Jose Mourinho: Serge Aurier is a very strong character

Jose Mourinho called Serge Aurier "a very strong character" after starting in Tottenham's 3-1 win over Newcastle, just 48 hours after the death of his brother.

Christophe Aurier, 26, was shot outside a nightclub in Toulouse at 5am on Monday morning before being pronounced dead in hospital.

Serge Aurier started in Tottenham's win over Newcastle, with Kane scoring twice and Son the other, and Mourinho praised the Ivorian's courage to choose to play.

"Serge Aurier is a very strong character," the Portuguese manager told BBC post-match.

Every person is different and in his case he wanted to play.

Victory means Tottenham now sit in seventh on 55 points with just two games left to play. Mourinho credited his team's mental toughness to secure the victory and wants his players to focus on Europa League qualification.

Serge Aurier started for Tottenham at St James' Park on Wednesday evening Image credit: Getty Images

He added: "Resilience, the team was tired before we even started. We had resilience and a great desire to win the match and to fight until the last for our objective which is the Europa League.

"Since I started we are fourth in the table. If we cannot get the Champions League than the Europa League is important.

"No doubt the subs were important. I knew they would give us the freshness that we needed."

Mourinho also praised the efforts of Harry Kane, who went past 200 career club goals with a second-half double.

"Harry Kane knows how important he is, " he said.

"He is incredible. After such a difficult recovery he is playing every minute of every game, this is the fourth game with two days in between, we are the only team to have this, and Harry gave everything."

Bruce: Best we've played in while

"It's the best we've played in a long time," Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said after their third defeat in a row which leaves them in 13th with two games to play.

"They [Man City] were excellent. Realistically we were safe months ago so the challenge has been can we finish as best as we can? Their attitude and application was excellent today and you don't always get what you deserve.

"We were naive after we equalised and we gave Harry Kane too much room. You know it's a goal and that's the difference, that quality at the top of the pitch.

"Fabian Schar looks like he has dislocated his shoulder and Allan Saint-Maximin has a calf - we'll have to see on him but we are down to the bare bones. We were already missing seven.

"It's about getting a few back for the start of next season now."

