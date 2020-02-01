(Estimated net spend figures from Transfermarkt )

ARSENAL

The names "Pablo Mari" and "Cedric Soares" are not ones which will have Arsenal fans falling of their chairs, but they do seem like logical signings. After all, Arsenal are short defensively both in terms of injuries and general quality.

Pablo MariGetty Images

Arsenal fans will hope Mari is another Edu master-stroke on a Gabriel Martinelli scale, while Cedric has plenty of Premier League experience under his belt.

Both are low-risk signings and they could go a long way in helping solve some of the glaring issues along the Gunners' backline.

Ins: Pablo Mari (Flamengo, loan), Cedric Soares (Southampton, loan)

Outs: Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers, loan), Emile Smith Rowe (Huddersfield, loan), Dinos Mavropanos (Nuremberg, loan), Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln, loan), Deyan Iliev (Jagiellonia Bialystok, loan), James Olayinka (Northampton Town, loan)

Net spend: £18m

RATING: B

- - - - -

ASTON VILLA

With Villa looking very likely to be involved in a relegation scrap, this window was pivotal for Dean Smith and he's looked to bolster his frontline with Mbwana Samatta and Borja Baston arriving.

Aston Villa's SamattaGetty Images

Drinkwater has looked a bit rusty, but signing Pepe Reina - a Premier League veteran - and Samatta - who has a prolific track record albeit in Belgium - could be smart moves with Baston likely to be a backup option off the bench. This is a real "wait and see" situation so we'll give them a B.

Ins: Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea, loan), Pepe Reina (AC Milan, loan), Mbwana Samatta (Genk, undisclosed), Louie Barry (Barcelona, undisclosed), Borja Baston (free transfer)

Outs: Jonathan Kodjia (Al-Gharafa, undisclosed), James Chester (Stoke City, loan), Lovre Kalinic (Toulouse, loan), Scott Hogan (Birmingham, loan), Jacob Ramsey (Doncaster, loan), Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Derby, loan)

Net spend: £-6.75m

RATING: B

- - - - -

BOURNEMOUTH

Eddie Howe is a good (maybe even great) coach, but he's not the best at transfer windows.

When you think during his tenure Jordon Ibe and Dominic Solanke have joined the club while Tyrone Mings and Lys Mousset have departed, nothing there inspires confidence.

Bournemouth did not sign anyone in January despite looking in perilous danger of relegation and Asmir Begovic probably feels he's been given a lucky escape.

Joshua King is still a Bournemouth playerGetty Images

Keeping hold of Josh King, Nathan Ake and Ryan Fraser is good news, but nevertheless we could well be waving a Premier League goodbye to "little old Bournemouth" in a few months' time .

Ins: None

Outs: Asmir Begovic (AC Milan, loan), Mikael Ndjoli (Motherwell, loan), Jake Scrimshaw (Eastleigh, loan), Brad Smith (Cardiff, loan), Matt Butcher (St Johnstone, loan)

Net spend: £0

RATING: E

- - - - -

BRIGHTON

Brighton spent heavily in the summer and they've done reasonably well so far this season, considering many had them down as a sure-fire relegation candidate. Therefore it makes sense from Graham Potter to keep the purse strings tightened.

It will be interesting to see the progress of the relatively unknown Chelsea academy product Tariq Lamptey.

Ins: Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield, undisclosed), Tariq Lamptey (Chelsea, undisclosed)

Outs: Anders Dreyer (Midtjylland, undisclosed), Max Sanders (AFC Wimbledon, loan), James Tilley (Grimsby Town, undisclosed), Tudor Baluta (ADO Den Haag, loan), Tom McGill (Crawley Town, loan), Tom McGill (Crawley, loan), Gaeten Bong (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed), Bojan Radulovic (Deportivo Alaves, loan)

Net spend: £-9.09m

RATING: B

- - - - -

BURNLEY

Sean Dyche's disregard for poacher-type strikers shows again as he's let Nakhi Wells go permanently having given him few playing opportunities - nine appearances in total - since his arrival in 2017.

Meanwhile fellow poacher Matej Vydra and club-record signing Ben Gibson both remain in Lancashire, so maybe Dyche is thinking of playing them.

The hard-working, tenacious Josh Brownhill should be right up Dyche's alley though and he will likely give Ashley Westwood and Jack Cork some healthy competition.

Ins: Henri Ogunby (Man City, undisclosed), Josh Brownhill (Bristol City, undisclosed)

Outs: Nakhi Wells (£5m), Christian N'Guessan (Oldham Athletic, loan), Adam Phillips (Morecambe, loan), Ryan Cooney (Morecambe, loan), Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans, loan), Will Harris (Warrington Town, loan), Tunde Bayode (Curzon Ashton, loan), Anthony Glennon (Grimsby Town, loan), Josh Benson (Grimsby Town, loan), Teddy Perkins (Watford, undisclosed)

Net spend: £-4.73m

RATING: C

- - - - -

CHELSEA

A frustrating window for Frank Lampard with Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens evading him, so keeping hold of Olivier Giroud was vital.

Ins: None

Outs: Danny Drinkwater (Aston Villa, loan), Marc Guehi (Swansea, loan), Conor Gallagher (Swansea, loan), Jamal Blackman (Bristol Rovers, loan), Victor Moses (Inter Milan, loan), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton, undisclosed)

Net spend: £5.31m

RATING: D

- - - - -

CRYSTAL PALACE

Roy Hodgson and Cenk TosunEurosport

Cenk Tosun fills their void of needing a striker, but Roy Hodgson will not have been too pleased to see a move for right-back Nathan Ferguson fall through when they have not really replaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Hodgson will also likely be disgruntled at missing out on Jarrod Bowen who opted for West Ham instead.

Ins: Cenk Tosun (Everton, loan), Scott Banks (Dundee United, undisclosed)

Outs: Sam Woods (Hamilton, loan), Giovanni McGregor (Dartford, loan), Dion-Curtis Henry (Hampton and Richmond Borough, loan), Scott Banks (Alloa Athletic, loan), James Daly (Bristol Rovers, undisclosed), Jason Lokilo (Doncaster, loan), Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday, loan)

Net spend: £-270k

RATING: C

- - - - -

EVERTON

A quiet first window for Carlo Ancelotti who is still probably assessing what his best starting XI is, as well as entering the club at a time when the Toffees have announced record losses.

The departure of Cenk Tosun may prove problematic with Everton lacking depth up top. Maybe we will see the return of Oumar Niasse.

Ins: Jarrad Branthwaite (Carlisle, undisclosed)

Outs: Kieran Dowell (Wigan Athletic, loan), Callum Connolly (Fleetwood, loan), Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace, loan), Antony Evans (Paderborn), Morgan Feeney (Tranmere, loan), Lewis Gibson (Fleetwood, loan), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield, loan)

Net spend: £0

RATING: E

- - - - -

LEICESTER

Leicester's squad seems in good shape at the moment so if it ain't broke don't fix it. The midlands club have brought in Ryan Bennett, who should be a useful backup for Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu while captain Wes Morgan is out injured.

Ins: Ryan Bennett (Wolves, loan)

Outs: Raul Uche (Real Valladolid, undisclosed), George Thomas (ADO Den Haag, loan), Andy King (Huddersfield, loan), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Blackpool, loan), Lukas Husek (Sparta Prague, undisclosed), Admiral Muskwe (Swindon, loan), Mitchell Clark (Port Vale, loan), Filip Benkovic (Bristol City, loan)

Net spend: £0

RATING: B

- - - - -

LIVERPOOL

A very solid window for Liverpool with Takumi Minamino's release clause too good a deal to turn down, while the likes of Rhian Brewster and Nathaniel Phillips should get valuable game-time.

Ins: Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg, £7.5m), Joe Hardy (Brentford, undisclosed)

Outs: Herbie Kane (Hull City, loan), Rhian Brewster (Swansea City, loan), Isaac Christie-Davies (Cercle Brugge) , Nathaniel Phillips (Stuttgart, loan), Allan Rodrigues de Souza (Atletico Mineiro, undisclosed), Dan Atherton (Marine AFC, loan)

Net spend: -£7.65m

RATING: B

- - - - -

MAN CITY

Considering Man City's well-documented shortage of centre backs why didn't they sign one? If City are to make a deep run in Europe then Pep Guardiola must be hoping for no injuries.

Ins: None

Outs: Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough, loan), Lukas Nmecha (Middlesbrough, loan), Ian Poveda (Leeds, undisclosed), Henri Ogunby (Burnley, undisclosed), Angelino (RB Leipzig, loan), Matt Smith (Man City, loan)

Net spend: £0

RATING: E

- - - - -

MAN UTD

Signing Odion Ighalo at the very last minute suggests a lack of strategy, but that isn't to say he's a bad player.

It would be lovely to see the Nigeria international silence his critics, but if it doesn't work out then the already-intense pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward will rise.

Bruno Fernandes could be the ace in the number 10-sized hole that United fans have been craving.

Ins: Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua, loan), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting, £42m), Nathan Bishop (Southend, undisclosed)

Outs: Ethan Hamilton (Bolton, loan), Alex Fojticek (Stalybridge Celtic, loan) Max Taylor (Stalybridge Celtic, loan), Ashley Young (Inter Milan, undisclosed), Marcos Rojo (Estudiantes, loan), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham, loan)

Net spend: £-48.15m

RATING: C

- - - - -

NEWCASTLE

Steve Bruce looks to have made some smart additions, but no striker reinforcements will annoy the Newcastle faithful.

Ins: Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke, loan), Valentino Lazaro (Inter, loan), Danny Rose (Spurs, loan)

Outs: Ki Sung-yueng (released), Rolando Aarons (Motherwell, loan)

Net spend: £-2.25m

RATING: B

- - - - -

NORWICH CITY

Norwich's little spending makes you think they may be looking beyond this season, with none of their new signings having any proven Premier League experience.

But at the same time they are all industrious players who should slot nicely into Daniel Farke's well-drilled team.

Ins: Lukas Rupp (Hoffenheim, undisclosed), Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin, loan), Melvin Sitti (Sochaux, undisclosed), Sam McCallum (Coventry City, £3.5m)

Outs: Anthony Spyrou (Released), Philip Heise (FC Nurnberg, loan), Rocky Bushiri (Sint-Truiden, loan), Akin Famewo (St Mirren, loan) Carlton Morris (MK Dons, loan) Dennis Srbeny (Paderborn 07, undisclosed), Louis Thompson (MK Dons, loan), Louis Lomas (Tampa Bay Rowdies, loan), Simon Power (King's Lynn, loan), Sam McCallum (Coventry City, loan), Isak Thorvaldsson (Fleetwood, loan)

Net spend: £-450k

RATING: C

- - - - -

SHEFFIELD UNITED

We have our January transfer window winner. Not content with being patted on the back by everyone, Sheffield United have made signings which suggests a greater ambition than mid-table fodder.

Bringing in the technically-gifted Sander Berge from Genk looks to be very shrewd business while former Ajax academy striker Richairo Zivkovic, 23, should elevate their frontline.

Sander BergeGetty Images

You also have to respect the nobleness of Chris Wilder. After already bringing in ex-United maverick Ravel Morrison from the cold of Ostersunds, he's now going to try and bring another down-and-out footballer, Jack Rodwell, back to life.

Ins: Jack Rodwell (free agent), Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest), Sander Berge (Genk, £22m), Richairo Zivkovic (Changchun Yatai, undisclosed), Panos Retsos (Bayer Leverkusen, loan)

Outs: Richard Stearman (Released), Tyler Smith (Rochdale, loan), Callum Robinson (West Brom, loan), Kean Bryan (Bolton, loan), Marcus Dewhurst (Carlisle, loan), Jake Wright (released), Ravel Morrison (Middlesbrough, loan), Mark Duffy (ADO Den Haag, loan)

Net spend: £-19.35m

RATING: A

- - - - -

SOUTHAMPTON

Kyle Walker-Peters should prove to be a good signing. A more than adequate replacement for Cedric, he can play both full-back roles and will provide Yan Valery some stiff competition. And of course, they haven't had to spend any money either.

Ins: Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur, loan)

Outs: Cedric Soares (Arsenal, loan), Christoph Klarer (SKN St Polten, loan), Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls, loan), Kayne Ramsay (Shrewsbury, loan), Maya Yoshida (Sampdoria, loan), Callum Slattery (De Graafschap, loan)

Net spend: £0

RATING: B

- - - - -

TOTTENHAM

Christian Eriksen is now an Inter Milan playerGetty Images

They have not managed to bring in striking cover for Harry Kane, but it seems either Son Heung-Min or Lucas Moura will do that now with Bergwijn potentially starting on the wing.

Ins: Gedson Fernandes (Benfica, loan with option to buy), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Steven Bergwijn (PSV, undisclosed)

Outs: Jack Clarke (QPR, loan) Paris Maghoma (Brentford, undisclosed), Christian Eriksen (Inter, undisclosed) Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton, loan), Danny Rose (Newcastle, loan), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Luton, loan), Anthony Georgiou (Bolton, loan), Kazaiah Sterling (loan, Leyton Orient), Shilow Tracey (Macclesfield, loan), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Stoke, undisclosed)

Net spend: £-13.05m

RATING: B

- - - - -

WATFORD

A disappointing window for Watford who really could have done with a new centre-back and a backup striker.

The Hornets appeared to miss out on Burnley's Ben Gibson and it didn't go well for them when Troy Deeney was out with a lengthy injury.

Ignacio Pussetto seems a tidy player but supplementary, while Joao Pedro is certainly one for the future.

Ins: Joao Pedro (Fluminense, undisclosed), Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese, undisclosed), Myles Roberts (Reading, undisclosed), Teddy Perkins (Burnley, undisclosed)

Outs: Dimitri Foulquier (Granada, loan), Marvin Zeegelaar (Udinese, undisclosed), Lewis Gordon (St Albans City, loan), Alex Jakubiak (St Mirren, loan), Sebastian Prodl (released)

Net spend: £-9.00m

RATING: D

- - - - -

WEST HAM

David Moyes will likely be pleased with the business he's done. Roberto, who has struggled in England, has been shown out the door and Darren Randolph is adequate cover for Lukasz Fabianski.

Will the highly-rated Jarrod Bowen be able to adapt to Premier League football? Hammers fans will, of course, be hoping he can.

Ins: Jarrod Bowen (Hull City, undisclosed), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough, undisclosed), Tomas Souceck (Slavia Prague, loan)

Outs: Nathan Holland (Oxford United, loan), Roberto (Alaves, loan), Martin Samuelsen (Hull City, undisclosed), Dan Kemp (Stevenage, loan)

Net spend: £-27.45m

RATING: B

- - - - -

WOLVES

Portuguese winger Daniel Podence is the one notable signing Wolves have made in January and he doesn't fill their need for a central striker, with Jimenez the only one in the squad now that Patrick Cutrone has been loaned out to Fiorentina.

Questions will be raised over whether they did enough in this window should they miss out on a Champions League place.

Ins: Leonardo Campana (Barcelona SC, undisclosed), Daniel Podence (Olympiacos, undisclosed), Enzo Loiodice (Dijon, loan), Nigel Lonwijk (PSV Eindhoven, undisclosed), Luke Matheson (Rochdale, undisclosed)

Outs: Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham, undisclosed), Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina, loan), Rafa Mir (Huesca, loan), Connor Ronan (Blackpool, loan), Jesus Vallejo (Granada, loan), Jordan Graham (Gillingham, loan), Sylvain Deslandes (Arges Pitesti, undisclosed), Harry Burgoyne (Shrewsbury, undisclosed), Ryan Giles (Coventry, loan), Ryan Bennett (Leicester, loan), Dion Sanderson (Cardiff, loan)

Net spend: £-5.31m

RATING: D