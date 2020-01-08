Video - United and Chelsea target Cavani after PSG star’s change of heart – Euro Papers 00:56

Wednesday January 8

10:30 - Smith not ruling out Giroud for Villa

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith hasn't ruled out the possibility of the club signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud before the end of the transfer window.

Villa signed Blues' Danny Drinkwater on loan for the rest of the season on Tuesday but the manager has made the capture of a striker to aid in his team's ailing bid to survive Premier League relegation a priority.

Villa, who were promoted from the Championship in May, are currently 17th, one point clear of 18th-place Bournemouth.

“All our options are open in terms of centre-forwards,” said Smith. “We’re obviously short in the forward area. It’s top priority. I’d like to try and get one in before Sunday (the Premier League game at home to Manchester City) if we could.”

10:00 - Manchester United's Young in Inter talks

Inter Milan are in talks with Manchester United over the transfer of Ashley Young, with the 34-year-old close to agreeing a contract until 2021 with the Serie A side.

The player, who has featured 10 times in the Premier League this season but is no longer a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford, is reportedly eager to link up with former United forwards Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez under the helmsmanship of ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Talks between the two sides are on-going regarding whether United will be due a transfer fee for a player who has made more than 260 appearances for the club across a nine-year spell.

Tuesday January 7

18:15 - Liverpool starlet moves to Swansea on loan

Liverpool have confirmed that Rhian Brewster has moved on loan to Swansea for the rest of the season.

The young forward is highlight rated for by the club and has made inroads into the first team this term, most recently in the FA Cup Merseyside derby on Sunday.

18:00 - Pereyra red card rescinded

Watford's Roberto Pereyra has avoided a three-match ban after his controversial red card against Tranmere in the FA Cup on the weekend was overturned.

17:00 - United looking to offload Young?

Manchester United captain Ashley Young will be offered a move to Serie A in January, with the versatile veteran having just six months left on his contract.

The England international, who can play at both full-back or on either wing, will have the final say on whether he moves away from Old Trafford.

16:00 - Zaha representatives talking to Bayern?

After failing to win a move away from Crystal Palace to either Arsenal or Everton in the summer, Wilfried Zaha has ramped up his efforts to transfer to a bigger club and his representatives have spoken to Bayern Munich, according to widespread reports in the UK.

15:30 - Drinkwater joins Aston Villa on loan

Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater has ended his freeze out at Stamford Bridge and has joined Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Read more about it here.

15:00 - Rabiot wants Juventus stay

Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a variety of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United and Everton, after failing to make his mark on the Juventus first team since his move to Serie A but the Frenchman is keen to stay in Turin.

"My future? It will still be here. The Italian championship is not easy, but no championship is, I am adapting as I assimilate the characteristics of the tournament. It is true that 2019 was a very good year for me, I worked a lot, I landed at Juventus and I think this 2020 can be positive."

14:10 - Juve make Chong offer

Italian champions Juiventus will offer Manchester United winger Tahith Chong £35,000 a week in order to convince him to leave Old Trafford this summer. The 20-year-old Dutch winger is out of contract at the end of the season and can begin negotiations with other European sides. The paper claims that in addition to his wages he will be offered a £2m signing on fee. United are still trying to tie him to a five-year deal to stay in England, and he started the recent FA Cup game against Wolves.

13:30 - Inter confirm Eriksen interest

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has admitted that his side are interested in signing Christian Eriksen.

However the Italian told Sky Sports that he has not yet made contact with Spurs over a possible transfer.

He said: "Often important players are offered to us. "Eriksen is an excellent player whose contract expires in June and we have had no contact with Tottenham.

"I still believe that there are many teams interested in him and we have not started any kind of negotiations.

"I simply say that he is an important and interesting player. We are looking for a midfielder and a winger. We are having several contacts with companies and agents to try to improve this position.

"We have not yet reached a conclusion because we want to do everything very calmly to keep our bar high."

12:30 - United and Chelsea linked with Gotze

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund playmaker Mario Gotze. The German international has fallen down the pecking order at the German side under Lucien Favre, and is not interested in extending his contract. His current deal ends with this season, and he will be free to negotiate with clubs abroad for a free transfer. Chelsea, according to the Mirror, are named as a likely suitor for the player now their transfer ban has been lifted.

12:25 - McGuane in talks for English return

Former Arsenal player Marcus McGuane is in talks about a return to England. McGuane joined Barcelona in January 2018, but he struggled for any first team action. He spent half of last season on loan with Telstar in the Netherlands, but is now considering a move back home.

12:20 - Drinkwater set for Villa loan

Danny Drinkwater has reportedly turned up at Aston Villa's training ground in order to take a medical ahead of a proposed loan deal. Drinkwater's loan deal with Burnley has come to an end and there is no way back for him into the Chelsea side under Frank Lampard. The Daily Mail and others are reporting that the former Leicester City midfielder will join until the end of the season.

12:10 - Donald looking for Sunderland buyer

Stewart Donald, Sunderland's current owner, has released a statement confirming that he is looking for a buyer of the former Premier League side. The current League One club's fans staged a protest over his ownership. He said in an official statement:

Co-ordinated, 'no turning back' campaigns... against owners are highly unusual at any club particularly after 18 months.

"Given these circumstances, and Donald's sincere commitment on his arrival at Sunderland that 'I won't outstay my welcome', the board feels that it has no option but to sell the club.

"That process has now commenced. Owing to confidentiality agreements, there will be no further updates until a preferred bidder is identified."

10:30 - Neymar could sign new deal at PSG

There is perhaps surprising news coming out of Paris. According to Le Parisien, a fairly reliable French newspaper based in the capital, they believe that Neymar could sign a new deal to stay in the French capital. The Brazilian has seen Barcelona start to integrate Antoine Griezmann into their starting eleven and he has little chance of moving elsewhere imminently, so could give himself a raise. However, a potential move away has not been ruled out, so there is little certain when it comes to the summer. You can read more here (in French, and paywalled).

9:00 - Rudimentary League Cup mind games begin

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has begun the mind games ahead of the Carabao Cup game between Manchester United and Manchester City tonight. Pep Guardiola is obviously the man to have revolutionised football by winning countless league titles, and no European Cups without the assitance of Lionel Messi, and he brings the third best club in the league to Old Trafford.

One thing he has brought to football is a relentless commitment to tactical fouling across the pitch to break up his opponents' rhythm and avoiding bookings by keeping the fouls far from violent. But wait! Solskjaer is onto him, and said of tactical fouling in general: "That’s a big thing and sometimes I look at the referees and I look at our games and even if they are just little fouls there have been teams who have stopped us with those little fouls, which has stopped us showing how good we are when we attack,” the United manager said. But I didn’t raise it [the subject of tactical fouling] this time, you did!”

8:50 - Paper Round updates

You can read today's Paper Round here, and it has rumours over the future of Luka Modric, who could leave Real Madrid to do one to America. Inter Milan apparently want Olivier Giroud, as Antonio Conte tries to sign only players over thirty, Thomas Lemar might go on loan to Spurs, and Manchester City chase Milan Skriniar.

8:40 - Three Premier League clubs chase White

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs are all interested in Ben White, currently on loan at Leeds. The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Elland Road all season after impressing in the Champions Ship, and has 27 appearances already. Leeds do not have a break clause in the deal to loan him from Brighton, meaning that even if he is signed from his parent club he may remain on loan for the rest of the season, unless an agreement can be made with Marcelo Bielsa's team.