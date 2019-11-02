Former Manchester United youth player Joshua King's first-half strike proved the winner as Bournemouth inflicted another league defeat on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, moving above the Reds in the table in the process.

Solskjaer's side came into the game in confidence having gone four games unbeaten, but despite controlling the majority of the opening 45 minutes they fell behind when King broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, claiming Bournemouth's first goal since September.

It had been a largely uneventful first half played in challenging weather conditions, with heavy rain and swirling wind disrupting what should have been a free-flowing contest. But then King was allowed to control Adam Smith's cross on his chest before flicking it over the head of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and volleying it past David De Gea.

Earlier Anthony Martial had a decent case for a penalty ignored by referee Chris Kavanagh after he went down under the challenge of Jefferson Lerma and VAR indicated no clear and obvious error had been made.

The hosts started the second half with more urgency and United had the onrushing David De Gea to thank for denying King, who was played through on goal, his second.

With time running out, the visitors finally upped the ante in search of an equaliser as substitute Mason Greenwood was denied by the post, while Scott McTominay forced Aaron Ramsdale into a fine save, but the Cherries held on to claim their first victory over United since 2015.

The result means United - who have made their worst start to a league campaign in 33 years - drop to eighth ahead of the weekend's games, while Bournemouth move to sixth, level on points with Arsenal.

Joshua King of AFC Bournemouth scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match against Manchester United at Vitality Stadium on November 02, 2019Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Cherries capitalise on another flat United showing

Much has been made of Rashford and Martial's impressive partnership in what has otherwise been a largely forgettable season for United. The pair came into the game with huge confidence - with Rashford having scored five in five - but they struggled to have any influence in what was another flat and toothless league performance on the road for Solskjaer.

There are still concerns in defence, too. After three games of more solidity, United - Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka - were caught out badly for Bournemouth's goal. With no clean sheets in 11 away games this season, is it time to give Axel Tuanzebe a chance?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)

Forming a formidable central-defensive partnership with Steve Cook, Ake had Martial under control throughout.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bournemouth: Ramsdale 7, Smith 7, S Cook 8, Ake 9, Rico 6, H Wilson 7, Billing 6, Fraser 6, Lerma 7, King 8, C Wilson 6.. subs: L Cook N/A

Manchester Utd: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 4, Lindelof 4, Maguire 5, Young 5, Fred 5, James 7, Pereira 5, McTominay 5, Martial 4, Rashford 4.. subs: Williams N/A, Lingard 4, Greenwood N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

21' - Close! Pereira's free-kick delivery from the right is poor, but Bournemouth fail to clear their lines. It falls to James who smashes it from the edge of the penalty area and it's not far wide, with Ramsdale beaten.

45' - GOAL! Bournemouth 1-0 Man United: On the stroke of half-time, United old boy Joshua King gives the hosts a lead! He controls Smith's cross on his chest, lifts it over the head of Wan-Bissaka and volleys it past De Gea!

63' - De Gea saves United! Wilson's pass is deflected into the path of King who just has the goalkeeper to beat. But De Gea rushes off his line to make a crucial block! The loose ball falls to Wilson but he's bundled over before he gets a shot away.

82' - United hit the post! A beautiful cross from Fred picks out Greenwood whose side-footed effort crashes off the woodwork and bounces to safety! So, so close!

83' - Save! United up the ante in search of an equaliser, as McTominay forces a decent save from Ramsdale with a nice effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Joshua King of AFC Bournemouth battles for possession with Harry Maguire of Manchester United during the Premier League match at Vitality Stadium on November 02Getty Images

