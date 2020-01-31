Bale almost left Madrid for China in the summer before a change of heart from the club but his future has been shrouded in doubt ever since the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

The Wales star left Spurs for Real Madrid in a world record £85m deal in 2013 and has won four Champions League in his time in the Spanish capital.

Video - Next Cristiano Ronaldo chooses Barcelona to play alongside Messi – Euro Papers 01:35

But Jose Mourinho is looking for reinforcements and looks to be closing in on the 30-year-old in what would be the biggest move of transfer deadline day.

According to The Times: "Tottenham believe they have made a breakthrough in their bid to bring Gareth Bale back to the club.

" The finer details of a deal have not yet been agreed — not least how they frame a contract when Bale has been earning a staggering £500,000 a week at the Santiago Bernabeu — but The Times understands there is growing confidence among the Spurs hierarchy that they can sign the Welsh superstar today. "

"Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, travelled to Madrid for talks with Madrid president Florentino Perez in an effort to secure the services of the 30-year-old forward who moved from White Hart Lane to Madrid for what, in 2013, was a world record transfer of £85 million.”

Commenting on the rumours, Zidane said he hoped Bale would stay at the club.

" Gareth is here with us and I am counting on him. I am not contemplating this possibility. "

And Lawton later offered an update saying that Spurs were now not confident of getting the deal done.