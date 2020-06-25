Jordan Henderson: Jurgen Klopp 'changed everything' for Liverpool

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (R) on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern Englan

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has expressed his admiration for Jurgen Klopp and hailed his manager after securing the club's first Premier League title for 30 years.

Liverpool were finally able to celebrate becoming Premier League champions for the first time since 1990 after Chelsea beat Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds' 4-0 triumph over Crystal Palace last night meant only a City victory could prolong their 30-year wait for the title, but goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian meant City’s title defence officially came to an end at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League Liverpool's Henderson praises safety protocols in place for training 21/05/2020 AT 17:38

The Liverpool captain told Sky Sports after Liverpool clinched the title: "It is amazing. I didn't want to talk about it until this moment. I'm so happy for all the boys.

"I'm just a bit overwhelmed and it's an amazing feeling. I'm so proud of what we have achieved.

"There was a lot if emotion and it was a different experience watching the game, and then to be with everyone and all the staff at the final whistle. It was a moment we will never forget.

"I'm just lost for words at the minute it hasn't really sunk in, you never really think of this end moment, you are just concentrating on each game. When this moment comes, I cannot really describe it.

After the Champions League final, I said it wouldn't be possible to win it without the manager, and that is no disrespect to the managers before him, but I felt from day one he came in the door he changed everything and we have all followed him.

"So far, it has been very special and I hope we can stay hungry and keep wanting more."

Play Icon WATCH Manchester United the only choice for €118m Jadon Sancho – Euro Papers 00:01:12

Premier League Liverpool's title will be underwhelming enough, denying them it is churlish 14/03/2020 AT 12:58