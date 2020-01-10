Getty Images
Transfer window LIVE - Inter ready to make bid as Eriksen arrives in Milan for talks
Transfer window live updates: Join us as we bring you the latest news from the world of football, and in particular the January 2020 transfer window.
8:30 - Eriksen set for talks with Inter
And first up, reports overnight suggest Inter Milan could be ready to make a bid for Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who we are told will be in Milan today for talks.
8:30 - Welcome!
Good morning to you all. Welcome to another day on the emotional rollercoaster that is the January transfer window. We'll be keeping you abreast of all the latest news on who's off where around Europe and the Premier League, starting with an update on those Eriksen rumours...