Wednesday January 22

09:40 - Fernandes latest - he's mad!

As farewells go, Bruno Fernandes didn't exactly nail it.

The Sporting midfielder, who is reportedly primed to complete a move to Manchester United, was in a miserable mood after his side's 2-1 defeat to Braga in the semi-finals of the Portuguese League Cup. He marched down the tunnel, pushed a camera and reportedly bickered with a policeman to top it off.

Oh well, transfers are usually protracted sagas so maybe this won't be his last chance to say goodbye...

09:00 - Step forward Cavani

PSG striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly DESPERATE for a move after slipping behind Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the pecking order. He loves scoring goals, hell he was the man who scored a consolation in that 6-1 defeat in Barcelona, and would seem primed for a shot at the Premier League.

Make it happen, Frank.

08:35 - Chelsea seek striker

Frank Lampard, free from the shackles of a transfer ban, wants to sign a striker in January after Tammy Abraham hobbled off during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Arsenal last night.

"You can't say we will definitely sign a striker but we are looking," he said. "If you don't score enough goals then you won't win enough games."

But who could they sign? Good question, dear readers.

08:30 - Alright folks!

We’re back for another day of transfer fun, with our attention immediately switching to Stamford Bridge where there’s some BIG news developing…