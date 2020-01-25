Saturday January 25

09:00 - Mari on way to London

Overnight Brazilian journalist Renan Moura reported that Pablo Mari is closing in on a move to Arsenal.

The Flamengo midfielder is on his way to London for a medical.

08:30 - Welcome!

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the January transfer window.

Friday January 24

18:30 - Borthwick-Jackson loan

Remember Cameron Borthwick-Jackson? He's off on another loan. This time to Oldham Athletic.

18:00 - Eriksen deal close

Gianluca Di Marzio seems to think that Christian Eriksen's move to Inter Milan is close

17:30 - Cash in demand

There's a lot of clubs interested in Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash.

16:30 - Another Man Utd emergency striker?

Remember what we told you earlier about Manchester United chasing Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani?

Well in today's Euro Papers it's reported they could be after none other than Carlos Tevez!

Video - Man Utd try to bring Tevez back to solve striker shortage - Euro Papers 01:07

16:00 - Diangana stays

Good news for West Brom fans. The club have confirmed that talented youngster Grady Diangana will stay at the club on loan from West Ham until the end of the season.

Little clip of what he's capable of.

15:27 - Henderson not interested in Man Utd return yet

In this morning's Paper Round we brought you the news that Manchester United want to bring goalkeeper Dean Henderson back to Old Trafford next year to compete with David De Gea for a starting role.

However according to a report from the Manchester Evening News Henderson is not interested in that yet.

15:08 - Newcastle sign Lazaro

Newcastle have confirmed the loan signing of Valentino Lazaro from Inter Milan until the end of the season.

14:45 - Arsenal interested in Calhanoglu

According to Corriere dello Sport Arsenal are interested in AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

They have asked the Italian side about his availability.

14:15 - Abraham avoids serious injury

Good news for Chelsea and England as Frank Lampard confirms that Tammy Abraham has not fractured his ankle.

13:30 - And Ighalo?!

Oh boy there's more. Sky add that as well as Slimani United are also looking at former Watford striker Odion Ighalo.

13:15 - Slimani linked to Man Utd

Wow this has come out of nowhere.

Both Sky Sports and The Mail are reporting that Manchester United are considering a shock move to sign Leicester City forward Islam Slimani. The Algerian is currently out on loan at Monaco and it would be another temporary switch if he were to move in January.

12:45 - Dembele to the Premier League is still a goer

Chelsea have gone back to Lyon to attempt to sign forward Moussa Dembele. With Edinson Cavani expected to join Atletico Madrid, the Stamford Bridge transfer gurus are turning their attentions elsewhere, with Dembele top of their list according to reports.

Frank Lampard is believed to want a change in attack and the addition of a dynamic forward who can challenge Tammy Abraham.

12:30 - Aubameyang intrigued by Barca interest

Mundo Deportivo back up a story that we brought to you in Euro Papers earlier in the week, which is Barcelona trying to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Video - Barcelona closing in on Arsenal star – Euro Papers 01:36

The Spanish publication report that the interest from Barca has piqued the interest of Arsenal’s striker, although a summer move looks more likely than a January one.

11:30 - Palace in Carrasco talks

In one of the more surprising developments in this transfer window, Crystal Palace are reportedly in talks with Yannick Carrasco over a loan deal.

Carrasco made a slightly surprising move to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang in 2018, but now wants to come back to Europe.

The 26-year-old is taking advantage of China’s season break to currently train in Belgium, and Palace have approached him over a possible loan move as a transition transfer.

Carrasco would be a huge coup for Palace, but talks are a long way from their final stage.

10:55 - Arsenal lead chase for Lemar

Spanish newspaper Marca say that Atletico midfielder Thomas Lemar is on his way out of the club, and Arsenal are the favourites to sign him.

Lemar hasn’t enjoyed the best of times at Atletico and feels that if there’s any justice in the world then he’ll get another shot at a big club.

But it’s not that easy, it never is, and a proposed fee of over £52m is proving a sticking point. Atletico need to free up funds to bring in a striker (Cavani is their favoured option) so could even let Lemar leave on an initial loan, but there’s a lot of negotiation still to go if this move is to happen. At this stage it’s still 50/50.

10:30 - Mooy permanent switch to Brighton confirmed

Brighton have confirmed the singing of Aaron Mooy for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half year deal.

In a statement released by the club, manager Graham Potter said:

" We are delighted to have agreed a permanent deal with Aaron and Huddersfield. He’s been an important player for us and will have a key part to play going forward. We knew what Aaron would bring, and he’s proved to be an excellent addition to our squad and a great professional both on and off the pitch. "

10:00 - Barca prepare to break Inter hearts

The protracted nature of the Eriksen talks and the low fee (£17m is mooted) has allowed other clubs the opportunity to swoop in, and Barcelona fancy their chances of tempting Eriksen away.

Sky Sports report that new Barca boss Quique Seien is a big fan of the playmaker. There's still life in this Eriksen story yet.

09:30 - "Inter, I'm here"

Christian Eriksen is almost an Inter Milan player, at least that's according to the front page of La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian club's transfer wranglings with Tottenham Hotspur have been well documented, but it seems as if the deal is almost done.