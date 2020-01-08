Video - David Beckham in race to sign Gareth Bale - Euro Papers 01:14

Thursday January 9

9:30 - Chelsea to enter race for Lemar

Chelsea will turn their attentions to Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar after deciding that the £80m quoted by Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha is more than they are willing to part with.

France international Lemar is a cheaper alternative to Zaha and would likely be available on loan initially, with the 24-year-old thought to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Both Willian and Pedro are uncertain in their futures at Stamford Bridge and Lampard has made the capture of an additional wide player his priority in January.

8:50 - Chelsea after Lyon's Dembélé

Frank Lampard is eager to add to his forward options by signing Moussa Dembélé, with Chelsea weighing up whether to test Lyon’s determination that the striker won't be sold.

The club are entering the market having had their transfer ban lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the manager is keeping close tabs on former Celtic forward Dembele after impressive performances in Ligue 1.

The Blues could tempt Lyon by dangling France striker Olivier Giroud as a makeweight in any deal.

8:30 - Welcome!

Good morning to you all. Welcome to another day on the January transfer carousel.