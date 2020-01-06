Video - Arsenal close in on emergency big-name signing- Euro Papers 01:09

Monday January 6

16:20 - Conte 'doesnt' want Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has been linked with a January move to Inter Milan, but the Mirror reports that head coach Antonio Conte is not keen on the Tottenham midfielder.

Eriksen is a free agent this summer but is reportedly nearing a £20m move to the San Siro, but Conte prefers Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

It has left the Inter boss at odds with Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta, who wants to bring Eriksen to Italy.

15:40 - Spurs may consider Lemar move

There's been talk that Thomas Lemar could be heading to Arsenal this month, but might he actually move to the other side of north London?

The Independent say Tottenham are considering making a loan move for Lemar with a €60m option-to-buy.

Lemar has struggled to make an impact at Atletico Madrid after joining in 2018, with even Diego Simeone admitting recently he "hasn’t been able to live up to expectations".

Thomas Lemar has struggled at AtleticoGetty Images

15:10 - Randolph set for return

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph is set to return to West Ham, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 32-year-old, who was at the club for two years before joining Middlebrough in 2017, would be a back-up for Lukasz Fabianski.

It is also reported by the Telegraph that the Hammers are considering a bid for Stoke midfielder Joe Allen.

14:45 - Deila takes over NY

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila has been appointed New York City FC head coach.

Deila, who has been working at Norwegian club Valerenga since leaving Celtic in 2016, has signed a three-year deal with the MLS side.

14:20 - No PL return for Sturridge

Will Daniel Sturridge be heading back to the Premier League this month?

Not according to Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu, who says the club are keen to keep the forward amid reported interest from Aston Villa.

Daniel Sturridge left Liverpool last summer to move to TurkeyGetty Images

“We have received an offer for Daniel Sturridge but we want to keep him at the club over the second half of the season,” Agaoglu is quoted as saying by Birmingham Live.

“We think he has a lot more to give and that we are going to witness a much better Sturridge in the second half of the season.”

Sturridge has been in decent form this season with seven goals in 13 league appearances.

13:55 - Arteta wants Arsenal to be 'addicted' to winning

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to become "addicts" to winning.

The Gunners have shown signs of improvements since Arteta's appointment and have the chance to record back-to-back wins when they face Leeds in the FA Cup tonight.

“I think winning brings togetherness and, when you have beautiful experiences together and you win trophies, then those experiences stay within that group," said Arteta, who was part of the Arsenal team that ended a nine-year trophy drought with victory in the 2014 FA Cup final.

"You like more the people that you work with, you believe more in them, you share some fantastic moments and that habit of winning, winning, winning … after you win, you don’t want to stop winning. You become addicts to that and that’s what we have to try to implement at this football club.”

13:10 - Ibra on the bench

Serie A is resuming after the winter break and Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be line to make his second debut for AC Milan today after re-joining on a six-month deal.

The 38-year-old has been named on the bench for Milan's home clash against Sampdoria.

12:55 - Moyes 'can't say' if Fernandes will join

David Moyes remains tight-lipped over whether West Ham will sign Gedson Fernandes this month.

The Hammers have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old Benfica midfielder.

Asked if the deal was close to being completed, Moyes said: "I can't tell you. Your question is very straight and I can't say if it will happen. We would like to add to the squad but we need to get the right players."

12:30 - Pep wary of United pace

Manchester United might have injury and illness problems ahead of the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City tomorrow, but Pep Guardiola is wary of the threat they possess on the break...

Video - Guardiola wary of United's pace ahead of Carabao Cup clash 01:25

12:15 - 'Untouchable' Vidal

Arturo Vidal will not be allowed to leave Barcelona this month, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

The midfielder is reportedly wanted by Inter Milan, but has been declared “untouchable” and will stay at least until the summer.

11:45 - Liverpool sign striker

Liverpool have made their second signing of the month.

The Premier League leaders have snapped up Brentford academy forward Joe Hardy for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old scored 40 goals in 80 games after joining the Bees from Manchester City in 2016.

Hardy made his debut as a late substitute for Liverpool Under-23s yesterday in a 1-0 defeat to City.

11:30 - United hope for health boost

Manchester United could be without several first-team players for their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw missed the FA Cup draw against Wolves on Saturday through illness, while Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are injured and Harry Maguire is a doubt with a knock.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the Wolves match that he hoped "a night or two in their own beds and hopefully some Bovril or paracetamol" would help the ill trio, but, speaking this morning, he suggested the situation isn't much better.

“We are going to give them as much time as we can, that’s the most correct and honest answer I can give, some of them are still not ready.

“If there was a game today I'm not sure they could play at their best. Another 36 hours might be a big change.”

11:10 - Minamino's 'outstanding' and 'intense' debut

It was somewhat overshadowed by a stunning winner from Curtis Jones, but new Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino made his debut yesterday.

The Japan international played 70 minutes of the FA Cup win and described it as "one of the most intense matches I’ve played".

He added: "The way we press aggressively, the way we press back, the way we use the space between lines is similar to Salzburg. But the system is not the same so I have to understand the difference and fit myself into this team."

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the 24-year-old, saying: "‘He was super, outstanding, exactly the player we wanted. His first game in a team he doesn’t know, he had two sessions, showing the game understanding, football skills and attitude. Outstanding."

Video - Jurgen Klopp loved 'every second' of youthful Liverpool's FA Cup win over Everton 01:36

10:45 - Euro Papers

Mikel Arteta could be set to strengthen his Arsenal defence this month. It's being reported in France that the Gunners are plotting a move for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng...

Video - Arsenal close in on emergency big-name signing- Euro Papers 01:09

10:30 - Will Lingard leave?

What does the future hold for Jesse Lingard?

Several outlets are reporting that the England international has switched agents to begin working with Mino Raiola, who also represents Paul Pogba and seemingly has a rocky relationship with Manchester United.

Lingard has not been a regular starter this season and there has been talk that he could leave this month, potentially as part of a deal for Leicester's James Maddison.

10:10 - Lampard: Giroud could leave

Frank Lampard was asked about Olivier Giroud's future after Chelsea's FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest yesterday and seemed to suggest he could leave this month.

"There's no update on Ollie, but I've spoken with him. If the conditions are that it's something he really wants to do and it works for the club, for me and the squad then it's something that could happen. But only when all of those bases are covered. So we'll see if we're there."

09:55 - Chelsea target Barbosa

What will Chelsea’s striker situation look like at the end of the month?

Olivier Giroud has struggled for minutes under Frank Lampard and the Daily Telegraph say Newcastle would like to sign him on loan.

The Daily Express then report that Lampard has made Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa his top January transfer target.

Barbosa has excelled during a year-long loan at Flamengo from Inter Milan, helping the Brazilian club win the Copa Libertadores with two goals in the final.

Will Gabriel Barbosa be joining Chelsea this month?Getty Images

09:35 - Ancelotti plans transfer talks

After an embarrassing FA Cup defeat to an under-strength Liverpool yesterday, what will Everton do this month?

The Liverpool Echo say manager Carlo Ancelotti will sit down with director of football Marcel Brands this week to draw up an action plan.

In terms of outgoings, Oumar Niasse and Cuco Martina have apparently been made available for transfer while striker Cenk Tosun could also depart, with Crystal Palace linked with a move.

Reinforcements at centre-half and central midfield are apparently the priorities for the Toffees.

09:20 - Pogba could leave in swap

Is Paul Pogba going to be the most-talked about name this transfer window?

There's been speculation that he's not entirely happy at Manchester United and, according to The Sun, he is "desperate to leave Old Trafford sooner rather than later".

It is reported that Inter Milan are interested, but United will demand Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez as part of any deal.

The Sun also report that Chelsea could make a £60m move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, while the Daily Mail say Everton are hoping to complete the signing of Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez on an "initial loan deal".

Check out all the top transfer stories from the papers here.

09:00 - Good morning

Hello there. Back at work for the first time in 2020 today? We feel your pain, but we're here to guide you through the day with all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip, starting with a look at the papers...

Sunday January 5

19:00 - That's all folks

We'll be back again on Monday morning with more transfer stories. We'll leave you with the latest Euro Papers as Real Madrid close in on the signing of the latest Brazilian wonderkid.

Video - Real Madrid name the date for latest Brazilian wonderkid arrival - Euro Papers 01:19

18:00 - Liverpool win at Anfield... again!

Not since November 2018 have Liverpool lost at Anfield and that run goes on thanks to Curtis Jones' brilliant strike from the edge of the box against Everton. What a moment for the Scouser to experience in a Merseyside derby. Read all about it below.

Curtis Jones beauty earns Liverpool youngsters victory over Everton

17:00 - A double Premier League deal for United?

Manchester United are always, they say, in the market for a number of players but with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez having left unreplaced last window. Mason Greenwood has emerged as a very talented striker in the first team but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to still be in the market for a forward.

According to Goal, they are eyeing a double deal down at Wolves with Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez their two targets.

Jimenez is said to be one of two Wolves players on the United radarGetty Images

16:20 - Sancho 'ideally suited' to Liverpool

Liverpool are underway against Everton and you can follow that game below.

Liverpool v Everton - FA Cup LIVE updates

Liverpool might also be busy in the transfer market in January, and one former defender has already decided which player he would like to see in red before the end of the month.

Jason McAteer said: "If there’s one player I’d love to see him bring to Anfield, it’s Jadon Sancho.

"Sancho looks like a Jurgen Klopp type of player. He’s young, immensely talented, looks ideally suited to the system which Klopp plays and would be learning off one of the top coaches in the world."

15:55 - Derby through, Boro get replay

Jonathan Woodgate and Robbie Keane will take their Middlesbrough back to the Tottenham Stadium for an FA Cup third round replay, which is a pretty special chance for two former Spurs players.

Bristol Rovers 2-2 Coventry, Burton 2-4 Northampton, Charlton 0-1 West Brom, Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest, Crewe 1-3 Barnsley, Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby, Middlesbrough 1-1 Tottenham, QPR 5-1 Swansea, Sheffield United 2-1 AFC Fylde.

15:40 - Palace going out?

Looks like Crystal Palace are going to get sunk as Luka Milivojevic has been sent off at Selhurst Park and Derby still lead 1-0. Coventry have twice come from behind to level at 2-2 against Bristol Rovers and AFC Fylde have scored against Sheffield United - it's still 2-1 to the Blades though.

15:20 - Moura rescues Mou

Panic stations averted for Spurs, at least for now, because Lucas Moura has snuck in at the far post to head the ball home.

And it's bad to worse for Villa because Jonny Howson and Ashley Fletcher have collided and are both down...

Better news at Stamford Bridge though on the injury front because Hudson-Odoi has come out fit and running for the second half.

15:10 - Mou in trouble!

Tottenham have picked a strong team at the Riverside but it has been to no avail so far and Ashley Fletcher has punished them! Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough have a 1-0 lead and could dump out Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

Middlesbrough v Tottenham - FA Cup LIVE updates

Mourinho's Tottenham are trailingGetty Images

15:00 - Barcelona, Chelsea and United all in for Olmo

Barcelona are reportedly confident that they will beat Chelsea and Manchester United to Dani Olmo.

The Spanish giants reckon they can get a deal done for £25million although Dinamo Zagreb want as much as £34m - and if the Premier League side are involved in the race for the winger then it may transpire.

Olmo has already made his Spain debut, scoring against Malta as a substitute, and started his career in the Barcelona academy before moving to Croatia.

In other worrying news for Chelsea, Callum Hudson-Odoi, he of a goal and an assist in the first half, has just limped off hold his Achilles at half-time...

14:30 - FA Cup third round in full flow

Goals galore in the 2.01pm kick-offs today, with QPR leading Swansea, Sheffield United head at home to Fylde and Bristol Rovers up against Coventry.

But the upset of the day could be brewing at Selhurst Park, where Chris Martin (not that one) has scored for Wayne Rooney's Derby.

14:00 - Wanted: One Palace striker

It is a credit, almost exclusively, to Crystal Palace's defence that they are ninth in the Premier League at present, as they have scored just 19 goals this season. Only 19th-placed Watford have scored fewer.

As such, Roy Hodgson is on the hunt for a striker and Cenk Tosun has apparently made his way to the top of the shopping list. According to the Mail, he wants the striker on loan - but will face competition from Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

13:00 - Inter to pay £20m for Eriksen

Christian Eriksen is the hottest property on the free agent market this year but of course cannot talk to any English clubs for another three months.

But he is free to negotiate a deal in Europe and according to the Sun on Sunday, Eriksen is being coveted by Serie A table-toppers Inter - but they do not want to risk waiting until the summer.

Instead, they will reportedly submit a £20m bid to secure the Danish midfielder's services for the second half of the season.

Will we see Christian Eriksen in an Inter Milan shirt this month?Getty Images

12:00 - West Ham set for Fernandes talks

West Ham are going to be busy in January it seems, giving new (but also old) manager David Moyes the backing he needs. Gedson Fernandes has been linked with a number of moves to the Premier League, including West Ham, and they appear to be taking steps towards winning the race.

Portuguese newspaper Record claim that the Hammers have scheduled a meeting with Fernandes' agent to discuss a potential deal for the midfielder.

11:00 - United in for Maddison

Morning! This is what it feels like not to be hungover on a Sunday morning, for those of you who have forgotten and overindulged a little too much over the festive period.

And we greet you this morning with news of Manchester United's attempts to sign James Maddison, high-flying Leicester's hottest property.

The England star is being valued at more than £50million and the Sunday Mirror claim United will offer £45m in cash plus the services of misfiring midfielder Jesse Lingard.