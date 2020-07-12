Jordan Henderson will lift Premier League trophy for Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will lift the Premier League trophy for the Reds according to Jurgen Klopp, despite the midfielder having been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Henderson has been in excellent form as Liverpool have won their first top-flight title for 30 years this term, but picked up an injury during last week's win against Brighton that will now means he misses his team's final games.

There had been concerns amongst Reds fans that the injury would mean their skipper missed out on lifting the trophy in their last home game against Chelsea on July 22.

But when asked about the situation following his side's 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday, Klopp said Henderson would still be collecting the trophy following his fine season.

"Get him out of the tracksuit? I don't know yet, we will do everything that is possible to do it the right way," Klopp said. "He is absolutely one of the great captains of this club.

"I have no idea what will be the rule. If you are not in the starting lineup - which will be difficult for Hendo - then I don’t know what we will do."

When told that the rules have been changed to allow injured players to lift the trophy, Klopp continued: "Then Hendo will be there and he will wear the match kit and everything will be fine.

We know since yesterday the injury is not as serious as we really thought, all of us and it is big relief, big relief because we really thought he deserves exactly - for the role he played the last years now - he deserves to be in that spot at that moment [when we lift the trophy].

"So we will find a solution that shows the respect absolutely for what he did. All the boys want that by the way, they all want him to be there and that was one of the first things I heard after we won the league."

