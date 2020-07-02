Jose Mourinho says Tottenham have too much time between games

Jose Mourinho, Harry Kane
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he is unhappy with the long break between matches his team have had since the Premier League resumed following the COVID-19 shutdown.
Spurs play Sheffield United on Thursday, nine days after their last match, a 2-0 victory over West Ham United on June 23.
"I am not happy to be waiting for this match for so long," the Portuguese said in a pre-match news conference.
"The perfect time in between matches I would always say is three days, especially in this moment when you are chasing your best form, your best intensity."
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammate Serge Aurier after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 23, 2020
Mourinho also said record signing Tanguy Ndombele could turn things around. Ndombele was hauled off at halftime and singled out for criticism in Spurs' last match before the league was suspended in mid-March and has not played since.
"I believe Ndombele can turn it around," Mourinho said.
"Football is full of players who have made difficult starts and then ended well. When the talent is there many things can happen with adaptation.
"In many other clubs it looks like it's normal to have great players on the bench: Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich.
"At Tottenham I feel is every time a top player is on the bench, it's a drama. The players and everybody else have to understand it's not a drama."
Spurs are eighth in the league on 45 points with seven games left to play.