Video - Barca face competition for Serie A wonderkid - Euro Papers 01:29

Monday January 20

10:10 - Edinson Cavani hands in transfer request

No one hands in a transfer request nowadays, right? Wrong! Edinson Cavani is 34 and positively fed up with warming the bench at PSG, so he had only gone and broken the mould and handed in a formal written request to leave the club.

The absolute scenes of it all. Sky Sports have more on that.

Where will he head off to? Tottenham, Man United or somewhere else?

09:50 - Inter ready to make double Chelsea raid

Antonio Conte loves a bit of Chelsea. The former Blues boss is ready to move for Victor Moses AND Olivier Giroud, that is according to Inter’s Beppe Marotta.

The chief executive was quoted as saying both players were an option for the Serie A club by Sky Sports.

09:30 - Layvin Kurzawa to join Arsenal

France Football report that Layvin Kurzawa has agreed to join Arsenal on a free in the summer. The 27-year-old full-back has agreed a five-year deal with the Gunners, claims the report.

Vincent Bregevin from our French office is not sure it is a good signing for the London club.

" He has regressed at PSG. Kurzawa was in the French national team when he arrived from Monaco in 2015. He was Maxwell’s backup at first and performed quite well when he played. The idea was to promote him step by step as a starter to prepare for Maxwell’s retirement but Kurzawa didn’t take this chance in 2016-17. He failed to show he was of the required quality, made too many defensive mistakes and did not offer enough going forward. Still, he was supposed to be the starter in 2017-18 after Maxwell retired but he lost the starting role to Yuri Berchiche, who was signed that summer as his backup. Since then, groin troubles have held him back. "

Here are Bregevin's full thoughts.

09:15 - PSG turn attentions to Kalidou Koulibaly

PSG are ready to move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly - the Paris club face competition from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Manchester United but are willing to offer the 28-year-old £200,000 a week, that is according to the Daily Mail.

09:00 - Tottenham and United chase strikers

Yep, Manchester United, Tottenham and anyone else you fancy shaking a stick at are all over getting a new striker...the reason? Well, everyone is getting injured.

Here is today's Paper Round, outlining the situation at both clubs.

8:45 - Welcome!

Good morning to you all. Welcome to another day on the January transfer carousel. We'll be keeping you abreast of all the latest news on who's off where around Europe and the Premier League, including a everyone frantically trying to sign a striker.