Video - Barca agree deal for next Dani Alves - Euro Papers 01:14

Sunday January 26

16:00 - Inter optimistic of sealing Eriksen deal

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed that the club are hopeful of signing Christian Eriksen from Tottenham before the January transfer window closes on Friday.

“You all know that we are negotiating with Tottenham," he told DAZN.

"I am optimistic and I hope everything can be concluded quickly because the market closes on Friday and we hope to conclude the negotiations in the next few days."

15:00 - Spurs thrashing out Bergwijn deal with PSV

Tottenham are looking to sign PSV striker Steven Bergwijn as they seek back-up for Harry Kane, who has struggled with injuries over the past 18 months.

The two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over the transfer fee and the 22-year-old, who is set to sit out his current club's clash with Twente.

14:00 - Man City cruising against Fulham

Manchester City are in the ascendancy at home to Fulham in the FA Cup, with Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva giving them a 2-0 half-time lead. You can follow that here.

12:20 - Mari in London for Arsenal medical

Arsenal are set to bolster their defence with the signing of Spanish defender Pablo Mari from Flamengo.

The deal, a loan with a view to buy, is nearing completion with the former Manchester City man having arrived in London for a medical.

11:46 - Spurs prefer permanent deal for Walker-Peters

Tottenham Hotspur would prefer a permanent deal for defender Kyle Walker-Peters as opposed to a loan the Daily Mail report.

Southampton are leading the chase for the full-back and Spurs are looking for around £12 million.

11:07 - Cavani rejects Man Utd

Various reports in France, notably Telefoot and TF1 are suggesting that Manchester United made an aggressive late play for Edinson Cavani.

However the Uruguayan rejected their advances as he wants to move to Atletico Madrid.

10:30 - Newcastle make Alcacer bid

According to a report from The Sun Newcastle United have a loan bid for Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer with an option to buy at the end of the season for £25 million.

10:00 - Vecino set for Everton after Giroud joins Inter

Matias Vecino will leave Inter Milan to join Everton for a fee of around £16.8m according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

However that move won't go through until the Italians sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea.

09:30 - Spurs short on Willian Jose bid

In Mundo Deportivo it is reported that no imminent movement is expected on the transfer of Willian Jose to Tottenham Hotspur.

The English club are reportedly still some way short of Real Sociedad's valuation of the striker.

Things are complicated because a percentage of the transfer will be owned to Deportivo Maldonado.

09:00 - Man Utd up Fernandes bid

We begin with a report from Record in Portugal that says that Manchester United have upped their bid for Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes.

The deal was thought to be dead but United have now bid €55 million in a late bid to get a deal over the line.

08:30 - Welcome!

Good morning and welcome to Sunday's live coverage of the January transfer window.

Don't forget that if you fancy a bit of tennis we have extensive live coverage of the as well.

Saturday January 25

19:30 - Spurs to sign Lo Celso

That's what it looks like, anyway, as Jose Mourinho spoke to the press after the 1-1 draw with Southampton in their FA Cup game at St Mary's.

The Spurs boss said: "I think the boy is earning the decision [to sign him].

"He's making an easy decision for the club to execute the option.

"Incredible evolution since I arrived. Barely played a game, I think he played against Red Star Belgrade, with me a little bit difficult to come in the first few weeks.

"But he understood what we wanted. Good learner, good kid.

"By himself he made the decision that the club is going to execute the option. That's normal, he earned it."

Lo Celso is currently on loan at Spurs from Real Betis but the club have the option to complete a permanent deal for £27 million now or £34m at the end of the season.

16:08 - Cavani set for Atletico transfer

Paris Saint-Germain's striker Edinson Cavani is set to join Atletico Madrid on Monday. The Spanish side will agree a deal of around £10 million for the 32-year-old Uruguayan international, according to reports. He was linked with a move to Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea but now looks likely to quit France for La Liga.

14:12 - Eriksen out of Spurs squad

Amid all the talk of an imminent transfer to Inter Milan, Christian Eriksen is not included in Tottenham's squad for the FA Cup game as they visit Southampton.

13:30 - Defoe agrees Rangers move

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has agreed a deal to stay on in Scotland on a permanent arrangement

English striker Defoe joined Rangers on loan from Bournemouth in January 2019 and has impressed with 16 goals in 28 games in all competitions this season.

Rangers confirmed that the 37-year-old had agreed a one-year deal that would run until the end of 2020-21 season.

"It's fantastic news. It's something we have been working on over the weeks and it is great to finally get that done and dusted," Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said. "He is still contributing heavily –- he is a major part of this group, this team and this squad and hopefully, together, we can go and share some success as I think he deserves that.".

12:31 - Saudi wealth fund to buy Newcastle?

The Wall Street Journal reports today that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund - an organisation that spends money on behalf of the country in order to invest for the future - are in talks to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley.

The £340 million rumoured bid could meet Ashley's asking price after numerous failed bid. Any move would likely come at the expense of a move to buy Manchester United, which has long been rumoured.

11:32 - Leeds close to Augustin

This would be a very exciting signing for Leeds.

11:04 - Olmo joins RB Leipzig

Done deal. Talented youngster Dani Olmo joins RB Leipzig. That's going to be an excellent signing for the Bundesliga side.

10:30 - Juve-PSG swap on!

Sounds like this deal is getting pretty close.

10:00 - Januzaj in talks with Roma

Talks are reportedly continuing between AS Roma and Real Sociedad ovre the transfer of Adnan Januzaj.

09:30 - Rojo on way out of Man Utd

Report from Ole in Argentina says that Marcos Rojo is close to leaving Manchester United.

The defender has struggled for form and fitness regularly and now looks set to re-join boyhood club Estudiantes.

09:00 - Mari on way to London

Overnight Brazilian journalist Renan Moura reported that Pablo Mari is closing in on a move to Arsenal.

The Flamengo midfielder is on his way to London for a medical.

08:30 - Welcome!

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the January transfer window.

Don't forget that if you fancy a bit of tennis we have extensive live coverage of the Australian Open as well.