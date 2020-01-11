Video - Barca to snatch Arsenal's top target as Messi fury prompts action - Euro Papers 01:19

Saturday 11 January

12:00 - Milan considering Begovic as Reina's Villa move nears

AC Milan will approach Asmir Begovic as they look to replace Aston Villa-bound goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

The Bosnian goalkeeper is on loan at Azerbaijan side FK Qarabag from Bournemouth and is Milan's choice to come in as back-up if as expected Reina departs for Villa Park.

The 32-year-old is thought to be a safe bet by the Serie A side as number two to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

11:30 - Premier League pair after Nketiah

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah is a target for Premier League duo Aston Villa and Norwich City.

The 20-year-old has spent the season on loan at Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds but was recalled at the start of the month as the Gunners were unhappy with the amount of game time the player was getting.

Now Villa and Norwich are eyeing a loan swoop for the England Under-21 international in their bids to avoid relegation.

11:00 - Inter offer Eriksen deal

Inter have offered Christian Eriksen a four-year deal and are looking into the possibility of signing the Dane in this transfer window.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer and Inter met with his agent in Milan on Friday to present a contract they hope will persuade the attacking midfielder to join the club.

The Dane has appeared to determined to leave Spurs since the summer and had been believed to be waiting for Real Madrid to make a bid, but now looks ready to settle for Antonio Conte's Inter.

