopeful of beating Arsenal to the 31-year-old's signature.

Boateng has been in and out of the Bayern side this season, starting eight of their 17 Bundesliga games so far, and reportedly wants to move in a bid for more first-team football.

Jérôme BoatengGetty Images

09:15 - Phillips returns to Stuttgart

A Monday morning loan deal as Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, 22, returns to Stuttgart on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

09:00 - Could Lemar join Wolves?

He has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, but now Wolves are said to be in pole position to sign Thomas Lemar.

The Atletico Madrid winger is out of favour under Diego Simeone, just 18 months after joining for £51m from Monaco.

And with Atleti reportedly looking to sell the Frenchman, The Sun reports Wolves are leading the race to sign Lemar.

Thomas LemarGetty Images

Sunday's transfer news

19.54 - Spurs watching Amadou Diawara

Reports from Italy suggest Tottenham sent scouts to watch Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara against Juventus on Sunday.

17.25 - Norwich sign Hertha midfielder Duda

The Canaries have made their first splash of the transfer window signing Slovakia midfielder Ondrej Duda from Hertha Berlin on loan until the end of the season.

16.17 - Toffees set to beat Saints for Cumbrian stopper

Everton and Southampton have both been keen on Carlisle defender Jarrad Branthwaite but the Toffees are expected to sign him this month for a fee approaching £1 million.

13:30 - Begovic having Milan medical

Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic is set for a move to AC Milan and is currently undergoing a medical at the Italian club, according to widespread reports in the UK.

12:00 - Van de Beek rules out January move

Donny van de Beek has been linked with a move to the Premier League this January but insists that he is going nowhere.

"I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well," he told Fox.

"These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now. I've said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so for 100 per cent."

11:00 - Eriksen set for Inter?

Sky Sports Italy are reporting that Christian Eriksen has been offered a contract by Inter Milan and the Serie A contenders are awaiting a response from the Tottenham star's representatives.

10:30 - United wary of Bruno Fernandes bidding war

We begin with a report from the Evening Standard which says that Manchester United are still interested in signing Bruno Fernandes but they are wary of being drawn into a bidding war with Spurs.

