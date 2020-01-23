Thursday January 23

10:15 - Ole's (still) at the wheel

Manchester United's board are believed to still be behind manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite another disappointing result (2-0 loss to Burnley last night).

Sky Sports report that the board have given their backing to the boss, who retains the support of the majority of the fanbase despite the club's underwhelming form.

10:00 - New contract on the table?

Arsenal aren’t ready to let their young star go without a fight. Real Madrid and Liverpool may both be preparing bids, but the Gunners are reportedly considering offering Martinelli a new contract worth over three times his current deal.

The 18-year-old has certainly made an impression on his team-mates. Speaking after Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea, Hector Bellerin said:

"A lot of people talk about his talent, but what people don’t see is that Gabi is a professional. He turns up early every day. He does all the stuff and everything anyone asks him to do. He is the first player to press and the last player to leave everything on the pitch. The goals are just a plus."

So he scores goals AND turns up every day. What more can you ask for, really?

09:20 - Liverpool also want Martinelli

It’s not just Real Madrid who are interested in Arsenal’s man of the moment. Liverpool are also preparing a bid according to reports. That news comes just weeks after Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the forward, saying:

" He’s a talent of the century, he's an incredible striker. "

08:45 - Real Madrid plan £50m bid

Reports in the Daily Mail suggest that Real Madrid think Gabriel Martinelli has already done enough in his fledgling Arsenal career to warrant a £50m fee, and are ready to try and lure away the 18-year-old.

In case you've been living in a cave, Martinelli is the South American youngster who has scored 10 goals in 21 appearances for the Gunners since his move to Europe in the summer, including a remarkable solo goal against Chelsea in midweek.

08:30 - Howdy!

Top of the morning to you all. We'll kick things off with the man who is dominating the transfer talk overnight - Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli.

Wednesday January 22

18:00 - Goodnight!

That's it from the transfer side of things tonight - but you can follow our live text commentaries from the Premier League. You've got the choice of Tottenham v Norwich with Pete Hall, or Manchester United v Burnley with Daniel Harris. Enjoy - and we'll be back bright and early tomorrow morning with more transfer gossip and news.

17:15 - Chong set to leave United

Winger Tahith Chong could be on his way out of Manchester United after his agent claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no plans for him.

"He [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] has different views on Tahith than the [club's] leadership," agent Erkan Alkan told Voetbal International.

"A coach thinks about himself, I think about my player. He has come to a point where he feels that he is not going any further. Then it's time to look further.

"Most importantly, the [next] club must have a good plan for him so that Tahith can develop further in a good environment."

Juventus and Inter have both been linked with the 20-year-old.

15:45 - Chelsea and PSG deadlocked over Cavani

The latest in the Edinson Cavani saga - PSG want a fee of £12.6m, and Chelsea think that's too much...meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are waiting in the wings after having an earlier offer turned down. That's all according to the Daily Telegraph.

They add that his parents say that Atleti is his preferred destination.

15:10 - Klopp rules out any Liverpool exits

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed speculation linking Xherdan Shaqiri with a loan move to Italy, saying the club has no intention of letting any of their first-team players leave in the January transfer window.

"We had the majority of December and January with a bench full of kids. Wonderful kids, but kids," Klopp told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It's not about Shaq or whatever, it's about pretty much everybody. We have to keep them for sorting our situation and not the situation for different clubs."

14:45 - Palace sign midfielder Banks

Crystal Palace have signed 18-year-old midfielder Scott Banks from Dundee United on a three-year contract.

"When you hear about that interest, you want to pursue that, and push myself to the highest level, so it was a no-brainer that this was the place for me," Banks is quoted as saying.

14:30 - United make massive bid for Birmingham teenager

OK, this one's a humdinger. Sky Sports reported earlier that Manchester United made a bid of over £30m for Birmingham City's 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham - the Blues' youngest-ever first-team player.

14:05 - Spurs make Bale offer

Tottenham have made Real Madrid an offer of 30 million euros for Gareth Bale - but have said they won't extend that sum any further.

Chairman Daniel Levy met with Madrid president Florentino Perez earlier in the week, according to Spanish TV.

Of course, Bale's agent says he's not going anywhere...

13:30 - United rejected Haaland - not the other way round, says Solskjaer

Manchester United turned down the opportunity to sign Erling Haaland, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - not the other way round.

“It is important that we use common sense," Solskjaer said, according to Goal.com.

"There are other things too when you sign players, that you have to keep in control. You can't give agents the control by giving buyout clauses and stuff.

"That has been touted around, that is for me, we have to be in control."

12:45 - Mbappe prepared to move clubs again

In an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG's Kylian Mbappe says it's too late for him to emulate Lionel Messi and spend his career at the same club - so instead he'll take inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Does that mean he'll be prepared to move clubs again? Watch this space. Or maybe in the summer.

12:20 - More Tottenham chaos

The Daily Mail report that Christian Eriksen has held "crunch talks" with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy - in an effort to force through a move to Inter.

Apparently Levy wants an offer of £17m before he allows Eriksen to depart, and Inter have currently only put £11m plus two bonus add-ons on the table.

11:40 - Done deal after 'friendly and cooperative discussions'!

Bayern Munich have signed Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola on loan until the end of the season.

"After internal discussions, we decided to meet the request of our head coach Hansi Flick for defensive reinforcements and decided together on Alvaro Odriozola," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

"We are very happy about the commitment and would like to thank those responsible at Real Madrid for the very friendly and cooperative discussions."

How nice.

10:55 - The case of the missing Pogba

OK, not Paul Pogba but consider yourself transfer-baited.

Paul’s brother Mathias Pogba has caused a stir after signing for a club... without his current team knowing!

Spanish fourth-division side Lorca FC announced Mathias' arrival on Tuesday, only for his current/old club Manchego to deny any deal.

"The player, today, continues to have a valid card with our club." Manchego announced on its website.

The mystery continues...

Mathias Pogba... during his spell Partick ThistlePA Sport

10:10 - Unrest at Tottenham?

You've got to feel a bit sorry for Jose Mourinho. As soon as he hits a slight wobble, reports of "growing unrest" and "old-school tactics" immediately start doing the rounds.

Anyway, obviously we've jumped on the bandwagon too. Check out our minor Mourinho defence here.

09:40 - Fernandes latest - he's mad!

As farewells go, Bruno Fernandes didn't exactly nail it.

The Sporting midfielder, who is reportedly primed to complete a move to Manchester United, was in a miserable mood after his side's 2-1 defeat to Braga in the semi-finals of the Portuguese League Cup. He marched down the tunnel, pushed a camera and reportedly bickered with a policeman to top it off.

Oh well, transfers are usually protracted sagas so maybe this won't be his last chance to say goodbye...

09:00 - Step forward Cavani

PSG striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly DESPERATE for a move after slipping behind Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the pecking order. He loves scoring goals, hell he was the man who scored a consolation in that 6-1 defeat in Barcelona, and would seem primed for a shot at the Premier League.

Make it happen, Frank.

08:35 - Chelsea seek striker

Frank Lampard, free from the shackles of a transfer ban, wants to sign a striker in January after Tammy Abraham hobbled off during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Arsenal last night.

"You can't say we will definitely sign a striker but we are looking," he said. "If you don't score enough goals then you won't win enough games."

But who could they sign? Good question, dear readers.

08:30 - Alright folks!

We’re back for another day of transfer fun, with our attention immediately switching to Stamford Bridge where there’s some BIG news developing…