The 24-year-old can operate on either flank and has represented Portugal at U21 level, and has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the club.

“Wolves have secured the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiacos, subject to international clearance,” read a statement on Wolves’ website.

" The 24-year-old can play on either flank and provides a fresh attacking option to Nuno Espirito Santo, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal. "

The forward becomes the club's second signing of the window after Ecuador foward Leonardo Campana from Barcelona SC.