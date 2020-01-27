Video - Barca make audacious €80m bid for French forward - Euro Papers 01:34

Monday January 27

10:20 - Eriksen lands in Milan

Christian Eriksen is Milan! And a few fans, not quite a mob, turned up to welcome him ahead of his move to Inter.

09:55 - So what do we know about 'Bergwijn to Spurs'?

Tottenham are soon expected to announce the arrival of PSV forward Steven Bergwijn, who is reportedly in London to finalise personal terms and have a medical.

However, the Guardian claim that PSV are "furious" that Bergwijn has travelled to London after failing to agree a fee with Spurs.

Leicester City were also linked with the 22-year-old. Cue this magnificent Come Dine With Me spoof:

09:00 - Tottenham may actually sign a striker

And it’s not Fernando Llorente.

Spurs have made an approach for PSV striker Steven Bergwijn, according to multiple sources, while AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek is also reportedly on their radar. But can they convince anyone decent to sign? From the Spurs brochure:

"Come to Tottenham… where you will sit on the bench whenever Harry Kane says he can play (even when he can’t). Expect to start every game between January and April."

08:30 - Welcome back

Alright folks, welcome to another week of transfer goodness. Will Christian Eriksen finally leave Spurs? Can Arsenal sign a player we’ve heard of? Who will Manchester United waste £60 million on this time? We will get our answers this week... because there are **FIVE DAYS UNTIL THE TRANSFER WINDOW SLAMS SHUT**.

