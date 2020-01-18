09:00 - Manchester United 'make Bellingham bid'

United have made a £25m offer for 16-year-old Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to the Daily Record.

Highly-rated Bellingham has made 23 appearances for the Championship club this season, making his debut aged 16 and 38 days.

08:55 - Young thanks Utd fans

FRIDAY'S TRANSFER NEWS

19:05 - Inter confirm Young transfer

Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of Ashley Young, thought to be for around £1.3 million.

The England international had made a deal to join on a Bosman in the summer, but Manchester United have agreed to sell him in the winter transfer window.

He has a contract until the end of the season with the option of another year.

18:30 - Roberto set for Spain return

West Ham United flop Roberto Jimenez is reportedly set to return to Spain following a dismal stint at the London Stadium.

According to AS, the veteran goalkeeper has a deal in place to join Deportivo Alaves on loan for the remainder of the season.

18:00 - Huge news for MLS as Hernandez nears Galaxy move

17:30 - Moses another on Inter radar

Inter Milan have identified Chelsea’s Victor Moses as a target should they fail in their attempts at a swap deal with Roma for Leonardo Spinazzola, according to reports in Italy.

Moses is currently on loan at Galatasaray and Chelsea have asked for £10m to recall him and sell him to the Italian side – but they only want to sign him on loan.

Moses won the Premier League under Inter's then Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in 2017.

17:15 - Newcastle in for Bowen

Newcastle United are set to make a firm bid for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen after Steve Bruce was assured by owner Mike Ashley that he will back his judgement in the transfer market at a meeting this week, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Bowen has been a long-term target of Bruce, who enquired about signing the 23-year-old last summer but was initially put off by an asking price of more than £20m.

He is the sort of dynamic player Bruce feels Newcastle need and adds a potent goal threat from a wide position which has the potential to enhance the team's offensive threat.

16:55 - United make bid for Bellingham

The Daily Record is reporting that Manchester United have made a £25 million bid for Birmingham's 16-year-old Jude Bellingham.

The paper reports that United have failed in their pursuit of Sean Longstaff so far, been unable to tempt Aston Villa to sell Jack Grealish, and United are still haggling over the fee and structure of the deal for Bruno Fernandes.

16:30 - Kodjia arrives in Qatar ahead of move

Jonathan Kodjia has arrived in Qatar ahead of completing his transfer to Al-Gharafa.

It is reported that the Qatar Stars League side will pay in the region of £2.5million for the Aston Villa striker

16:15 - Bailly contract to be extended

Manchester United have triggered a two-year contract option to secure Eric Bailly to the club until the end of the 2021-22 season, according to ESPN.

The Ivory Coast international, who arrived at Old Trafford in a £30 million transfer from Villarreal in the summer of 2016, had been due to be out of contract at the end of this season.

But sources have told ESPN that United exercised their option to extend his deal for a further two years earlier this month.

16:00 - Slimani deal 'complicated'

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has warned Aston Villa that a loan move for Foxes forward Islam Slimani is likely to be “too complicated”.

Villa are desperately chasing a new striker after Wesley was recently ruled out for the season and are believed to be chasing Slimani, who in August joined Monaco on a season-long loan from Leicester.

However, a move to Villa means Monaco would have to consent to release the 31-year-old Algeria international, as well as Leicester sanctioning the deal.

“I think that looks like it’s probably going to be too complicated,” said Rodgers when asked about Slimani joining another club in this transfer window.

“There is interest in him, but he is there at Monaco and due to be there for the season. I’m not sure if anything will happen on that or not, but it will just make it a little bit complicated.”

15:45 - Young arrives in Milan

Ashley Young arrived in Milan on Friday for his medical ahead of finalising his move to Inter Milan from Manchester United.

On Thursday, the two clubs reached an agreement over a £1.3m (€1.5m) fee plus bonuses for the full-back.

Young is set to become the third player to move from Old Trafford to the San Siro club in the space of under six months, following Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez's transfers last year.

15:30 - No Inter bid for Eriksen, who plays against Watford

Jose Mourinho insisted Tottenham are yet to receive an offer from Inter Milan for wantaway Christian Eriksen, and revealed he plans to play the Dane against Watford on Saturday.

"You have to ask the agent and Inter Milan because they know more than me," Mourinho said. "If they are confident, they are confident because they are ready to make us an offer, which didn't happen yet.

"Eriksen played his last match for the club, and the situation didn't change, Eriksen plays tomorrow."

15:15 - Rodgers rules out Bertrand move

Brendan Rodgers has ruled out a bid for Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand with left-back not an area of priority for Leicester.

Bertrand has been linked with a summer switch to Leicester, with reports suggesting the Foxes are preparing for first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell to head to Chelsea or Manchester City in the near future. Rodgers, though, is considering no such action.

"Ryan’s a player I know very well,” Rodgers said. "We took him into Chelsea at 16 and he’s had a brilliant career.

"But we’ve got England’s number one left-back, we’ve got a fantastic senior professional here in Christian Fuchs, and we have James Justin who can play left-back as well. At this moment in time, it’s not a position we would be looking at."

15:00 - Lampard adamant Barkley will stay at Chelsea

Despite reports linking Ross Barkley with a move away from Chelsea this January, Frank Lampard insisted the midfielder is going nowhere.

Ross Barkley is in favour with Chelsea boss Frank LampardGetty Images

"There’s no talk here of Ross Barkley going anywhere," Lampard said. "He’s our player, he’s played the last couple of games and done very well.

"There’s certain circumstances why Ross hasn’t featured as much this year but I’ve got a lot of faith in Ross. I’m very happy with him."

14:45 - Hodgson angry at Benteke exit talk

Roy Hodgson has suggested that it is ludicrous that Crystal Palace would consider loaning out Christian Benteke to France in the January transfer window.

The Palace striker has been strongly linked with a move away from south London, with Aston Villa and French side Bordeaux among the potential suitors for the Belgian.

"I can’t believe I am being asked the question," he said. "I can’t believe someone is going to suggest that we are considering loaning out a player who could be considered as one of our best players to a club in France.

"It is not quite as ludicrous as Wilf Zaha being loaned to Bayern Munich, but it is about ten per cent less ludicrous."

14:30 - Fernandes in Sporting squad to face Benfica

The saga continues as Sporting Lisbon include Fernandes in their squad for their derby clash with Benfica on Friday evening.

14:15 - Euro Papers: Bruno Fernandes on strike but United move could fall through

A look at the latest transfer talk from across Europe as Bruno Fernandes reportedly takes matters into his own hands to force through a move to Manchester United.

13:30 - Striker search ongoing at Spurs

Jose Mourinho is looking for options in Harry Kane's absenceGetty Images

Jose Mourinho has also admitted that Spurs' search for cover for Harry Kane is ongoing, but is yet to identify a specific target.

"Lots of names, I think the majority are from players’ entourage looking to put their names into the market," Mourinho said.

"Do we need a striker? Yes, but it has to be a positive move for us. It’s not easy but we’re trying to add that type of player to the squad."

13:15 - Mourinho confirms Spurs likely to secure Lo Celso

In his pre-West Ham press conference, Jose Mourinho has revealed that Tottenham are aiming to make Giovani Lo Celso's stay in North London permanent.

13:00 - Martinez happy at Inter amid Barca link

Inter forward Lautaro Martinez has played down talk of a potential move to Barcelona this January.

The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances so far this season for Inter, with reports in Spain linking the Argentina international with a move to Catalonia, Luis Suarez's injury playing a part in such talk.

"I'm calm," he told TycSports. "Today, I'm an Inter player and I'm happy here.

"The fact that they speak well of me means that I'm doing something right and the intention is to continue on this path. I'm calm, happy and at ease with Inter."

12:45 - Interest growing in Man Utd youngster Chong

Napoli are the latest Serie A side to join the race for Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong, according to reports in Italy.

Tuttosport are reporting that Juventus and Inter Milan have also expressed interest in the forward with the latter said to have met with his agent this week.

The 20-year-old has just six months remaining on his deal at United and no fresh terms have been agreed.

12:30 - Howe struggling to add faces to Bournemouth squad

Eddie Howe is struggling to strengthen his squadGetty Images

Eddie Howe explains the difficulties second from bottom Bournemouth are having in the January transfer window.

"I think a combination of things makes it very difficult for us in this window to recruit," Howe said. "League position, availability of players, resources available to improve the squad.

“It’s potentially going to be loans that we’re looking at and it is not easy to find the right players to improve the squad.

“I could sign a whole host of players but I need someone to come in and actually improve what I’ve got and I think that’s the most difficult part."

12:15 - Kurzawa changes agent amid Arsenal interest

Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa has announced that he has changed agents amid speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal.

Kurzawa revealed on Friday morning via his Twitter account that he has joined Sports Invest UK, the company that also represent Chelsea's Willian and former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

But how good is the France international? Our team in France have the lowdown here

12:00 - Fernandes deal could be completed today

Manchester United hope to close out the £60million deal for Bruno Fernandes by Friday evening, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

United and Sporting Lisbon have reportedly made huge progress in negotiations with United looking to force the deal through as soon as possible.

Fernandes was set to feature in Friday's clash with rivals Benfica, but the report claims he could now miss the match with the deal close to being completed.

11:30 - Bruce insists there are funds available to strengthen Newcastle squad

Steve Bruce has plans to add to his Newcastle squad this transfer window, and has reassured fans owner Mike Ashley will support any potential deals.

Steve Bruce is looking to add to his squad in JanuaryGetty Images

"There’s funds available if we need it but that’s always been the case," Bruce said. “Mike Ashley was in interested in who we were looking at and which areas we are looking to strengthen and which type of player .”

"We’ve had one or two in mind and we’ll see if we can pull them off. Obviously, when going for big players, there’s a bit of competition down the line somewhere. We hope we can pull them off. We’re trying everything we possibly can.”

10:30 - Young all but set for Inter, Maguire named United captain

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has all but confirmed that Ashley Young is set to leave Manchester United, and has confirmed that Harry Maguire will captain the club.

"He (Young) is 35 in the summer and if he gets a two-year contract somewhere it's up to him to take that," said Solskjaer.

"We weren't ready to offer that. He's been a good servant for the club, he's been captain, he's won trophies. But we've got players coming through.

"Harry has been wearing the captain's armband and he will keep wearing it. He's come in and been a leader in the group. I've been impressed by his leadership skills."

09:30 - Inter make bid for Eriksen?

Inter have made an opening offer of £13 million for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Dane's contract expires at the end of the season and he seems set to leave north London but the Italian club are keen to bring him on board before then as they continue their bid for the Serie A title.

Let's kick off with the Paper Round as Manchester City look at Harry Kane as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero...

21:15 - No sales at Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp will reportedly not let any first-team players leave Liverpool this month.

Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with a move away from Anfield as he struggles for regular minutes.

But the Daily Mirror say Klopp is determined not to lose any players as Liverpool close on their first Premier League title.

20:30 - Bordeaux end Benteke pursuit over loan fee

Bordeaux have ended their pursuit of Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke after baulking at a proposed loan fee.

L'Equipe report that the Ligue Un club have turned their attentions elsewhere after they were quoted a fee of £500,000 to loan the Belgian.

The 29-year-old has hit 21 goals in 105 appearances for Palace after a £32 million switch from Liverpool back in 2016.

19:50 - Reece James signs new Chelsea deal

Reece James has signed a new deal at the club, committing his future to Chelsea until at least the summer of 2025.

“It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out and to have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again,” the defender told the club’s website.

“I have always wanted to be here and another five-and-a-half years means a lot to me and a lot to my family.”

The 20-year-old joined the club at the age of eight and has made 18 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

19:10 - Young set for Inter

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a £1.28m fee to sell Ashley Young to Inter Milan.

Young, who has been at United since 2011 and has made more than 260 appearances, is believed to be keen to join up with ex-teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

The 34-year-old recently rejected an offer of a one-year contract extension at Old Trafford and is out of contract at the end of the season.

The BBC say the deal includes an add-on fee, which will be activated if Inter win Serie A this season.

18:50 - Euro Papers

In today's Euro Papers, Manchester United finally close in on an actual signing! When will it get done though...?

In today's Euro Papers, Manchester United finally close in on an actual signing!

18:20 - Gray staying at Watford

Nigel Pearson hopes to keep forward Andre Gray at Watford this month.

Gray has only scored two Premier League goals this season and has reportedly attracted interest from the Championship.

But Hornets boss Pearson said: "I spoke with Andre and he is very much a part of what we are trying to do here.

"I don’t have any message for anybody. It is more for our own players and that is I am pretty happy with what we already have."

17:50 - Chelsea, United vie for Soumare

Chelsea or Manchester United?

That's the decision reportedly facing Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, who is set to decide between signing for either Frank Lampard or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the transfer deadline.

Sky Sports say United and Chelsea have held talks over the 20-year-old, but no decision is expected to be made before Lille play PSG on January 26.

17:30 - Moyes: We are working on things

West Ham manager David Moyes says the club are "working on two or three things", amid speculation that he is keen to sign Ross Barkley, who he worked with at Everton.

"It's not always easy to get British players," said Moyes today. "I think there are a lot of good European players we could sign because they're already in the Premier League, but having people with Premier League experience who could come into the side and understand the speed of the game would be an advantage. I think still just trying to get the right ones in is important, though.

"I wouldn't say we're necessarily close but we're working on two or three things and if they're right we'll try to do it."

17:15 - Cutrone: I said yes straight away

Patrick Cutrone says he didn’t think twice about leaving Wolves to join Fiorentina.

The forward, who left Wolves after just six months to return to Serie A, said: "I wanted a new challenge and the opportunity to show that I can do well. As soon I heard talk of Fiorentina I said yes straight away. I’m delighted with my decision. There’s a great team here and this is a big club – I want to do well here."

Patrick Cutrone left after six months with WolvesGetty Images

17:00 - New deal for Neymar?

While Kurzawa could be leaving PSG, Neymar reportedly wants to commit his future to the club.

Last summer it looked as though the Brazilian's relationship with PSG was severely damaged as he was strongly linked with a return to Barcelona.

However, ESPN say the club are now optimistic over a new deal, although any agreement could depend on PSG's progress in the Champions League. Apparently everything is on hold until April or May.

16:45 - Kurzawa: Would he be a good signing?

As we reported earlier, Arsenal are closing in on the signing of France international Layvin Kurzawa from PSG. But would he be a coup for Arsenal? We asked our French office and the answer wasn't the most promising. Vincent Bregevin told us:

" He has offensive mentality and gives width to the game, but his crosses, which were really good when he played for Monaco, haven’t been good enough for 4 years. Still, he can bring danger in the offensive end. Problem is the defensive end. His positioning is not good and he lacks concentration. He never gave the impression to be mentally prepared for the really high level. He must be demanding much more from himself. His state of mind has always been a question mark since he was young (see Guidetti vs Kurzawa on Google). I think he never reached his potential because of that. And I’m not sure he will change at 27. "

The full analysis from our French expert will be up on site soon.

16:10 - Xavi: I turned down Barca

Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that he turned down the chance to replace Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona head coach.

Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that he turned down the chance to replace Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona head coach.

15:45 - Arsenal in advanced talks over Kurzawa

Arsenal are reportedly in the final stages of talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, so say The Athletic.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent as of the summer but the Gunners are hopeful of sealing a deal in January, and, if they play their cards right, all without shelling out a transfer fee.

Arsenal are without long-term injury absentee Kieran Tierney until at least March and are woefully short elsewhere in their defence, with Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin struggling to regain fitness after lay-offs.

15:30 - Liverpool join the race for hot-property Tonali

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Brescia youngster Sandro Tonali, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid also reported to be interested in the player.

Tonali, dubbed the new Andrea Pirlo in Italy, played a key role in helping his team gain promotion to Serie A last season.

And Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri tweeted: "Liverpool have made inquiry with Brescia over Tonali, the Italian next big thing, whose resemblance with Pirlo is not only about looking alike."

14:45 - Fernandes to play next game for Sporting

Sporting Lisbon manager Silas has said only a "catastrophe" would prevent Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes from missing Friday's league derby against Benfica.

Fernandes has agreed personal terms with United but the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement for the Sporting captain to move to Old Trafford.

"The only certainty I have is that Bruno will be present," Silas said in a press conference ahead of Saturday's game.

14:00 - Spurs face Piatek competition

Tottenham are to face competition from Sevilla this month as they attempt to sign AC Milan's Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek.

The 24-year-old has been a target of several clubs this January, including Aston Villa, and has decided he wants to move on from the San Siro following Milan's capture of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

13:15 - Villa close to a move for Samatta

RC Genk striker Ally Samatta could be about to leave Belgium and pitch up at Aston Villa, according to a report in HLN.

The Tanzanian striker has been singled out by Dean Smith as a suitable replacement for the injured Wesley, whose knee injury looks set to keep him out for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old, who has scored 76 goals in 191 games for the Belgian side, will become the first Tanzanian player to play in England's top flight, if the transfer goes ahead.

12:45 - Unhappy Villas-Boas could quit Marseille

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas has hinted he could leave Marseille after ex-West Ham and Sheffield Wednesday chief executive Paul Aldridge was appointed as a 'special advisor' without his knowledge.

Jacques-Henri Eyraud did not inform Villas-Boas about Aldridge's appointment and has revealed he has since received death threats from supporters on social media while the former Chelsea boss is clearly angered by the situation.

12:00 - 'Mbappe is PSG's leader'

An interesting report from Spanish publication AS suggests that Kylian Mbappe bowed to pressure from Neymar last night, passing up the opportunity to score a penalty for PSG by handing the ball to the Brazilian.

Their conclusion? Mbappe is now the leader at PSG:

" Now, it's Mbappé who grabbed the ball. He wanted to take it but opted to cede the chance to make it 2-0 for the sake of harmony. Mbappé is PSG's leader and that's becoming more clear every week. "

Presumably these kind words from the Madrid-based outlet are sincere, and not simply to remind Mbappe that those in the Spanish capital will greatly receive his arrival.

11:15 - Eriksen latest

According to multiple sources (well, in excess of one), Spurs are refusing to budge on their (actually very reasonable) asking price of £17 million for Eriksen.

Inter Milan have dropped a 10m euros (£8.5m) bid for the playmaker and have, reportedly, agreed terms with him already. The saga continues...

One of the greatest logo reveals, actually reveals of ANYTHING, in the history of time. Ecuador, you've smashed it:

09:55 - Moyes prepares Barkley reunion

The Mirror are calling it an 'audacious' move by West Ham, but if Ross Barkley plans on getting into the England squad for Euro 2020 then he'll need to consider a move away from Stamford Bridge.

It won't be brilliantly received by those in west London, but he's slipped behind Mason Mount in the pecking order under Frank Lampard and needs (another) boost to save his career from stagnation. So why not from David Moyes - a man who first unearthed his talent at Everton?

So why not dive into this morning's Paper Round to hear about Donny van de Beek's impending move to Manchest... just kidding, Real Madrid.

WEDNESDAY'S TRANSFER NEWS

18:10 - Young staying at United?

Manchester United left-back Ashley Young had been linked with an unlikely switch to Inter - but now they've made moves to sign Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola instead.

Spinazzola is 26 - eight years younger than Young, who is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer.

Ashley Young, Manchester UnitedGetty Images

17:30 - Van de Beek heading to Real Madrid

Dutch press are reporting that midfielder Donny van de Beek will leave Ajax for Real Madrid this summer for a sum of 55 million euros.

De Telegraaf's story says that Real have had an agreement with the player himself since last year - and have now made a verbal agreement with the club.

16:10 - Villa looking to sign a striker

Dean Smith needs to bring a striker to Villa Park quick-smart - and it sounds like he's casting his net widely.

The Daily Mail report that he's made a bid to take Islam Slimani on loan, while rumours circulate that he's also interested in bringing back Christian Benteke.

Christian Benteke in his Villa daysReuters

Villa currently have a grand total of zero fit senior strikers.

15:20 - Liverpool continue talks with Werner

Liverpool are continuing their talks with Red Bull Leipzig's Germany striker Timo Wener, according to TeamTalk.

The plan is for him to replace Sadio Mane - who could be on his way to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

And thanks to a friendly exit clause in his current contract, he'll be available for just 50 million euros - or about £43m at current exchange rates.

14:30 - Arsenal chase Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal want to sign midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Athletico Paranaense, according to Brazilian club's president Mario Celso Petraglia.

"Arsenal are interested but will only make an offer towards the end of the season," Petraglia said to O Jogo - per Goal.

Guimaraes, 22, could reportedly cost the Gunners £21m.

13:35 - Euro Papers

Find out why Kylian Mbappe is considering rejecting a new offer from PSG in today's Euro Papers...

Video - Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers 01:40

12:10 - 'I gained five kilos'

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has admitted to letting himself go while on holiday and piling on the pounds after signing for the Spanish giants in the close season last year.

Read the full story here

11:00 - Randolph returns

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph has returned to West Ham on a three-and-a-half-year contract from Championship side Middlesbrough.

Randolph said: “I’m delighted to be back at West Ham United. I had two great years at the Club previously and still have a lot of friends here, so I had no hesitation in coming back. West Ham is a massive club, with fantastic supporters and an excellent squad of players.

“It’s a great challenge for me and I am really looking forward to working with the goalkeepers here and helping the team in any way I can."

10:45 - Liverpool 'turned down Grealish'

Did Liverpool really sub the opportunity to sign Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, twice? That's according to the Daily Express, who claim the Reds have no intention of signing the midfielder either this month or in the summer.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Jack Grealish of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 01, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan StiGetty Images

10:25 - Guardiola set to stay at City

The Daily Telegraph reports that Pep Guardiola will stay at least until the end of his contract with Manchester City, until 2021, and may even stay on beyond that.

First of all he wants to gauge the interest of the owners in committing to the same direction he believes in.

The paper states that Guardiola has a break clause which allows him to leave the club in the summer.

09:30 - Aluko retires

Former England player Eni Aluko has retired from football aged 32.

The Juventus forward, who also played for Chelsea from 2012 to 2018, amassed more than 100 Lioness appearances during her career.

09:00 - Fernandes confirmed!

Tottenham have signed Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan deal with an option to make the transfer permanent.

Reports suggest Spurs have the option to buy for around £43m.

08:20 - Pogba 'wants to leave Man Utd'

Arguably the biggest slice of gossip from overnight is coming from Sky in Germanty, who report Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this summer.

The Frenchman has long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and the report claims his agent Mino Raiola is working hard to make that happen, having entered talks with Juventus and Real Madrid.

Paul PogbaGetty Images

Kick-off the day with a read of Wednesday's Paper Round as Spurs reportedly reject Inter's latest bid for Christian Eriksen.

19:10 - Everton agree stadium deal

Everton have agreed a £30 million naming rights option for their proposed new stadium with former Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov, the club has announced.

Usmanov has paid the fee and already agreed terms on the annual value of stadium sponsorship when the arena on Liverpool’s docklands is built, due to be completed in 2023.

Usmanov, a close friend of Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, has not disguised his growing influence at the Merseyside club having sold his Arsenal shares in August 2018.

18:30 - Gallagher Swansea-bound on loan

Chelsea are close to agreeing a loan deal with Swansea City for midfielder Conor Gallagher following his recall from Charlton Athletic.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season for the Addicks in the Championship, scoring six goals in 26 games, and will now form a part of the Swans' Premier League promotion push.

17:50 - United's Chong in Inter talks

Tahith Chong’s agent has reportedly met with Inter Milan representatives as the youngster’s exit from Manchester United looks increasingly likely.

The 20-year-old has six months still to run on his current deal at Old Trafford and he is free to start negotiating with foreign clubs.

He looks set to follow Ashley Young from Manchester to the San Siro after the England player rejected the offer of anew one-year deal last week in favour of a move to Italy.

Inter boss Antonio Conte is looking to fortify his squad ahead of the Serie A title run-in with champions Juventus.

17:20 - Ex-Chelsea striker Borini joins Verona

Italy international Fabio Borini has left AC Milan to sign for Hellas Verona, both Serie A clubs announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Verona said former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Borini had signed a deal until the end of the current season.

The 28-year-old played 111 games in the Premier League for Chelsea, Liverpool and Sunderland, scoring 16 goals including a winner against the Blues at Stamford Bridge for the Black Cats in 2014 that knocked Jose Mourinho's side out of that year's title race.

16:50 - Gayle ready for Championship loan

Newcastle will offer striker Dwight Gayle to Championship clubs on a loan after he failed to win a place in manager Steve Bruce's line-up.

Gayle spent last a successful year on loan at West Brom last season and will look to revive his career with a club in the second tier.

The 29-year-old hasn't played regularly in the Premier League since the 2017/18 season.

16:20 - Olsson training with West Brom

Former Blackburn's forward Martin Olsson is set to spend a week training with Championship side West Brom.

The 30-year-old Sweden international, who played 143 times for Rovers between 2006 and 2013, is a free agent after leaving Swansea City in the summer.

He played 20 times for the Swans last season but has had no competitive action since December 2018 and is keen to be in contention for this summer's European Championships.

15:00 - 'I was walking with cows yesterday....'

"Now I'm working with the best players in the world" - a brilliant line from Setien, which you can watch in the video below.

New Barcelona coach Quique Setién has been saying all the right things at his unveiling.

14:20 - Quique Setién saying all the right things at unveiling

New Barcelona coach Quique Setién has been saying all the right things at his unveiling.

Here are a collection of some of the best bits from his press conference:

"It's a luxury to be in the same era as Messi."

“This club has an extraordinary academy. The first team players must know that talent coming up will get the chance if they deserve it. It will prevent them from relaxing too much. I want the youth players to know that if they work hard they can play for the first team.”

14:00 - Thomas Lemar used as bait to get Arsenal striker – Euro Papers

Atletico Madrid will reportedly offer Arsenal an intriguing swap – but is it a good move for Mikel Arteta’s side?

Atletico Madrid will reportedly offer Arsenal an intriguing swap – but is it a good move for Mikel Arteta's side?

13:45 - Celtic sign Polish striker

Celtic have announced the signing of 21-year-old Polish striker Patryk Klimala on a four-and-a-half year contract.

Klimala joins from Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok, where he scored seven goals in 17 league appearances so far this season.

13:00 - Substance must follow style for Setien

Quique Setien was reportedly Barcelona’s third choice to replace Ernesto Valverde. Now he’s in the hotseat, the 61-year-old must prove that substance can follow style at the Nou Camp.

Read our feature here

Quique Setién BarcelonaEurosport

11:30 - Valverde's goodbye

Ernesto Valverde's farewell message has been published on Barcelona's website after he was dismissed by the club on Monday.

"My time as FC Barcelona coach has come to an end. It has been an intense two and a half years right from the start. In that time I have enjoyed some joyful moments celebrating victories and trophies but also others that have been tough and difficult. However, above all I would like to highlight my experience with the fans and the affection showed towards me during my time as coach.

"I would like to thank the president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to coach the first team and their confidence during all this time.

"I would also like to thank all the people I have worked with at the club for their support and how they treated me during the two and a half seasons, especially those who work in and around the first team and with whom I have shared so many moments at the Ciutat Esportiva and during away trips.

"Of course, I would like to thank the players for all their efforts that have allowed us to claim four trophies together. From this day, I wish them all the luck in the world and to the new coach Quique Setien also.

"All the best to everyone. Visca Barca and Visca Catalonia."

11:00 - Any transfer updates, Ole?

“I have got no transfer updates. If we get something we can tell you about, we will, but we have nothing now," Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters.

Ah. Not being drawn in on the reports Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes wants a move to Old Trafford this month.

09:45 - Scores when he wants, leaves when he wants

Fresh from breaking Thierry Henry's Premier League record as the most prolific overseas goalscorer, Sergio Aguero will be allowed to leave Manchester City on his own terms according to the Daily Mail.

Aguero is contracted until 2021 at City, and has spoke of his intention to rejoin boyhood club Independiente in his native Argentina.

City would not stand in his way, meaning the 31-year-old potentially has just 18 months left at the Etihad.

Sergio Aguero celebratesGetty Images

09:15 - Paper Round: Stones to Arsenal?

John Stones to Arsenal? And who will get their hands on Edinson Cavani? That and more in Tuesday's Paper Round.

08:35 - Young to Inter off?

Morning all, we'll kick the transfer coverage off with reports from Italy that Manchester United defender Ashley Young may not be moving to Inter after all...

Inter are said to be close to agreeing a swap deal with Roma involving Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola, meaning Young may not be required.

Young, 34, is out of contract this summer and had reportedly agreed a deal with Inter after turning down a new one-year deal at United.

Ashley Young of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League group L match between Manchester United and AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford on December 12, 2019 in Manchester, United KingdomGetty Images

22:30 - Setien takes charge

Barca have quickly named Valverde's replacement as Quique Setien.

The former Real Betis boss has signed a deal until 2022 and will be presented at the Nou Camp on Tuesday afternoon.

22:20 - Valverde sacked by Barca

A little later than expected, but Barcelona have confirmed the sacking of head coach Ernesto Valverde.

He leaves after two-and-a-half seasons with Barca, during which time he won La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

20:05 - 'Distracted Eriksen not playing well'

Jose Mourinho was asked about Christian Eriksen's future today, and his comments suggest the 27-year-old's time at Tottenham might be coming to an end...

Video - Mourinho discusses Eriksen's future 00:51

19:40 - Milan sign Begovic

With Pepe Reina heading to Aston Villa, AC Milan have snapped up Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on loan until the end of the season.

19:30 - United close on Fernandes

It looks like Bruno Fernandes is going to join Manchester United this month.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola are saying the move is "‘imminent" and could be concluded today or tomorrow.

It has been reported that the Sporting Lisbon midfielder is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

19:15 - Reina joins Villa

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Pepe Reina.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper joins on loan from AC Milan until the end of the season and is set to replace Tom Heaton, who is out with injury.

18:45 - Valverde facing sack

Ernesto Valverde has reportedly been informed that he will not be continuing as Barcelona head coach, with Quique Setien the favourite to take over.

Barcelona’s defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup appears to have been the final straw for Valverde, who has won La Liga in both his seasons at the club.

It would be the first time Barcelona have sacked a head coach in the middle of a season since Louis van Gaal in 2003, and Valverde would leave the club top of the table, albeit on goal difference from Real Madrid.

Apparently Valverde's exit could be announced this evening:

18:15 - 'It's the longest medical ever!'

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate says he's perplexed by the time Darren Randolph’s medical is taking.

Randolph reportedly underwent a medical with the Hammers last week but the move has not been completed.

"It’s the longest medical I have ever known in history," said Woodgate. "I’ve had a few medicals myself and believe it or not, I passed a few. But this is unbelievable, really. Let’s see what happens over the next 48 hours."

17:40 - Camarasa leaves Palace

Victor Camarasa's loan at Crystal Palace from Real Betis has been ended and he has joined Alaves on loan until the end of the season.

If you weren't aware that Camarasa was at Palace that's because he only played five minutes in the Premier League this season.

17:00 - Norwich sign Rupp

Norwich have signed midfielder Lukas Rupp from Hoffenheim for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old, who has penned a deal until 2022, said: "It’s a childhood dream. I was in the Bundesliga for 10 years now and it’s a new chapter for me. I wanted to be part of the team here and help the team stay in the Premier League."

16:15 - Clarke set for QPR

Tottenham youngster Jack Clarke is reportedly close to joining QPR on loan until the end of the season.

The Daily Mirror say QPR have beaten a host of Championship clubs, along with Celtic, to sign Clarke, who was recalled from a loan at Leeds over Christmas.

If Clarke does join this week he could make his debut against Leeds, where he came up through the academy and has spent most of his career.

Jack Clarke was recalled by Tottenham around ChristmasGetty Images

15:45 - Kjaer joins AC Milan

After signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan have strengthened further with the addition of Denmark captain Simon Kjaer on loan from Sevilla for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old central defender spent the first half of the season on loan at Atalanta where he made six appearances in all competitions.

15:25 - Duo return to Newcastle

Injury-hit Newcastle have got a couple of new faces in the ranks as Rolando Aarons and Liam Gibson have returned at the end of six-month loan spells with Wycombe and Grimsby Town respectively.

Newcastle's injury list is into double figures, and manager Steve Bruce says he plans to meet with owner Mike Ashley this week.

"I'm meeting up with the owner in the next couple of days, that's planned... Most of the injuries are minor. I'm not one for bringing them in for the sake of it. He's been very supportive of me, I'd expect that."

15:00 - Frank signs new deal

Brentford are flying at the moment in the Championship and, after beating west London rivals QPR at the weekend, they've got some more good news as head coach Thomas Frank has signed a new deal until 2023.

Frank has been in the role for 15 months and has taken Brentford to third in the table, six points behind second-placed Leeds.

14:25 - Eriksen going nowhere?

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he is “not an idiot” and understands why supporters jeered Christian Eriksen off during their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Christian EriksenGetty Images

Inter are said to be leading the race to sign Eriksen, with reports claiming the Serie A club have agreed a four-and-a-half year deal with the playmaker.

However, Mourinho suggested he may not sell this month.

"He plays (against Middlesbrough) tomorrow," Mourinho said. "After that I have a match on Saturday and maybe he plays. I cannot tell you more than that. Again, we are in our limits. We have important injuries and every player we have has to be ready to help the team. We are not in a condition to think any different than that."

14:20 - Jose on Fernandes...

Jose Mourinho also to speculate further on reports Gedson Fernandes is close to joining Spurs on an initial 18-month loan.

"I'm waiting for news, but when I say I am waiting the news could come or not," he said.

"I'm more worried about Middlesbrough than the market. Of course, with the rules even if you get the player you cannot play him in a replay.

" I cannot answer because I don't know if we are getting him, he's a Benfica player. I don't think the Benfica coach and president, both my friends, will be happy if I speak about one of their players." "

14:05 - Mavropanos joins Nuremberg on loan

Dinos Mavropanos has joined Bundesliga 2 side Nuremberg on loan for the rest of the season.

14:00 - Loan signing for Pardew

Over in the Netherlands at ADO Den Haag, manager Alan Pardew has brought in Leicester midfielder George Thomas on loan for the rest of the season.

13:15 - Arteta's message to Arsenal players

Arsenal may be looking to strengthen this January window, but head coach Mikel Arteta has urged his current crop of players to step up in the absence of the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Video - Arteta urges other players to step up in absence of suspended Aubameyang 00:36

12:40 - Euro Papers

Liverpool could be left to blame former striker Luis Suarez for a £90m deal the club had targeted with Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

Video - Why Suarez may have 'ruined' Liverpool's £90m transfer - Euro Papers 01:44

12:00 - Hernandez off to the MLS?

Guadalajara, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham, Sevilla... and now LA Galaxy?

Reports claim LA Galaxy are in talks to sign Javier Hernandez, having agreed a £7m fee for the striker with Sevilla, as the MLS club look to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

11:15 - Gedson Fernandes 'picked Spurs over West Ham'

Both Tottenham and West Ham had agreed a deal with Benfica for Gedson Fernandes, but Sky Sports claim the player chose Spurs.

Fernandes is set to arrive at Tottenham's training ground today ahead of an initial 18-month loan deal.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica with the Primeira Liga medal after winning the match between SL Benfica v Santa Clara - Primeira Liga at Estadio da Luz on May 18, 2019Getty Images

10:50 - Nketiah still set for loan move

Mikel Arteta has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's three-game suspension will not change his plans to loan out forward Eddie Nketiah this month.

"I didn't before (think of using Nketiah) and at the moment we have to think mid-long term with Eddie," said Arteta.

"We have to respect his evolution and development, we don't have to make a decision just based on two or three games."

10:15 - Valverde's 'final hours'

Andres Iniesta says Barcelona are behaving “a bit ugly” amid reports Ernesto Valverde is set to be replaced as head coach.

Barcelona’s 3-2 Spanish Super Cup semi-final loss to Atletico Madrid is set to be Valverde’s last game in charge, with he is entering his last hours at the club.

09:25 - Arsenal to miss out on Boateng?

Jerome Boateng is reportedly a January target for Arsenal, but AC Milan could scupper the Premier League club's plans this month.

The Bayern Munich defender is said to be available for £12.8m (15m euros), and the Mirror claims Milan are hopeful of beating Arsenal to the 31-year-old's signature.

Boateng has been in and out of the Bayern side this season, starting eight of their 17 Bundesliga games so far, and reportedly wants to move in a bid for more first-team football.

Jérôme BoatengGetty Images

09:15 - Phillips returns to Stuttgart

A Monday morning loan deal as Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, 22, returns to Stuttgart on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

09:00 - Could Lemar join Wolves?

He has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, but now Wolves are said to be in pole position to sign Thomas Lemar.

The Atletico Madrid winger is out of favour under Diego Simeone, just 18 months after joining for £51m from Monaco.

And with Atleti reportedly looking to sell the Frenchman, The Sun reports Wolves are leading the race to sign Lemar.

Thomas LemarGetty Images

Gedson Fernandes is reportedly close to joining Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal from Benfica, while Aston Villa are on the verge of signing Pepe Reina on loan.

In the meantime, click here to read Monday's Paper Round - Manchester United to offer cash plus two players for Bruno Fernandes.

Sunday's transfer news

19.54 - Spurs watching Amadou Diawara

Reports from Italy suggest Tottenham sent scouts to watch Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara against Juventus on Sunday.

17.25 - Norwich sign Hertha midfielder Duda

The Canaries have made their first splash of the transfer window signing Slovakia midfielder Ondrej Duda from Hertha Berlin on loan until the end of the season.

16.17 - Toffees set to beat Saints for Cumbrian stopper

Everton and Southampton have both been keen on Carlisle defender Jarrad Branthwaite but the Toffees are expected to sign him this month for a fee approaching £1 million.

14:15 - Euro Papers: Inter Milan in transfer spree

Check out today's edition of Euro Papers, with more details on Inter's move for Christian Eriksen as Antonio Conte goes on a spending spree.

Check out today's edition of Euro Papers, with more details on Inter's move for Christian Eriksen as Antonio Conte goes on a spending spree.

13:30 - Begovic having Milan medical

Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic is set for a move to AC Milan and is currently undergoing a medical at the Italian club, according to widespread reports in the UK.

12:00 - Van de Beek rules out January move

Donny van de Beek has been linked with a move to the Premier League this January but insists that he is going nowhere.

"I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well," he told Fox.

"These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now. I've said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so for 100 per cent."

11:00 - Eriksen set for Inter?

Sky Sports Italy are reporting that Christian Eriksen has been offered a contract by Inter Milan and the Serie A contenders are awaiting a response from the Tottenham star's representatives.

10:30 - United wary of Bruno Fernandes bidding war

We begin with a report from the Evening Standard which says that Manchester United are still interested in signing Bruno Fernandes but they are wary of being drawn into a bidding war with Spurs.

