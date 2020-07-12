Jose Mourinho: Zero problems against Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho enjoyed the 'zero problems' faced by his side in the closing minutes of the North London derby against Arsenal.

The Portuguese manager believed that his side were largely in control throughout the game.

"Even in the first period of the second half when they had more of the ball and they were more in our half, we were quite comfortable in that situation," he said.

I think also the two midfielders, they did a great job and then we found our chances and great spirit, really helped.

"I think during the game nobody thought about it, even myself I didn't, but Arsenal had 48 hours more than us to rest, so it was hard but come from their hearts this effort, this battle.

"Even in the last minutes of the game after 2-1, zero problems, everything under control so we are happy.

"We are happy because we made the fans happy, we are happy because we are still in the fight to win a Europa League position."

Explaining the victory, he suggested that he set up his side to negate the danger posed by Arsenal's two full-backs, Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin.

"I think the game was more tactical than anything.

"To be honest I think Mikel [Arteta] found a way for them to play, to be stable and to improve - they are improving and we felt that we should adapt slightly to them and I think we did it very well.

"Because how many times Tierney and Bellerin normally reach the last third and how well they were controlled today. I think they were very controlled at that level."

