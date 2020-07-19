Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane wouldn’t be this special for another team

Geraint Thomas (Stage 20, 2018)
Finals, London
Manchester City have won their first big battle in the courts. But how are they going to fix things on the pitch?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United side 'learned a hard lesson' with their draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho suggests he has mixed feelings about playing in the Europa League next season.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fully backing his out-of-form goalkeeper David De Gea.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his side will need at least 90 points to win the Premier League title next season.
Frank Lampard says Chelsea's Premier League win over Crystal Palace was 'nerve-racking'.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his team deserved to beat Leicester City in their Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium.
Jurgen Klopp explains why it would be a dream to have a team full of Scousers at Liverpool, even though it might not happen for 10 years.
In today's Euro Papers there is another development in the Kai Havertz to Chelsea saga... and it is very good transfer rumour news for Frank Lampard.
There’s another twist in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago, according to a report in Germany.
Quique Setien congratulated Real Madrid on their La Liga title triumph while lamenting his Barcelona side's luck after their 2-1 loss to Osasuna
Zinedine Zidane hailed the "special feeling" after Real Madrid ended their three-year wait for the Spanish La Liga title following a 2-1 win at home to Villarre
Barcelona want Lautaro Martinez to be central to a summer overhaul, but those hopes might prove fruitless. It is Thursday’s Euro Papers.
Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri said the Serie A title 'is not taken for granted' ahead their encounter against Sassuolo on Wednesday.
In today's Euro Papers Frank Lampard wants a goalkeeper...