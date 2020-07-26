Football
Premier League

Jose Mourinho aims to turn Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into fortress

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Jose Mourinho is hoping to turn Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium into a fortress during his time with the north London club.

The Portuguese has enjoyed lengthy unbeaten spells at home during his time in charge of Real Madrid and Chelsea, but is yet to hit similar heights with Spurs.

But Mourinho believes that taking care of form at home is the foundation for success, with unbeaten streaks overall harder to achieve due to increased competition in the league.

"We need to do it with the fans. Without them you can create a kind of fortress, but based on the tactical side of the game," he told Sky Sports.

"But, I think with fans, you can do it in a much stronger way because you add the emotional side of the game that only your fans in your stadium can give to you.

"I think the Premier League is getting into a direction where these unbeaten records are something more and more difficult to achieve because of the level of the teams

"But to be strong at home and to arrive at the end of each season with an important number of points in your pocket from home matches is very important.

"I think our recent results at home without the fans are important, but we need them back. I can imagine that victory against Arsenal with the stadium full of Tottenham fans. This is the kind of empathy that you can create step by step."

