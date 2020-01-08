Video - United and Chelsea target Cavani after PSG star’s change of heart – Euro Papers 00:56

Wednesday January 8

18:30 - Maguire suffers torn hip muscle

Big, non-transfer related, news for Manchester United.

More injury woes as Harry Maguire has been ruled out for an extended period of time.

Read the full story here.

18:00 - Reina to leave Milan and join Villa

Unsurprisingly Pepe Reina is on the hunt for more regular first team football and he is going to leave AC Milan in January.

It's been reported that he is a target of Aston Villa who have lost Tom Heaton to season-ending injury.

17:20 - Manchester United targeting Van de Beek

Manchester United want a midfielder, everyone knows that.

Now it seems as if they are going after Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek according to various reports.

Stay tuned as we will have an update from our colleagues in the Netherlands about this...

17:10 - Spurs enter Piatek race

The Guardian report that Tottenham Hotspur have now entered the race for a striker after the injury to Harry Kane and they are looking at AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek.

Milan want the £30 million they paid Genoa whilst Spurs, as well as fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Aston Villa would prefer a loan move.

Remember when he was the bees knees?

16:15 - Walker-Peters on the move

Various outlets are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker-Peters will be on the move during this January transfer window.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all mentioned as possible destinations for the youngsters.

15:30 - West Ham's Holland signs for Oxford on loan

West Ham winger Nathan Holland has made a loan switch to League One side Oxford United until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old impressed Oxford boss Karl Robinson when the team's met in this season's Carabao Cup and the U's have moved to shore up their bid for a play-off place as they look to break into the Championship.

Robinson's team sit fourth in the third tier following a run of three wins in their last four games.

15:00 - Lennon to stand firm on Leicester's Edouard bid

Neil Lennon will not allow Odsonne Edouard to leave Celtic this month as the Bhoys go head to head with Rangers to defend their Premiership crown.

Leicester are reportedly keen on the 21-year-old French striker, whom Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers brought to Glasgow in 2017, first on loan before signing him in a £9million deal from Paris St Germain.

Reports have claimed Rodgers could stump up as much as £30million in the summer, but it won't be enough to convince Lennon to part company with Edouard.

14:30 - Villa bid for Milan's Piątek

Aston Villa have reportedly made a £25m bid to lure AC Milan's Polish international striker Krzysztof Piątek to Villa Park.

Piatek's future at the San Siro has been clouded since Zlatan Ibrahimović rejoined the club earlier this month.

The striker is keen to stay at Milan and fight for his place in the side, but could be tempted to move in search of regular playing time with Euro 2020 approaching in the summer.

Villa are one place above the Premier League relegation zone with manager Dean Smith having prioritised signing a striker during the January transfer window.

14:00 - Barcelona and Real Madrid to battle over Inter's Martinez

Real Madrid have joined rivals Barcelona in the January chase for Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez, who is also on the radar of a clutch of sides from around Europe.

The player is believed to have a £94m release clause written into his contract which will make it difficult to for Inter to cling on to one of their rising stars if one or other of the Spanish giants is ready and willing to cough up.

Martinez himself however was quick to play down any talk of an imminent move when he was questioned following Inter's recent 4-0 win against Genoa.

"My future?" he said. "I am happy at Inter, I am only thinking of these colours and this shirt."

13:15 - Sigurdsson surplus to Ancelotti's Everton requirements

Gylfi Sigurdsson is set to leave Everton after manager Carlo Ancelotti identified him as one of the player's he is keen to move out of Goodison Park.

The Iceland international was singled out by the manager after his performance in the Toffees' disappointing 1-0 defeat to a second-string Liverpool team at Anfield in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Cenk Tosun, Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin and Michael Keane are also reportedly on the list of players that the new manager is prepared to sell as he looks to stamp his own identity on the squad at Goodison Park.

12:45 - Palace reject Bayern approach for Zaha

Crystal Palace have rebuffed an attempt by Bayern Munich to sign Wilfried Zaha on loan for the rest of the season.

Palace are determined that their star player won't be allowed to leave on any terms for less than £80m, with moves for the Ivorian to Arsenal and Everton having failed to materialise in the summer.

The German champions intended to make the loan deal permanent at the end of this season, but it was not an offer that the Premier League side were willing to entertain as they continue to dig their heels in over Zaha.

12:15 - Championship pair eyeing young Croatian

Championship front-runners Leeds and West Brom have set their sights on highly-rated Croatian midfielder Ivan Lepinjica, who is valued at £4m.

The defensive midfielder has featured 17 times this season in all competitions for Croatian top-tier club HNK Rijeka and is regarded as one of Croatia’s biggest young talents.

11:45 - AC Milan interested in Chelsea's Christensen

AC Milan will make a move for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen if they can be persuaded that the Blues would entertain the idea of a deal.

The Dane has made only 12 appearances for Chelsea this season and missed a month of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

The emergence in Frank Lampard's team of youngster Fikayo Tomori has further inhibited the 23-year-old's chances of playing first-team games, and an escape to Serie A would likely appeal to a player at a key stage in his development.

11:15 - Solskjaer considering Van de Beek bid

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering a January move for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek as he looks to shore up his ailing Manchester United side.

United's shortcomings were further exposed during Tuesday night's 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford against Manchester City, with the manager describing his team's performance as the worst he has seen this season.

Van de Beek was a member of the Ajax side that went on a surprise run to the Champions League semi-final last term, and scored in a 1-0 win away at Tottenham in the last-four.

10:30 - Smith not ruling out Giroud for Villa

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith hasn't ruled out the possibility of the club signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud before the end of the transfer window.

Villa signed Blues' Danny Drinkwater on loan for the rest of the season on Tuesday but the manager has made the capture of a striker to aid in his team's ailing bid to survive Premier League relegation a priority.

Villa, who were promoted from the Championship in May, are currently 17th, one point clear of 18th-place Bournemouth.

“All our options are open in terms of centre-forwards,” said Smith. “We’re obviously short in the forward area. It’s top priority. I’d like to try and get one in before Sunday (the Premier League game at home to Manchester City) if we could.”

10:00 - Manchester United's Young in Inter talks

Inter Milan are in talks with Manchester United over the transfer of Ashley Young, with the 34-year-old close to agreeing a contract until 2021 with the Serie A side.

The player, who has featured 10 times in the Premier League this season but is no longer a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford, is reportedly eager to link up with former United forwards Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez under the helmsmanship of ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Talks between the two sides are on-going regarding whether United will be due a transfer fee for a player who has made more than 260 appearances for the club across a nine-year spell.

09:30 - Welcome!

We're back for another day of football fun. Today's bizarre story: Inter Milan want Ashley Young. More to follow.