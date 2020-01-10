Video - Barca to snatch Arsenal's top target as Messi fury prompts action - Euro Papers 01:19

16:10 - Smith Rowe joins Huddersfield on loan

Emile Smith Rowe has joined Championship side Huddersfield Town on loan for the rest of the season.

15:55 - Lampard addresses Dembele rumours

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Lyon's Moussa Dembele this January, so what does manager Frank Lampard have to say on the matter?

"He’s a player I know and a player the club know but I’m surprised to see his name pop up so regularly when it’s not popping up in my conversations. There’s quite a few players in the last week I can say the same about. He’s a player I respect. We’re speaking about strengthening goal-scorers – that’s where we’ve been found pretty short in home games recently.

"I don’t want to go cut and dried on anybody. He’s not one that we’re openly talking about. If there’s a decision then I’ll be a big part of that decision."

15:15 - Chelsea ahead to sign Thomas Lemar

Both Spurs and Chelsea are looking to sign Lemar, but Chelsea are slightly ahead according to reports. The Atletico Madrid winger could be a loan option for Chelsea as a temporary measure, before spending big in the summer on someone like Jadon Sancho. The Frenchman has looked lacklustre for Atletico, playing 21 times without registering a goal or assist.

14:50 - Pep Guardiola hints at Leroy Sane departure

Guardiola has talked recently about the German’s future at City. When asked, he said: “It’s a question for Leroy, his agents and the club, I’m not involved in that.” Sane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich for some time now, with them expected to sign him in the summer.

14:25 - Liverpool eyeing Samuel Chukwueze

The Daily Mirror reports that Liverpool are currently eyeing up Villareal winger Samuel Chukwueze. The 20-year-old has looked promising this season scoring three and assisting once. Around £34 million is thought to be what Liverpool would have to pay for the Nigerian.

13:55 - United move closer to Koulibaly deal

Napoli would allow Kalidou Koulibaly to go to United for the right price according to reports from Corriere dello Sport. The centre-back fell out with previous manager Carlo Ancelotti as well as Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentis, which has left his future uncertain. At a reported price of £100 million United would be paying an extreme amount, but they are a club with the funds to pay such a fee.

13:15 - Palace announce Cenk Tosun

Palace have officially announced the signing of Cenk Tosun. The striker has signed a six-month loan deal with the Eagles

13:05 - Giroud agrees personal terms with Inter

Sky in Italy report that Giroud has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Milan. Chelsea are set to except between £6.8 and £8.5 million for the Frenchman, who has been sidelined from the first-team under Frank Lampard this season.

12:00 - Juventus closing in on Tahith Chong

Reports coming from Tuttosport are showing that Juve are after the United youngster. Despite his contract ending in June 2020, Juventus are reportedly close to an agreement that would allow them to get him for free this month.

11:45 - Chelsea target Habib Diallo keen to stay at Metz

Chelsea have been looking to sign another goal-scoring threat this January. Diallo was a target for Lampard, with the club reportedly making a bid of £17 million. But now it looks like they’ll have to search elsewhere, as in a recent post-match conference the 24-year-old said: “For the moment I'm in Metz and I have extended until 2022. I hope to end the season here”.

11:20 - Crystal Palace to announce Cenk Tosun

According to reports Crystal palace have acquired Everton Striker Cenk Tosun on loan with the official announcement to be made soon. The Turkish forward has fallen out of favour with the Toffees, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison consistently featuring over him. Palace could do with another source of goals having only netted 19 times this season.

10:40 - United back again for Bruno Fernandes

Portuguese reports indicate that Manchester United have targeted the Sporting Lisbon midfielder. With the news of Pogba’s injury, United will want a replacement and according to O Jogo they are in talks with Sporting over the midfielder.

10:10 - Tottenham to highjack Moussa Dembele deal

Spurs are looking to bring in the Lyon striker according to reports from Goal.com. With Harry Kane’s recent injury, Spurs need a front-man and Mourinho is apparently interested in the striker. Chelsea have already had a £34 million rejected by Lyon, but reports indicate that more offers will be made.

9:45 - Barcelona target RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano

According to reports in AS, Barcelona have made central defender Dayot Upamecano a key target this month. Reports have noted that Arsenal are also keen to sign the 21-year-old, but at an estimated value of €53million it will be a pricey buy for either club.

9:10 - Inter make Giroud offer

With Olivier Giroud hotly tipped to leave Chelsea during the transfer window, Goal.com reports that the Serie A club were due to meet with the France international on Thursday. Busy week for them, then.

8:50 - Conflicting reports over Piatek

The Sun report today that Spurs have agreed a £28m deal to sign Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan, however reports from Italy suggest this is far from a done deal. With Harry Kane out until April, after tearing his hamstring, Jose Mourinho will be looking for a replacement during the January window.

8:30 - Eriksen set for talks with Inter

And first up, reports overnight suggest Inter Milan could be ready to make a bid for Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who we are told will be in Milan today for talks.

8:30 - Welcome!

Good morning to you all. Welcome to another day on the emotional rollercoaster that is the January transfer window. We'll be keeping you abreast of all the latest news on who's off where around Europe and the Premier League, starting with an update on those Eriksen rumours...