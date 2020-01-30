Getty Images
Wolves sign Daniel Podence from Olympiacos
Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of forward Daniel Podence for a fee believed to be in the region of £17 million.
The 24-year-old can operate on either flank and has represented Portugal at U21 level, and has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the club.
“Wolves have secured the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiacos, subject to international clearance,” read a statement on Wolves’ website.
The forward becomes the club's second signing of the window after Ecuador foward Leonardo Campana from Barcelona SC.