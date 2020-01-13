Monday's transfer news

09:25 - Arsenal to miss out on Boateng?

Jerome Boateng is reportedly a January target for Arsenal, but AC Milan could scupper the Premier League club's plans this month.

The Bayern Munich defender is said to be available for £12.8m (15m euros), and the Mirror claims Milan are hopeful of beating Arsenal to the 31-year-old's signature.

Boateng has been in and out of the Bayern side this season, starting eight of their 17 Bundesliga games so far, and reportedly wants to move in a bid for more first-team football.

Jérôme BoatengGetty Images

09:15 - Phillips returns to Stuttgart

A Monday morning loan deal as Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, 22, returns to Stuttgart on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

09:00 - Could Lemar join Wolves?

He has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, but now Wolves are said to be in pole position to sign Thomas Lemar.

The Atletico Madrid winger is out of favour under Diego Simeone, just 18 months after joining for £51m from Monaco.

And with Atleti reportedly looking to sell the Frenchman, The Sun reports Wolves are leading the race to sign Lemar.

Thomas LemarGetty Images

8:20 - We go again

Morning. Time to kick-start our rolling transfer coverage once again - which deals could get over the line this week?

Gedson Fernandes is reportedly close to joining Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal from Benfica, while Aston Villa are on the verge of signing Pepe Reina on loan.

In the meantime, click here to read Monday's Paper Round - Manchester United to offer cash plus two players for Bruno Fernandes.

Sunday's transfer news

19.54 - Spurs watching Amadou Diawara

Reports from Italy suggest Tottenham sent scouts to watch Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara against Juventus on Sunday.

17.25 - Norwich sign Hertha midfielder Duda

The Canaries have made their first splash of the transfer window signing Slovakia midfielder Ondrej Duda from Hertha Berlin on loan until the end of the season.

16.17 - Toffees set to beat Saints for Cumbrian stopper

Everton and Southampton have both been keen on Carlisle defender Jarrad Branthwaite but the Toffees are expected to sign him this month for a fee approaching £1 million.

14:15 - Euro Papers: Inter Milan in transfer spree

Check out today's edition of Euro Papers, with more details on Inter's move for Christian Eriksen as Antonio Conte goes on a spending spree.

13:30 - Begovic having Milan medical

Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic is set for a move to AC Milan and is currently undergoing a medical at the Italian club, according to widespread reports in the UK.

12:00 - Van de Beek rules out January move

Donny van de Beek has been linked with a move to the Premier League this January but insists that he is going nowhere.

"I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well," he told Fox.

"These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now. I've said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so for 100 per cent."

11:00 - Eriksen set for Inter?

Sky Sports Italy are reporting that Christian Eriksen has been offered a contract by Inter Milan and the Serie A contenders are awaiting a response from the Tottenham star's representatives.

10:30 - United wary of Bruno Fernandes bidding war

We begin with a report from the Evening Standard which says that Manchester United are still interested in signing Bruno Fernandes but they are wary of being drawn into a bidding war with Spurs.

10:00 - WELCOME!

Good morning and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the January transfer window.