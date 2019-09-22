Eurosport
Jota's late goal earns Wolves a point at Palace
Premier League, Selhurst Park - Crystal Palace 1 (Dendocker og 46') Wolves 1 (Jota 90)
A mistake by Joel Ward five minutes into stoppage time allowed Jota to score from close range, earning Wolves a fourth draw from their six games.
They had to do it the hard way though as they played the final stages with 10 men after Romain Saiss was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Wilfried Zaha.
Palace, who could have gone sixth with a win, took the lead a minute after halftime when Ward's powerful shot was headed into his own net by Leander Dendoncker.
Wolves remain second from bottom with four points.
